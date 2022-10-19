Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSB   DE0006292006

KSB SE & CO. KGAA

(KSB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:28 2022-10-19 am EDT
381.50 EUR   +1.73%
KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Update of order intake for 2022

10/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Update of order intake for 2022

19-Oct-2022 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA updates outlook for 2022

 

FRANKENTHAL: The order intake of KSB SE & Co. KGaA continued to develop positively in the third quarter of the year. It was boosted in 2022 by a number of major orders, in particular in the Energy Market Area, and strong demand for standard products.

 

Based on the order intake in the last nine months and current information on the further development for the fourth quarter, the Managing Directors of KSB SE & Co. KGaA have updated the order intake forecast for the 2022 financial year.

 

This is now forecasted for KSB Group to be in the following range for the 2022 financial year:

 

All figures in € millions

Order intake:   2,800 – 3,000  (previously: 2,350 – 2,650)

 

As in particular the major orders, that are contributing to the increase of the prognosis will only be delivered from 2023 onwards, the financial indicators sales revenue and EBIT will continue to range within the scope of the presented annual forecast for 2022.

 

KSB SE & Co. KGaA will publish the interim report for the period ended 30 September 2022 on 10 November 2022 as scheduled.




Contact:
Dr. Matthias Schmitz
Member of the Executive Board

19-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Phone: +49 6233 86-2020
Fax: +49 6233 86-3435
Internet: www.ksb.com
ISIN: DE0006292030
WKN: 629203
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1466781

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1466781  19-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466781&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 470 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2022 108 M 106 M 106 M
Net cash 2022 270 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 595 M 585 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 15 588
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Bernd Flohr Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSB SE & CO. KGAA-18.83%585
IDEX CORPORATION-12.78%15 556
GRACO INC.-21.22%10 741
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-6.37%4 099
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-42.96%3 790
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-15.36%3 385