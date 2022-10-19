EQS-Ad-hoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Update of order intake for 2022



19-Oct-2022 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KSB SE & Co. KGaA updates outlook for 2022

FRANKENTHAL: The order intake of KSB SE & Co. KGaA continued to develop positively in the third quarter of the year. It was boosted in 2022 by a number of major orders, in particular in the Energy Market Area, and strong demand for standard products.

Based on the order intake in the last nine months and current information on the further development for the fourth quarter, the Managing Directors of KSB SE & Co. KGaA have updated the order intake forecast for the 2022 financial year.

This is now forecasted for KSB Group to be in the following range for the 2022 financial year:

All figures in € millions

Order intake: 2,800 – 3,000 (previously: 2,350 – 2,650)

As in particular the major orders, that are contributing to the increase of the prognosis will only be delivered from 2023 onwards, the financial indicators sales revenue and EBIT will continue to range within the scope of the presented annual forecast for 2022.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA will publish the interim report for the period ended 30 September 2022 on 10 November 2022 as scheduled.

Contact:Dr. Matthias SchmitzMember of the Executive Board