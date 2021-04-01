KSB : Annual Financial Report KSB Group including among others Financial Statements and Management Report

KSB Proﬁle

KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves and related service. Our reliable, high-efﬁciency products are used in applications worldwide where ﬂuids need to be transported or shut off, covering everything from building services, in- dustry, chemicals and petrochemicals as well as water transport to waste water treatment, power plant processes and mining. Wherever our customers are in the world, more than 190 service centres are on hand to provide local inspec- tion, servicing, maintenance and repair services under the KSB SupremeServ brand. Our success - and that of our customers - is based on innovative technology born of the company's research and development activities and the commitment of its employees, whose passion has deﬁned KSB for 150 years.

GENERAL BUILDING PETRO- INDUSTRY SERVICES CHEMICALS / WATER CHEMICALS

KSB ENERGY MINING VALVES SUPREMESERV

Fields of application for our products

KSB pumps and valves are primarily used to transport or shut off all kinds of ﬂuid. Their efﬁcient and reliable operation is taken care of by around 3,500 service specialists worldwide offering inspection, servicing, main- tenance, repairs and consultancy services.