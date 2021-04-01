KSB : Annual Financial Report KSB Group including among others Financial Statements and Management Report

KSB Group
Annual Report 2020
KSB Proﬁle
KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves and related service. Our reliable, high-efﬁciency products are used in applications worldwide where ﬂuids need to be transported or shut off, covering everything from building services, in- dustry, chemicals and petrochemicals as well as water transport to waste water treatment, power plant processes and mining. Wherever our customers are in the world, more than 190 service centres are on hand to provide local inspec- tion, servicing, maintenance and repair services under the KSB SupremeServ brand. Our success - and that of our customers - is based on innovative technology born of the company's research and development activities and the commitment of its employees, whose passion has deﬁned KSB for 150 years.
GENERAL
BUILDING
PETRO-
INDUSTRY
SERVICES
CHEMICALS /
WATER
CHEMICALS
KSB
ENERGY
MINING
VALVES
SUPREMESERV
Fields of application for our products
KSB pumps and valves are primarily used to transport or shut off all kinds of ﬂuid. Their efﬁcient and reliable operation is taken care of by around 3,500 service specialists worldwide offering inspection, servicing, main- tenance, repairs and consultancy services.
2020 in Figures
Order intake
Sales revenue
€ 2,143 € -310 m | -12.6%
€ 2,208 € -175 m | -7.4 %
million
million
€ 70.2 € - 43.4 m | -38.2 %
15,076 at 31 December 2020
million
Compared with 2019
Management and Issues 2020
Group ManagementReport
Consolidated Financial Statements
General Information
1
3
Management and Issues 2020
Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Management
78
Balance Sheet
6
To Our Shareholders
80
Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
Report of the Supervisory Board
82
Statement of Changes in Equity
16
A Look Back at 2020
84
Statement of Cash Flows
20
Separate Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report
85
Notes
33 Limited Assurance Report on the
144
List of Shareholdings
Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report
148
Supervisory Board
150
Legal Representatives
152
Proposal on the Appropriation
of the Net Retained Earnings of
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
2 4
Group Management Report
General Information
38
Basic Principles of the Group
156
Responsibility Statement
38
Group Business Model
157
Independent Auditor's Report
40
Control System
170
Glossary
41
Research and Development
172
Contacts
42
Economic Review
42 Macroeconomic Environment and Sector View
43
Business Development and Results
Cover
of Operations
48
Financial Position and Net Assets
KSB Proﬁle
51
Summary of the Performance in the
Fields of Application for Our Products
Financial Year
Global Presence
52
Report on Expected Developments
Financial Calendar
54
Opportunities and Risks Report
64
Disclosures Relating to KSB SE & Co. KGaA (HGB)
70
Acquisition-related Disclosures
Key to Symbols
72
Corporate Governance Statement (Section 315d
HGB in Conjunction with Section 289f HGB)
Reference to table
-
Statement on the Non-ﬁnancial Report (Section 315c in Conjunction
with Sections 289c to 289e HGB)
-
Remuneration Report
KSB Group / Annual Report 2020
Management and Issues 2020 3
1
Management and Issues 2020
-
Report of the Supervisory Board
16 A Look Back at 2020
20 Separate Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report
33 Limited Assurance Report on the Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report
Management and Issues 2020
Group ManagementReport
Consolidated Financial Statements
General Information
