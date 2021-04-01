Log in
KSB SE & CO. KGAA

KSB SE & CO. KGAA

(KSB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSB : Annual Financial Report KSB Group including among others Financial Statements and Management Report

04/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
KSB Group

Annual Report 2020

KSB Proﬁle

KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves and related service. Our reliable, high-efﬁciency products are used in applications worldwide where ﬂuids need to be transported or shut off, covering everything from building services, in- dustry, chemicals and petrochemicals as well as water transport to waste water treatment, power plant processes and mining. Wherever our customers are in the world, more than 190 service centres are on hand to provide local inspec- tion, servicing, maintenance and repair services under the KSB SupremeServ brand. Our success - and that of our customers - is based on innovative technology born of the company's research and development activities and the commitment of its employees, whose passion has deﬁned KSB for 150 years.

GENERAL

BUILDING

PETRO-

INDUSTRY

SERVICES

CHEMICALS /

WATER

CHEMICALS

KSB

ENERGY

MINING

VALVES

SUPREMESERV

Fields of application for our products

KSB pumps and valves are primarily used to transport or shut off all kinds of ﬂuid. Their efﬁcient and reliable operation is taken care of by around 3,500 service specialists worldwide offering inspection, servicing, main- tenance, repairs and consultancy services.

2020 in Figures

Order intake

Sales revenue

2,143 € -310 m | -12.6%

2,208 € -175 m | -7.4 %

million

million

EBIT

Employees

70.2 € - 43.4 m | -38.2 %

15,076 at 31 December 2020

million

Compared with 2019

Management and Issues 2020

Group ManagementReport

Consolidated Financial Statements

General Information

1

3

Management and Issues 2020

Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Management

78

Balance Sheet

6

To Our Shareholders

80

Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Report of the Supervisory Board

82

Statement of Changes in Equity

16

A Look Back at 2020

84

Statement of Cash Flows

20

Separate Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report

85

Notes

33 Limited Assurance Report on the

144

List of Shareholdings

Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report

148

Supervisory Board

150

Legal Representatives

152

Proposal on the Appropriation

of the Net Retained Earnings of

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

2 4

Group Management Report

General Information

38

Basic Principles of the Group

156

Responsibility Statement

38

Group Business Model

157

Independent Auditor's Report

40

Control System

170

Glossary

41

Research and Development

172

Contacts

42

Economic Review

42 Macroeconomic Environment and Sector View

43

Business Development and Results

Cover

of Operations

48

Financial Position and Net Assets

KSB Proﬁle

51

Summary of the Performance in the

Fields of Application for Our Products

Financial Year

Global Presence

52

Report on Expected Developments

Financial Calendar

54

Opportunities and Risks Report

64

Disclosures Relating to KSB SE & Co. KGaA (HGB)

70

Acquisition-related Disclosures

Key to Symbols

72

Corporate Governance Statement (Section 315d

HGB in Conjunction with Section 289f HGB)

Reference to table

  1. Statement on the Non-ﬁnancial Report (Section 315c in Conjunction
    with Sections 289c to 289e HGB)
  2. Remuneration Report

KSB Group / Annual Report 2020

Management and Issues 2020 3

1

Management and Issues 2020

  • Management
  • To Our Shareholders
  • Report of the Supervisory Board
    16 A Look Back at 2020
    20 Separate Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report
    33 Limited Assurance Report on the Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report

Management and Issues 2020

Group ManagementReport

Consolidated Financial Statements

General Information

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 290 M 2 692 M 2 692 M
Net income 2021 32,3 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net cash 2021 290 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 521 M 612 M 613 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 15 076
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSB SE & CO. KGAA8.63%612
XYLEM INC.3.33%18 916
IDEX CORPORATION5.08%15 972
GRACO INC.-0.24%12 192
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.6.54%5 411
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION5.32%5 106
