KSB : ESG report(PDF 3 MB)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 20 Management and Issues 2020 E KSB Group / Annual Report 2020 Separate Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report For 150 years, KSB has been committed to sustainable and responsible business practices. This approach has allowed the company to secure lasting success while respecting the rights of individuals and protecting the environment. Sustainability is an integral part of KSB's corporate strategy. This includes the responsible use of resources and the environment, as well as our responsibility to employees and corporate social commitment. These topics are covered in this separate combined non-nan- cial report pursuant to Sections 289b(3) and 315b(3) HGB [Handelsgesetzbuch - German Commercial Code]. The report fulls the requirements of the CSR Directive Implementation Act [CSR-Richtlinie-Umsetzungsgesetz] and combines the statement at company level with the Group statement outside of the management report. In accordance with its business model, KSB aims to supply customers worldwide with high-quality pumps and valves, as well as related service. The company develops the vast majority of its products itself and manufactures them in factories on four continents. The products are sold via its own sales organisation, supported by dealer networks comprising selected partners. KSB's business model is presented in the group management report (see page 38). By joining the UN Global Compact in 2010, KSB committed to aligning its business activities with ten universal principles. The Global Compact principles apply equally to managers and employees throughout the company, as well as to all suppliers and business partners. Sustainability at KSB KSB has formulated its own corporate sustainability principles via a Group-wide sustainability policy. These are binding for all locations and all companies within the KSB Group. A committee chaired by the CEO regularly reviews progress on sustainability issues and the implementation of Group-wide sustainability goals. Management also receives a compliance report twice a year as well as an annual review of management issues relating to quality, the environment and occupational health and safety. The Sustainability Committee includes the CEO and management staff from Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Production, Product Management, Purchasing, Communications and Integrated Management. KSB operates a global integrated management system in order to full consistently high standards worldwide with regard to quality, risk, environment, occupational health and safety, and sustainability. It is process-oriented and complies with the requirements of the international ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 26000 and ISO 45001 standards as well as the UN Global Compact. The management system governs organisational processes and workows, responsibilities, procedures and processes at Group level and at our individual locations. Sustainability reporting The management concepts relating to key issues outlined here apply to both the Group and to KSB SE & Co.KGaA; any instances where this is not the case are duly indicated. All information in the non-nancial report relates to KSB SE & Co. KGaA and the Group in 2020. References to information not included in the group management report in this section represent supplementary information and are not part of the separate non-nancial report. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH performed a limited assurance engagement on the information in this report in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised) and issued an independent assurance report, see pages 33-35. In the areas of human rights, labour standards, the environment, anti-corruption and sustainability in the supply chain, the concepts and activities set out in this report follow the principles of the UN Global Compact. The non-nancial report covers 29 material Group companies, unless otherwise stated. These were selected on the basis of their impact on aspects such as energy consumption and the number of employees. The 29 Group companies include all consolidated subsidiaries with production plants and two service companies with energy-intensive workshops. KSB Group / Annual Report 2020 E Management and Issues 2020 21 Key sustainability topics for KSB Very high Environment Compliance Human rights Employees Society Relevance for stakeholders Resource efﬁciency Respecting human rights Energy-efﬁcient products Equal opportunities Emissions Compliance Education and training Sustainability in Product reliability the supply chain Occupational Social responsibility health and safety High Relevance for KSB Very high As part of its corporate responsibility strategy, KSB is also committed to supporting social initiatives. The company chooses to report on these activities on an entirely voluntary basis, as these do not have any signicant or material impact on its business success. Key issues KSB communicates regularly with various stakeholders in order to identify their interests and expectations regarding the com- pany. The core sustainability issues dened on this basis - see materiality matrix above - have been reviewed and conrmed by specialist departments and the Sustainability Committee, with oversight from Management. The aspects and factors necessary for understanding the development and performance of the business and the position of the company as well as the impact of our activities on the following issues remain the same: Environment (resource efciency, manufacturing of energy- efcient products, emissions and product safety) Combating corruption and bribery (compliance) Respecting human rights (sustainability in the supply chain) Employee concerns (training and development, equal oppor- tunities, occupational health and safety) These issues are related at a fundamental level to manufacturing, products, business partners and employees. KSB's products also 22 Management and Issues 2020 E KSB Group / Annual Report 2020 Non-financial objectives up to 2025 and performance indicators Topics Objectives up to 2025 Performance indicators More than half of newly developed products are subject to ecological Resource efficiency assessment. Number of development projects Energy-efficient products CO2 savings for KSB water pumps with variable KSB's water pumps save an annual 850,000 tonnes of CO2. speed drives Emissions KSB production plants reduce their CO2 emissions by 30 %. (Reference year: 2018) CO2 emissions at production sites Education and training Each employee invests at least 30 hours per year in training and development. Number of training hours per employee per year Equal opportunities At least 20 % of managers are women. Proportion of women in management positions Engagement The employee satisfaction index is 80 %. Engagement score according to employee survey Occupational health and The number of working days lost due to occupational accidents is reduced Number of days lost due to accidents safety to fewer than 0.3 days per employee per year. (lost time accident rate) Social commitment KSB is involved in at least 25 social projects worldwide. Number of CSR projects Sustainability in the supply The sustainability performance of 90 % of key regional and global suppliers chain is assessed. Proportion of suppliers assessed The 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations take into account the three dimensions of sustainability: social, environmental and economic aspects. KSB's key sustainability topics relate to the goals addressing poverty (1), hunger (2), health and well-being (3), quality education (4), gender equality (5), clean water and sanitation (6), decent work conditions and economic growth (8), sustainable consumption and production (12) and climate action (13). make a direct contribution to protecting the environment, for exam- ple, by saving energy or via their use in waste water treatment. Risks related to non-ﬁnancial factors KSB does not see any material risks, as assessed based on the net risk method, associated with its own business and the business relations of the company or its products and services which have or could have a serious negative impact on non- nancial aspects such as the environment, anti-corruption, human rights, employee concerns and social issues. The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic led to challenges in 2020, but did not entail material risks. All other risks affecting our business activities are described in the group management report from page 57. Goals for 2025 KSB supports the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations. In 2019, the company developed nine specic sustainability objectives which are aligned with these Sustainable Development Goals and the key issues they address. The company aims to achieve them by 2025 at the latest. KSB Group / Annual Report 2020 E Management and Issues 2020 23 Status as at 31 Dec. 2020 Objective by 2025 SDGs* 7 % 428,902 t CO2** 15.1 % reduction in CO2 emissions hours / year

13 %

No survey in 2020; result from 2019: 57 % days per employee / year 50 %

850,000 t CO 2 30 % 30 hours / year % %

< 0.3 25 25 > 50 % 90 % ** The basis for this calculation can be found on page 25 of this report. The nine objectives adopted by Management cover environmental, employee, social and supply chain sustainability topics. They focus on climate protection, the promotion of decent working conditions and sustainable economic growth, and health and well-being. In addition, KSB is committed to doing even more to promote gender equality. The company also intends to gather more comprehensive information on how our suppliers deal with sustainability topics. KSB is dedicated to combating poverty and hunger as well as ensuring the availability of clean water and education through social projects. Developing the knowledge of employees is another binding goal. More information on the individual objectives and progress towards their completion at the end of the year under review can be found in the overview above, and in the respective sections of this non-nancial report. In the year under review, management staff with specialist responsibility for Production, Product Management, Human Resources, Purchasing, Communications and Integrated Management developed plans for achieving the objectives by 2025. The respective departments have already reported the rst measures to the Sustainability Committee. The Committee will continue to monitor the measures and review progress towards the completion of each objective twice a year. 24 Management and Issues 2020 E KSB Group / Annual Report 2020 Energy consumption Total KSB SE & Europe** Asia / Pacific Americas Middle East / Co. KGaA Africa Total energy consumption* 267,157 MWh 98,697 MWh 140,667 MWh 32,213 Mwh 81,742 MWh 12,535 MWh Total electricity *** 147,155 MWh 36,372 MWh 55,881 MWh 27,590 Mwh 53,686 MWh 9,998 MWh Electricity from renewables 54,042 MWh 18,597 MWh 23,985 MWh 8,599 Mwh 18,893 MWh 2,565 MWh CO2 emissions 86,342 t 22,181 t 30,066 t 21,414 t 27,517 t 7,345 t Electricity, gas, fuel oil, district heating, wood, etc. ** Including KSB SE & Co. KGaA *** Total differs due to rounding Environment ENERGY CONSUMPTION, CO2 EMISSIONS AND RESOURCE EFFICIENCY Objectives: As a manufacturing company, KSB attaches great importance to the responsible use of natural resources. For this reason, the company aims to reduce its consumption of energy and raw materials as far as possible. This helps lessen the impact on the environment while simultaneously increasing the protability of the company. Furthermore, KSB avoids economic and legal risks which could potentially result from environmental damage and failure to comply with laws and regulations. By 2025, KSB intends to assess the environmental impact of more than 50 % of its development projects in accordance with the international ISO 14040 standard. This concerns new product developments and signicant design modications to existing type series. Detailed information on the life cycle assessments of new products can thus be determined. A further goal to be achieved by 2025 is a 30 % reduction in the global CO2 emissions of the manufacturing plants (based on gures from 2018). Organisation, processes and measures: KSB follows the internationally recognised ISO 14001 environmental management system to continuously improve its environmental performance. To date, the company has implemented the environmental management system at 37 production and assembly locations (KSB SE & Co. KGaA: 3 locations); this represents 90 percent coverage. KSB carries out regular energy audits - most recently in 2019 at its major European locations to reduce energy consumption

and CO 2 emissions. The resulting measures include the energy-efcient refurbishment of our buildings and foundries. KSB regularly records and evaluates data on energy consumption and CO2 emissions. In the year under review, energy consumption was 267,157 megawatt hours (KSB SE & Co. KGaA: 98,697 megawatt hours). This represents a year-on-year decrease of 27,569 megawatt hours (KSB SE & Co. KGaA: - 466 megawatt hours). 36.7 % of the energy consumed came from renewable sources (KSB SE & Co. KGaA: 51.1 %). Group- wide, this percentage rose by 2.3 compared with the previous year, making it the highest that the company has ever achieved. KSB calculates CO2 emissions for Scope 1 and Scope 2 in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The Group's emissions in the year under review amounted to 86,342 tonnes of CO2 (previous year: 99,047 tonnes of CO2); for KSB SE & Co. KGaA, the gure was 21,181 tonnes of CO2, (previous year: 21,142 tonnes of CO2). Emissions of the climate-critical greenhouse gas were thus reduced by 12,705 tonnes across KSB compared with 2019. Waste is a by-product of manufacturing. KSB therefore continuously modernises its factories to reduce the amount of hazardous substances used in the manufacturing processes. If environmental pollution is identied at a location, the company sets aside provisions to meet obligations for necessary remediation. Provisions totalling € 980 thousand have been recognised for KSB SE & Co. KGaA in the nancial statements. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

