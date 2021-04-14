Log in
KSB SE & CO. KGAA

(KSB)
KSB : IR Presentation(PDF 3 MB)

04/14/2021
KSB G RO UP

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

DISCLAIMER

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current estimates, forecasts and assumptions made by KSB management to the best of its knowledge and other information currently available to KSB.

By their very nature, the forward-looking statements of this presentation are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, the non-occurrence or occurrence of which could cause material differences in future results of operations, financial situation, development or performance of KSB. Factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to changes in political, business, economic and competitive environment, effects of future legal and legislative issues, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates, developments in raw material and personnel costs, launches of competing products or services, poor acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy.

KSB does not intend and does not assume any liability whatsoever to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by KSB and/or its management with respect to the completeness, fairness, correctness, reasonableness or accuracy of any information, facts, expectations or opinions contained herein. Neither KSB nor any of its affiliates or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any losses or damages arising from any use of this presentation or its content or otherwise arising in connection with the statements given herein. This presentation includes percentage and number rounding.

2 KSB Group Investor Presentation I 2021

AGENDA

  1. CORE INFORMATION AND MESSAGES
  2. FINANCIALS
  3. "CLIMB 21"
  4. DIGITALIZATION
  1. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)
  2. APPENDIX

CORE INFORMATION FINANCIALS

"CLIMB 21"

DIGITALIZATION

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL

APPENDIX

AND MESSAGES

AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

KSB - OVERVIEW

A GLOBAL FLOW CONTROL INNOVATION LEADER - IN TRANSITION

PUMPS, VALVES AND SERVICES

IN FIGURES

ENGINEERED PUMPS

1871

#4

€2.2bn

CUSTOMIZABLE STANDARD PUMPS & VALVES

FOUNDED

GLOBALLY BY REVENUES

2020A REVENUES

SOLUTIONS - GLOBALLY

35%

170

3% to >8%

ON THEGROUND AND ONLINE

SPARES & SERVICE REV.

GLOBAL SERVICES SITES

EBIT MARGIN

ENERGY,WATER, MINING,

15,000+

€30bn

450k

PETROCHEMICALS/CHEMICALS, BUILDING

SERVICES AND GENERAL INDUSTRY

EMPLOYEES

INSTALLED VALUE

# OF CUSTOMERS

SELECTED CLIENTS

4 KSB Group Investor Presentation I 2021

CORE INFORMATION FINANCIALS

"CLIMB 21"

DIGITALIZATION

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL

APPENDIX

AND MESSAGES

AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

CORE PUMP MARKETS - OVERVIEW

Market Area

LEADING MARKET POSITIONS IN FOCUS MARKETS, SECULAR GROWTH AND DIVERSIFICATION BENEFIT KSB

GENERAL INDUSTRY

WATER

ENERGY

BUILDING SERVICES

MINING

PETROCHEMICALS/

CHEMICALS

Customer Order Market Global market Intake 5 position1 size and growth1

(€bn)

3%

4%

3%

9.2

11.2

9.0

7.1

2.7

3.2

201 9A

202 5E

201 9A

202 5E

201 9A

202 5E

32

1-3

13

€389m

€352m

€254m

COI 2020

COI 2020

COI 2020

Note:

  1. Relevant addressable market within pumps segment
  2. In core focus markets
  3. Conventional energy primary process pumps (e.g. faced water)
  4. Slurry pumps
  5. COI (Customer Order Intake) includes all KSB Group companies, incl. non-consolidated companies.

4%

3%

4%

7.1

8.9

7.8

9.6

1.5

1.8

201 9A

202 5E

201 9A

202 5E

201 9A

202 5E

3

24

3

€170m

€203m

€147m

COI 2020

COI 2020

COI 2020

5 KSB Group Investor Presentation I 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 06:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
