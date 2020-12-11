KSB : sells French service company to Dalkia Group

Restructuring of French service activities completed

Following the sale of SPI Energie in January and the sale of KSB Service Energie, STII and KSB Service Cotumer in June, KSB has completed the restructuring of its French service activities with the sale of its subsidiary EITB Sitelec, which specialises in the maintenance and repair of electrical equipment, to the Dalkia Group.

With around fifty employees, EITB Sitelec specialises in the maintenance of generators. The company has expanded its range of services to include transformers and hydraulic equipment. Its turnover of almost ten million euros makes the company one of today's main players in the provision of transformer maintenance.

'With the sale of this KSB S.A.S. subsidiary, we have completed the restructuring of our service activities in France that was initiated at the beginning of the year. As part of the launch of the KSB SupremeServ brand, we are thus concentrating on our core business in service and spare parts, which will enable us to achieve sustained profitable growth. We are convinced that this acquisition by Dalkia opens up solid development opportunities for EITB Sitelec,' says Boris Lombard, President of KSB S.A.S.