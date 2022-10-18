KSG AGRO : Annual financial and audit reports - Annual accounts 2021

KSG Agro S.A.
Société Anonyme
24, rue Astrid
L-1143 Luxembourg
R.C.S. B 156.864
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
AND REPORT OF THE REVISEUR D'ENTREPRISES AGREE
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
KSG Agro S. A.
Société anonyme
Registered address: 24, rue Astrid
L-1143 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 156.864
(the Company)
MANAGEMENT REPORT 2021
of the Board of directors to the annual general meeting of Shareholders of the Company
Dear Shareholders,
The Board of directors of the Company (the Board) hereby presents the annual accounts, consisting of the balance sheet, the profit and loss account and the notes to the annual accounts for the financial year started from January 1st, 2021 and ended on December 31st, 2021 (the Annual Accounts) and submits for your approval such Annual Accounts, which are established in accordance with the applicable Luxembourg law provisions.
RESULTS
The Company appears to have a balance sheet total of USD 22.420.514,23 (twenty-two million four hundred twenty thousand five hundred fourteen United States Dollars and twenty-three cents), showing a profit of USD 22.270.047,73 (twenty-two million two hundred seventy thousand forty-seven United States Dollars and seventy-three cents) and losses brought forward of USD 41.429.661, 65 (forty-one million four hundred twenty-nine thousand six hundred sixty-one United States Dollars and sixty-five cents).
The Board of Directors considers that a partial reversal of the impairment booked in prior periods against the shares held in KSG Agricultural and Industrial Holding is justified based on the fair value of this investment. As a consequence the shares in that company are valued as at 31.12.2021 at USD 22.294.001,-.The impairment on the own shares (USD 112.440,17) has been completely reversed.
For further information on the performance of the Group, we refer to the management report on the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021.
Thus, we request your approval of the Annual Accounts and to carry forward the profit realized for the financial year ended December 31st, 2021 to the next financial year after allocation of an amount of USD 810,- to the legal reserve according to the articles 18.2 of the Company's articles of association.
STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION
KSG Agro S.A., separately referred to as "KSG Agro" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group", remains among the largest vertically integrated agricultural groups in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, present in all major sectors of the agricultural market, including production, storage, processing and sale of agricultural products. Its key operating activities are breeding of pigs, processing of pork and production of wheat and sunflower.
The Group continues to grow wheat, barley, rapeseed in the winter and sunflower, corn in the summer. Current year harvest was exceptionally good compared to the previous year:
|
Crops harvested, in tonnes
|
Season
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Wheat
|
Winter
|
31,021
|
17,952
|
Barley
|
Winter
|
8,561
|
4,865
1
|
Rapeseed
|
Winter
|
760
|
2,734
|
Sunflower
|
Summer
|
18,210
|
11,745
|
Corn
|
Summer
|
9,334
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
67,886
|
40,040
Although the weather conditions were favorable to other agricultural producers as well, higher overall production of crops in Ukraine did not affect the local demand for the Group. For next year, an area of 6 thousand hectares is currently under winter crops and is expected to yield a total of 18.3 thousand tons of wheat, barley and rapeseed at harvest.
Crop farming revenue for 2021 more than doubled as compared to 2020, while revenues from pig breeding, less affected by the weather conditions, keep growing at a steady pace and remain the Group's key strategic focus:
|
Segment revenue, in USD
|
|
|
Y-O-Y decrease, in
|
Y-O-Y decrease, in
|
million
|
2021
|
2020
|
USD-equivalent
|
contract currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crop Farming
|
18.3
|
8.4
|
118%
|
120%
|
Pig Breeding
|
11.2
|
10.3
|
9%
|
10%
As for pig breeding, pig production and sales were also in line with the previous year:
|
Marketable Pigs, in units
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
As at 1 January
|
41,416
|
38,420
|
Farrow
|
108,158
|
113,634
|
Sales
|
(105,515)
|
(109,958)
|
Transfers to/from nucleus herd, net
|
(358)
|
(680)
|
|
|
|
As at 31 December
|
43,701
|
41,416
|
|
|
The construction of an additional fattening shop for 2,340 pigs and an additional sow house for 360 sows should provide the Group with another production facility for fattening pigs and will offer an opportunity to increase the birth rate of piglets and improve their performance even more. Construction works on both projects are still under way.
Furthermore, in 2021 the Group purchased 900 new sows as part of its herd rejuvenation efforts and started reconstruction of the second stage of the pig-breeding complex, which will allow the Group to further increase its production capacity. Plans for the second stage include 10 workshops for a total of 58 thousand heads.
Improving Key Financial Ratios
During the year 2021, the Group also worked on improving its key financial ratios, specifically the negative net current assets and negative shareholders equity. Both goals were achieved primarily through disposal of several subsidiaries, as disclosed in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements.
Improvements in the Group's net current assets and working capital are as follows:
2
|
|
As at 31
|
As at 31
|
in USD million
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
Current Assets minus Current Liabilities
|
(3.5)
|
(6.3)
|
less: Other financial assets
|
(0.4)
|
(1.1)
|
less: Other financial liabilities
|
7.5
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Working Capital
|
10.6
|
1.1
|
|
|
In assessing day-to-day performance of the business, management excludes 'other financial assets' and 'other financial liabilities', as those mostly comprise old non-trade balances subject to restructuring, and analyses the change in the resulting 'adjusted working capital'. Based on management's assessment, the adjusted working capital is sufficient.
IMPACT OF THE WAR EVENTS IN UKRAINE
As disclosed in Note 27 to the consolidated financial statements, the Russian Invasion of Ukraine had started in late February 2022 and is ongoing as at the date of this report. Because the Group's key assets and operations are in Ukraine, the Group might be significantly affected by these events. Management's analysis of the risks and uncertainties surrounding the Invasion, as well as management's strategy and actions to mitigate those risks, are outlined in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements. The outcome of the Invasion, however, is impossible to predict at this time.
Since the start of the Russian Invasion, no fighting occurred in close vicinity to the Group's assets. The Group's pig farm and its crop fields are located in the center of Ukraine, which hasn't seen any fighting yet.
As at the date of this report, the Group had successfully completed its spring sowing campaign, finished harvesting its winter crops and does not expect significant interruptions to its production cycle in the near future.
Additionally, the accompanying consolidated financial statements were compiled using pre-Invasion judgments and estimates, and do not take into account the subsequent war events. Both, because the Invasion started after the end of the reporting period and is, in itself, a non-adjusting event, and due to the inherent uncertainty regarding its outcome.
ACTIVITY IN THE FIELD OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
The Company is not involved in any activity in the field of research and development.
BRANCHES
The Company has no branch.
OWN SHARES
No additional own shares were acquired during the year.
As at December 31st, 2021, the Company is the holder of thirty-two thousand one hundred seventy-two (32,172) own shares.
3
