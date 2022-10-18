KSG AGRO : Annual financial and audit reports - Annual accounts 2021

KSG Agro S.A. Société Anonyme 24, rue Astrid L-1143 Luxembourg R.C.S. B 156.864 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND REPORT OF THE REVISEUR D'ENTREPRISES AGREE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Table of contents Management report 1-15 Balance sheet 16-20 Profit and loss account 21-22 Notes to the annual accounts 23-25 Report of the Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé 26-30

KSG Agro S. A. Société anonyme Registered address: 24, rue Astrid L-1143 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 156.864 (the Company) MANAGEMENT REPORT 2021 of the Board of directors to the annual general meeting of Shareholders of the Company Dear Shareholders, The Board of directors of the Company (the Board) hereby presents the annual accounts, consisting of the balance sheet, the profit and loss account and the notes to the annual accounts for the financial year started from January 1st, 2021 and ended on December 31st, 2021 (the Annual Accounts) and submits for your approval such Annual Accounts, which are established in accordance with the applicable Luxembourg law provisions. RESULTS The Company appears to have a balance sheet total of USD 22.420.514,23 (twenty-two million four hundred twenty thousand five hundred fourteen United States Dollars and twenty-three cents), showing a profit of USD 22.270.047,73 (twenty-two million two hundred seventy thousand forty-seven United States Dollars and seventy-three cents) and losses brought forward of USD 41.429.661, 65 (forty-one million four hundred twenty-nine thousand six hundred sixty-one United States Dollars and sixty-five cents). The Board of Directors considers that a partial reversal of the impairment booked in prior periods against the shares held in KSG Agricultural and Industrial Holding is justified based on the fair value of this investment. As a consequence the shares in that company are valued as at 31.12.2021 at USD 22.294.001,-.The impairment on the own shares (USD 112.440,17) has been completely reversed. For further information on the performance of the Group, we refer to the management report on the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021. Thus, we request your approval of the Annual Accounts and to carry forward the profit realized for the financial year ended December 31st, 2021 to the next financial year after allocation of an amount of USD 810,- to the legal reserve according to the articles 18.2 of the Company's articles of association. STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION KSG Agro S.A., separately referred to as "KSG Agro" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group", remains among the largest vertically integrated agricultural groups in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, present in all major sectors of the agricultural market, including production, storage, processing and sale of agricultural products. Its key operating activities are breeding of pigs, processing of pork and production of wheat and sunflower. The Group continues to grow wheat, barley, rapeseed in the winter and sunflower, corn in the summer. Current year harvest was exceptionally good compared to the previous year: Crops harvested, in tonnes Season 2021 2020 Wheat Winter 31,021 17,952 Barley Winter 8,561 4,865 1

Rapeseed Winter 760 2,734 Sunflower Summer 18,210 11,745 Corn Summer 9,334 2,744 Total 67,886 40,040 Although the weather conditions were favorable to other agricultural producers as well, higher overall production of crops in Ukraine did not affect the local demand for the Group. For next year, an area of 6 thousand hectares is currently under winter crops and is expected to yield a total of 18.3 thousand tons of wheat, barley and rapeseed at harvest. Crop farming revenue for 2021 more than doubled as compared to 2020, while revenues from pig breeding, less affected by the weather conditions, keep growing at a steady pace and remain the Group's key strategic focus: Segment revenue, in USD Y-O-Y decrease, in Y-O-Y decrease, in million 2021 2020 USD-equivalent contract currency Crop Farming 18.3 8.4 118% 120% Pig Breeding 11.2 10.3 9% 10% As for pig breeding, pig production and sales were also in line with the previous year: Marketable Pigs, in units 2021 2020 As at 1 January 41,416 38,420 Farrow 108,158 113,634 Sales (105,515) (109,958) Transfers to/from nucleus herd, net (358) (680) As at 31 December 43,701 41,416 The construction of an additional fattening shop for 2,340 pigs and an additional sow house for 360 sows should provide the Group with another production facility for fattening pigs and will offer an opportunity to increase the birth rate of piglets and improve their performance even more. Construction works on both projects are still under way. Furthermore, in 2021 the Group purchased 900 new sows as part of its herd rejuvenation efforts and started reconstruction of the second stage of the pig-breeding complex, which will allow the Group to further increase its production capacity. Plans for the second stage include 10 workshops for a total of 58 thousand heads. Improving Key Financial Ratios During the year 2021, the Group also worked on improving its key financial ratios, specifically the negative net current assets and negative shareholders equity. Both goals were achieved primarily through disposal of several subsidiaries, as disclosed in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements. Improvements in the Group's net current assets and working capital are as follows: 2