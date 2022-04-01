KSG Agro : and the MAYBUTNIE (“FUTURE”) Charitable Foundation delivered medical equipment and medicine from Germany to Dnipro

KSG Agro Agroholding and the MAYBUTNIE ("Future") Charitable Foundation delivered to Ukraine three tons of humanitarian medical cargo including orthopedic equipment and medicine from Germany. This was reported by the press service of the agricultural holding.

KSG Agro Agricultural Holding and Sergiy Kasianov's Maybutnie ("Future") Charitable Foundation ensured the delivery of humanitarian medical cargo weighing three tons from Germany to Ukraine. The cargo includes everything necessary for the treatment of wounded Ukrainian servicemen who demonstrate miracles of courage on the fronts of battles with the Russian occupiers.

"A three-ton cargo of the most necessary and very important medical equipment for the treatment of our fighters with limb injuries has been delivered to Ukraine. The total cost of orthopedic materials and prostheses is about 300 thousand euros. These are medicines, bandages, external fixation devices of various modifications. And there are carts, crutches, orthopedic kits, hundreds of products collected for our country by German universities, hospitals, pharmacies and insurance companies," said Oleksandr Loskutov, head of the Ukrainian-German Association of Orthopedic Traumatologists.

Orthopedic kits and medicines will soon be sent to the Dnipro Military Hospital, the Mechnikov Dnipro Regional Clinical Hospital, city clinical hospital №2 of Kryvyi Rih and to the Mykolayiv hospitals.

All expenses, logistical and organizational support of cargo delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region were borne by KSG Agro and Charitable Foundation.

"Our courageous warriors bravely and to the last breath defend our homeland. And our task in the rear is to fully help them rehabilitate in case of injuries and loss of health, in order to return to the ranks of the Armed Forces as soon as possible, - commented the chairman of KSG Agro and founder of the Maybutnie ("Future") Charitable Foundation Sergiy Kasianov. - That is why, without hesitation, we took on all aspects of cargo delivery - transport, drivers, fuel, customs procedures and more. Today, many people and companies in Europe offer various types of assistance to Ukraine. We are actively involved in the dialogue with them, we have constant contacts with the Embassy of Ukraine in Switzerland, the Consulate in Milan and other diplomatic missions. Therefore, this humanitarian aid is not the last, and we will continue to help our country receive humanitarian and medical cargo from different parts of Europe and the world."

"We see a vivid embodiment of the principle of social responsibility of business, which has lent its shoulders and helped in a difficult moment for Ukraine. I would like to sincerely thank you for supporting the delivery of humanitarian goods, which are so necessary for the treatment of wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the Territorial Defense," said Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council.