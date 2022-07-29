KSG Agro : has completed harvesting of early grain crops

The farms that are part of the KSG Agro agricultural holding have completed the harvesting of early grain crops. This was reported by the press service of the holding with reference to the head of the crop division of KSG Agro Dmitry Emelchenko

The farms that are part of the KSG Agro Agricultural holding have completed the harvesting of early grain crops on an area of 6.3 thousand hectares ha, including:

• wheat - 4.2 thousand ha

• barley - 1.3 thousand ha

• winter rapeseed - 0.8 thousand ha.

During harvesting, the holding's farms were fully provided with the necessary equipment: combines and trucks for harvesting. Thanks to modern equipment and technologies used by the holding, the entire sown crop is harvested without loss.

"The weather was characterized by the lack of productive precipitation in the required technological terms for plants, which did not contribute to the high yield of crops," said Dmitry Yemelchenko.

As a result, the yield of wheat and barley was 3 t / ha, and winter rapeseed 2.2-2.5 t / ha.