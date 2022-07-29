Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. KSG AGRO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSG   LU0611262873

KSG AGRO

(KSG)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:05 2022-07-29 am EDT
2.530 PLN    0.00%
05:35aKSG AGRO : has completed harvesting of early grain crops
PU
07/25KSG AGRO : and Makarony Polskie (Poland) signed a memorandum of cooperation in the area of processing and trade of vegetable oil and cereals
PU
07/25KSG AGRO : i Makarony Polskie (Polska) podpisały memorandum o współpracy w przetwórstwie i handlu olejami roślinnymi i zbożami
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSG Agro : has completed harvesting of early grain crops

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The farms that are part of the KSG Agro agricultural holding have completed the harvesting of early grain crops. This was reported by the press service of the holding with reference to the head of the crop division of KSG Agro Dmitry Emelchenko
The farms that are part of the KSG Agro Agricultural holding have completed the harvesting of early grain crops on an area of 6.3 thousand hectares ha, including:
• wheat - 4.2 thousand ha
• barley - 1.3 thousand ha
• winter rapeseed - 0.8 thousand ha.
During harvesting, the holding's farms were fully provided with the necessary equipment: combines and trucks for harvesting. Thanks to modern equipment and technologies used by the holding, the entire sown crop is harvested without loss.
"The weather was characterized by the lack of productive precipitation in the required technological terms for plants, which did not contribute to the high yield of crops," said Dmitry Yemelchenko.
As a result, the yield of wheat and barley was 3 t / ha, and winter rapeseed 2.2-2.5 t / ha.

Disclaimer

KSG Agro SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KSG AGRO
05:35aKSG AGRO : has completed harvesting of early grain crops
PU
07/25KSG AGRO : and Makarony Polskie (Poland) signed a memorandum of cooperation in the area of..
PU
07/25KSG AGRO : i Makarony Polskie (Polska) podpisały memorandum o współpracy w przet..
PU
07/18KSG AGRO : together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation delivered humanitarian cargo ..
PU
07/13KSG AGRO : started its own oil processing with further export
PU
06/17KSG AGRO : increased pig sales by 3% in Q1 of 2022
PU
06/14KSG AGRO : The spring sowing campaign update
PU
06/01KSG AGRO : The RA “Expert-Rating”'s credit rating of KSG Agro has been updated..
PU
05/24KSG AGRO : In the first quarter of 2022, KSG Agro increased net profit by 2.5 times, EBITD..
PU
05/16KSG AGRO : increased pig stock by 17.6% in the first quarter of 2022
PU
More news
Chart KSG AGRO
Duration : Period :
KSG AGRO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
A. V. Skorokhod Chief Executive Officer
Y. V. Kyselova Chief Financial Officer
Sergiy P. Kasianov Chairman
Andrii Mudriyevskyi Director
Xavier Soulard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSG AGRO-35.62%0
CORTEVA, INC.20.47%41 222
QL RESOURCES BERHAD15.97%2 900
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.6.12%1 732
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.9.75%1 448
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD66.61%1 330