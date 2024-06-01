In the first quarter of 2024, KSG Agro increased its gross profit by 10% compared to the same period in 2023, the company's press service reported, citing the company's report published on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Revenue from sales in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to USD 5.02 million. At the same time, its sources in the ratio of almost 50:50 were income from the sale of pig products and income from the sale of crop products, i.e USD 2.47 million and USD 2.53 million, respectively.

"In the first quarter of this year, we actively implemented an innovative business model, which has never been used in the Ukrainian pig industry before. It does not involve the lease or purchase of production sites by our agricultural holding. Instead, KSG Agro and farmers cooperate. We supply piglets, feed, or both, and the farms, in turn, provide fattening and veterinary control. The partners share not only risks but also profits, so both parties are motivated to achieve the best results. The successful implementation of the new business model has enabled us to increase our gross profit," comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro.