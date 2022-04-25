Log in
    KSG   LU0611262873

KSG AGRO

(KSG)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/25 06:40:42 am EDT
2.460 PLN   -6.29%
06:49aKSG AGRO : increased sales of pigs by 3% in March
PU
04/06KSG AGRO : forms a three-month supply of raw materials for the production of feed
PU
04/01KSG AGRO : and the MAYBUTNIE (“FUTURE”) Charitable Foundation delivered medical equipment and medicine from Germany to Dnipro
PU
KSG Agro : increased sales of pigs by 3% in March

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
KSG Agro Agricultural Holding in March increased sales of pigs by 3% compared to February 2022, according to the press service of the holding.
In March, KSG Agro Agricultural Holding increased sales of pigs by 3% compared to February 2022, from 6080 to 6247 heads.
The main factor influencing the increase in sales from month to month was the increase in the number of pig population by 500. Thus, if in February 2022 it was 54018 heads, in March 2022 - 54534 heads.
"Despite the extremely difficult situation in the country under martial law characterized by the rupture of logistics chains, we managed to increase the number of pigs and sales by creating a stock of feed and renewing the sow population last year," said Chairman of the Board of KSG Agro Sergiy Kasianov. "We will continue to do everything possible in the conditions of war to maintain stable work and gradually increase our performance, thus ensuring food security and helping the Armed Forces with our products."

Disclaimer

KSG Agro SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
A. V. Skorokhod Chief Executive Officer
Y. V. Kyselova Chief Financial Officer
Sergiy P. Kasianov Chairman
Andrii Mudriyevskyi Director
Xavier Soulard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSG AGRO-33.21%0
CORTEVA, INC.22.00%41 920
QL RESOURCES BERHAD9.19%2 808
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.22.29%2 187
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD35.52%1 883
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD33.11%1 662