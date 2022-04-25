KSG Agro : increased sales of pigs by 3% in March

KSG Agro Agricultural Holding in March increased sales of pigs by 3% compared to February 2022, according to the press service of the holding.

In March, KSG Agro Agricultural Holding increased sales of pigs by 3% compared to February 2022, from 6080 to 6247 heads.

The main factor influencing the increase in sales from month to month was the increase in the number of pig population by 500. Thus, if in February 2022 it was 54018 heads, in March 2022 - 54534 heads.

"Despite the extremely difficult situation in the country under martial law characterized by the rupture of logistics chains, we managed to increase the number of pigs and sales by creating a stock of feed and renewing the sow population last year," said Chairman of the Board of KSG Agro Sergiy Kasianov. "We will continue to do everything possible in the conditions of war to maintain stable work and gradually increase our performance, thus ensuring food security and helping the Armed Forces with our products."