KSG Dnipro and Strong Invest, which are part of the KSG Agro agricultural holding, are carrying out private issues of bonds worth USD 3 million and UAH 110 million. This was reported by the press service of the agricultural holding.



On August 31, 2023, the companies of KSG Agro Group - KSG Dnipro LLC and Strong Invest LLC - registered with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) private issues of two series of bonds in US dollars with a nominal value of USD 1.5 million each for a total amount of USD 3 million, and two series in hryvnia with a nominal value of UAH 55 million each for a total amount of UAH 110 million. TASKOMBANK acted as the underwriter of these issues.

The company plans to conclude the first agreements with investors in the near future.

In accordance with the decisions on the bond issue, the circulation period of the US dollar issues is 1.5 years, and the hryvnia issues are 5 years. The UAH-denominated bonds also have an annual offer (early redemption option).

The nominal interest rate on the USD-denominated bonds is set at 7% per annum. The nominal interest rate on the UAH-denominated bonds is set at 25% per annum for 1-4 percentage periods..

"The purpose of the bond issue of our company KSG Dnipro is to raise additional resources for the purchase of agricultural machinery for sowing grain," comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro. - "The purchase of such equipment will increase yields, reduce repair costs by replacing old equipment with new, reduce equipment downtime due to current and overhaul repairs, improve the quality of soil cultivation, which will lead to reduced wear and tear, and reduce the cost of operating equipment. In the case of Strong Invest, it is planned to use the bond issue to raise additional financial resources for the reconstruction and repair of industrial premises and the purchase of pig stock."

It is planned that after the state registration of the issue results, these bonds will be available for purchase on the secondary market: both on the stock exchange and over-the-counter markets.