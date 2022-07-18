KSG Agro : together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region

KSG Agro agroholding, together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation, delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region. This was reported by the press service of the holding.

KSG Agro Agroholding, together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation, delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The cargo with a total value of UAH 0.3 million, which arrived from Germany to Dnipro, included medicines, dressings, personal protective equipment, dropper systems, etc.

Partially, the German side purchased medicines and equipment at its own expense, and the rest was financed by the Sergiy Kasianov's Maybutnie Charitable Foundation, the main donor of which is KSG Agro agricultural holding.

"The logistics and most of the financing of this cargo, which will be distributed among hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region and partially to other regions, was provided by the Sergiy Kasianov Maybutnie Foundation, says Olexander Loskutov, president of the Ukrainian-German Union of Orthopedic Traumatologists. "Thanks to him, we will be able to operate more efficiently on wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"This is the second humanitarian cargo from Germany that we have delivered to Ukraine, to the Dnipropetrovsk region, and we are not going to stop on this path," comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro, founder of the Charitable Foundation "Maybutnie". - Farmers know very well the real price of peaceful labor in the fields of our native Ukraine, which is on fire today. Realizing our social responsibility, we do our best to help the injured soldiers and citizens, we try to constantly help the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"Thanks to the effective cooperation of the Ukrainian-German Society of Orthopedic Traumatologists and KSG Agro, more than 150 operations can be performed with the help of the delivered medicines. The delivered cargo will be primarily useful in cases of severe joint damage, consequences of amputations of limbs and for the rehabilitation of the wounded," explains Olexander Golizdra, Communications Director at KSG Agro.

"The most modern endoscopic equipment has arrived to us, capable of providing about 1.5-2 months of our work," says orthopedic doctor Artem Naumenko. "The new equipment allows us to perform even the most complex operations more quickly and efficiently."

At present, the team of the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation with the help of KSG Agro continues to work on preparing the delivery of new cargoes to Ukraine for domestic doctors.