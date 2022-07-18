Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. KSG AGRO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSG   LU0611262873

KSG AGRO

(KSG)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:56 2022-07-18 am EDT
2.400 PLN   -2.83%
06:04aKSG AGRO : together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region
PU
07/13KSG AGRO : started its own oil processing with further export
PU
06/17KSG AGRO : increased pig sales by 3% in Q1 of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSG Agro : together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region

07/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KSG Agro agroholding, together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation, delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region. This was reported by the press service of the holding.
KSG Agro Agroholding, together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation, delivered humanitarian cargo for hospitals in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The cargo with a total value of UAH 0.3 million, which arrived from Germany to Dnipro, included medicines, dressings, personal protective equipment, dropper systems, etc.

Partially, the German side purchased medicines and equipment at its own expense, and the rest was financed by the Sergiy Kasianov's Maybutnie Charitable Foundation, the main donor of which is KSG Agro agricultural holding.

"The logistics and most of the financing of this cargo, which will be distributed among hospitals in the Dnepropetrovsk region and partially to other regions, was provided by the Sergiy Kasianov Maybutnie Foundation, says Olexander Loskutov, president of the Ukrainian-German Union of Orthopedic Traumatologists. "Thanks to him, we will be able to operate more efficiently on wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"This is the second humanitarian cargo from Germany that we have delivered to Ukraine, to the Dnipropetrovsk region, and we are not going to stop on this path," comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro, founder of the Charitable Foundation "Maybutnie". - Farmers know very well the real price of peaceful labor in the fields of our native Ukraine, which is on fire today. Realizing our social responsibility, we do our best to help the injured soldiers and citizens, we try to constantly help the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"Thanks to the effective cooperation of the Ukrainian-German Society of Orthopedic Traumatologists and KSG Agro, more than 150 operations can be performed with the help of the delivered medicines. The delivered cargo will be primarily useful in cases of severe joint damage, consequences of amputations of limbs and for the rehabilitation of the wounded," explains Olexander Golizdra, Communications Director at KSG Agro.

"The most modern endoscopic equipment has arrived to us, capable of providing about 1.5-2 months of our work," says orthopedic doctor Artem Naumenko. "The new equipment allows us to perform even the most complex operations more quickly and efficiently."

At present, the team of the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation with the help of KSG Agro continues to work on preparing the delivery of new cargoes to Ukraine for domestic doctors.

Disclaimer

KSG Agro SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KSG AGRO
06:04aKSG AGRO : together with the Maybutnie Charitable Foundation delivered humanitarian cargo ..
PU
07/13KSG AGRO : started its own oil processing with further export
PU
06/17KSG AGRO : increased pig sales by 3% in Q1 of 2022
PU
06/14KSG AGRO : The spring sowing campaign update
PU
06/01KSG AGRO : The RA “Expert-Rating”'s credit rating of KSG Agro has been updated..
PU
05/24KSG AGRO : In the first quarter of 2022, KSG Agro increased net profit by 2.5 times, EBITD..
PU
05/16KSG AGRO : increased pig stock by 17.6% in the first quarter of 2022
PU
04/25KSG AGRO : raised a credit line from TASKOMBANK in the amount of UAH 60 million.
PU
04/25KSG AGRO : increased sales of pigs by 3% in March
PU
04/06KSG AGRO : forms a three-month supply of raw materials for the production of feed
PU
More news
Chart KSG AGRO
Duration : Period :
KSG AGRO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
A. V. Skorokhod Chief Executive Officer
Y. V. Kyselova Chief Financial Officer
Sergiy P. Kasianov Chairman
Andrii Mudriyevskyi Director
Xavier Soulard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSG AGRO-37.15%0
CORTEVA, INC.9.98%37 632
QL RESOURCES BERHAD17.07%2 926
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-3.68%1 523
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.9.57%1 446
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD66.45%1 327