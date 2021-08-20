KSG Agro : has completed the harvesting campaign for winter crops

KSG Agro has completed a winter crop harvesting campaign. This was reported by the press service of the agricultural holding.

On the farms that are part of KSG Agro agricultural holding, the harvesting campaign of winter crops has been fully completed on a total area of 9 thousand hectares. The harvesting of winter barley was completed on the territory of 1,850 hectares, and the yield of this crop was 47 kg / ha, with an average of 34 kg / ha in recent years.

The harvesting of winter wheat on an area of 7,150 hectares was completed on August 10, and the yield was 45 c / ha with an average of 32 c / ha in recent years.

The soil is currently being cultivated, after harvesting winter wheat, to prepare for sowing sunflower seeds in 2022.

According to Dmitry Yemelchenko, Production Director at KSG Agro, weather conditions, in particular, precipitation, delayed the traditional harvest time and the holding's companies went beyond agronomic terms.

'At present, based on the results of the harvesting campaign, we are analyzing which predecessors and varieties have achieved the best performance,' says Dmitry Yemelchenko, 'Both imported and Ukrainian-bred seeds have shown very good performance. At present, our specialists, together with agronomists, determine the seed composition for 2022. For this purpose, they visit the regions, in particular the Poltava region, to search for new products of Ukrainian selection for growing elite varieties.'

In the course of the harvesting campaign, 19 Claas Lexion combines of the 6-7 series and more than 50 trucks for harvesting were involved.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer KSG Agro SA published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.