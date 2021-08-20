Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Ksg Agro SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSG   LU0611262873

KSG AGRO SA

(KSG)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSG Agro : has completed the harvesting campaign for winter crops

08/20/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KSG Agro has completed a winter crop harvesting campaign. This was reported by the press service of the agricultural holding.
On the farms that are part of KSG Agro agricultural holding, the harvesting campaign of winter crops has been fully completed on a total area of 9 thousand hectares. The harvesting of winter barley was completed on the territory of 1,850 hectares, and the yield of this crop was 47 kg / ha, with an average of 34 kg / ha in recent years.
The harvesting of winter wheat on an area of 7,150 hectares was completed on August 10, and the yield was 45 c / ha with an average of 32 c / ha in recent years.
The soil is currently being cultivated, after harvesting winter wheat, to prepare for sowing sunflower seeds in 2022.
According to Dmitry Yemelchenko, Production Director at KSG Agro, weather conditions, in particular, precipitation, delayed the traditional harvest time and the holding's companies went beyond agronomic terms.
'At present, based on the results of the harvesting campaign, we are analyzing which predecessors and varieties have achieved the best performance,' says Dmitry Yemelchenko, 'Both imported and Ukrainian-bred seeds have shown very good performance. At present, our specialists, together with agronomists, determine the seed composition for 2022. For this purpose, they visit the regions, in particular the Poltava region, to search for new products of Ukrainian selection for growing elite varieties.'
In the course of the harvesting campaign, 19 Claas Lexion combines of the 6-7 series and more than 50 trucks for harvesting were involved.

Disclaimer

KSG Agro SA published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KSG AGRO SA
11:04aKSG AGRO : has completed the harvesting campaign for winter crops
PU
08/05KSG AGRO : SG Agro Agricultural holding attracted investors to develop meat proc..
PU
08/04KSG AGRO : held a press tour for journalists of leading Ukrainian media
PU
07/28KSG AGRO : Started a head update with breeding pigs of canadian genetics
PU
06/14KSG AGRO : has been assigned the uaA + credit rating from the Expert-Rating agen..
PU
05/31KSG AGRO : entered the TOP-5 agricultural companies in the “Reputation ACT..
PU
05/21KSG AGRO : In the first quarter of 2021, KSG Agro increased sales revenue by 9%
PU
05/12KSG AGRO : agricultural holding's farms have started and are in progress with a ..
PU
04/08KSG AGRO : started the 2021 spring field work
PU
03/26KSG AGRO : launched its own packaged pork production line
PU
More news
Chart KSG AGRO SA
Duration : Period :
Ksg Agro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
A. V. Skorokhod Chief Executive Officer
L. L. Omelchenko Chief Financial Officer
Sergiy P. Kasianov Chairman
Andrii Mudriyevskyi Director
Xavier Soulard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSG AGRO SA-1.68%0
CORTEVA, INC.9.89%31 240
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-28.09%12 866
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-24.16%3 996
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-3.28%3 221
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED15.89%1 602