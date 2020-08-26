Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ksg Agro SA    KSG   LU0611262873

KSG AGRO SA

(KSG)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSG Agro : increased EBITDA by 57% in the first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:37am EDT

According to the results of the first half of 2020, KSG Agro increased its EBITDA by 57% to $3.52 million, while its operating profit doubled to $2.69 million compared to the same period last year.
'The increase in EBITDA was the result of our actions to improve the efficiency of the holding in two main segments - pig breeding and crop production, - comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro. As a result, despite the reduction in acreage, we have significantly increased the yield of all major crops'.

According to Sergiy Kasianov, further efficiency gains are expected to be achieved through targeted actions to restructure and settle the accounts payable, which, as at June 30, 2020, are 74% of the total amount of current liabilities.

Disclaimer

KSG Agro SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KSG AGRO SA
09:37aKSG AGRO : increased EBITDA by 57% in the first half of 2020
PU
09:37aKSG AGRO : w pierwszym półroczu 2020 r. zwiększył EBITDA o 57%
PU
08/07KSG AGRO : has increased the productivity of early grain crops
PU
07/29KSG AGRO : increased the volume of sales of pigs by 41% in the 2nd quarter of 20..
PU
07/06KSG AGRO : has launched the harvesting campaign
PU
06/25KSG AGRO : In 2020, KSG Agro is to build a fattening plant and a sow house
PU
05/07KSG AGRO : At the end of 2019, KSG Agro increased profit in the pig-breeding seg..
PU
04/10KSG AGRO : Agricultural Holding launched sowing campaign 2020
PU
2019KSG AGRO : Agroholding completed the 2019 harvesting campaign
PU
2019KSG AGRO : Agroholding increased sales of pork by 10% according to September res..
PU
More news
Chart KSG AGRO SA
Duration : Period :
Ksg Agro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
A. V. Skorokhod Chief Executive Officer
Sergiy P. Kasianov Chairman
L. L. Omelchenko Chief Financial Officer
Andrii Mudriyevskyi Director
Xavier Soulard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSG AGRO SA-1.68%0
QL RESOURCES18.45%3 748
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.43%2 131
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-5.43%1 269
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-18.75%1 122
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-32.93%1 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group