KSG Agro : increased EBITDA by 57% in the first half of 2020

According to the results of the first half of 2020, KSG Agro increased its EBITDA by 57% to $3.52 million, while its operating profit doubled to $2.69 million compared to the same period last year.

'The increase in EBITDA was the result of our actions to improve the efficiency of the holding in two main segments - pig breeding and crop production, - comments Sergiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at KSG Agro. As a result, despite the reduction in acreage, we have significantly increased the yield of all major crops'.

According to Sergiy Kasianov, further efficiency gains are expected to be achieved through targeted actions to restructure and settle the accounts payable, which, as at June 30, 2020, are 74% of the total amount of current liabilities.