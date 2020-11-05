Ksg Agro : In 2021, KSG Agro to improve the quality of produced compound feed in strategic partnership with Cargill

Log in
11/05/2020 | 02:47am EST

In 2021, KSG Agro to improve the quality of produced compound feed in strategic partnership with Cargill
KSG Agro Agricultural Holding plans to significantly improve the quality of feed produced at its own feed mill in 2021, thanks to a strategic partnership with the American food company Cargill.
'Improving product quality and modernizing the feed mill is one of our strategic priorities. We have planned the next year, 2021, to be the year of improving the quality of feed. In this regard, we have agreed on a strategic partnership with Cargill. We have identified a program in which they are also investing, - says Sergiy Kasianov, - According to agreement with Cargill, this program is to provide for advanced training and employee exchange, equipment modernization, and the creation of modern laboratories.
According to Sergiy Kasianov, in the near future key employees of the feed mill (in particular, the director and leading specialists) will undergo an internship at one of the Ukrainian enterprises of Cargill, where they will study new technologies, automation processes, innovative approaches to the production of compound feed, etc. Based on obtained Cargill's experience, we will create a working group at the feed mill that will prepare a program for the modernization of the enterprise, including the technological one, based on innovations and the latest know-how.
At present, the production volume of the KSG Agro feed mill is 120 tons per day and 2500 tons per month. For the production of compound feed, we use both our own raw materials, such as corn, wheat, barley, sorghum, grown in the fields of the agricultural holding's farms, and premixes, that is additives purchased from Cargill.

KSG Agro SA published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:46:01 UTC

