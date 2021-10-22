Log in
    ER0   SG1W44939146

KSH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ER0)
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

10/22/2021 | 05:34am EDT
KSH Holdings Limited

(Company Registration Number: 200603337G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 9 March 2006)

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF FY2022

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of KSH Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company intends to release its financial results for the first half of FY2022 ended 30 September 2021 on 12 November 2021 (Friday) after the close of trading on the Singapore Exchange.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CHOO CHEE ONN

Executive Chairman and Managing Director

22 October 2021

Disclaimer

KSH Holdings Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
