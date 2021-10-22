Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

KSH Holdings Limited

(Company Registration Number: 200603337G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 9 March 2006)

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF FY2022

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of KSH Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company intends to release its financial results for the first half of FY2022 ended 30 September 2021 on 12 November 2021 (Friday) after the close of trading on the Singapore Exchange.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CHOO CHEE ONN

Executive Chairman and Managing Director

22 October 2021