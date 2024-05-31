Mr Choo Chee Onn (朱峙安), Executive Chairman and Managing Director of KSH, said, "Our construction business's performance in FY2024 was impacted by the pandemic's effects on projects awarded just before or during that period. Nevertheless, we are supported by our strong underlying fundamentals. As at the end of FY2024, we have an order book of more than S$379.0 million, which is expected to contribute positively to the Group's financial results up to the financial year ending 31 March 2027. We are also currently working on several tenders to replenish our order book to a higher amount."

"The Group has four ongoing property development projects. One has already been launched earlier in January this year while the other three projects are scheduled for launch by FY2025. We expect construction for these projects to commence by the same timeframe. For our projects in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), although sales have slowed due to the property market downturn since 2022, there are some signs of stabilisation and recovery following the resumption of construction activity post-pandemic and recent government supportive measures. Sale of further completed units after FY2024 in our development projects in the PRC are expected to contribute positively to the Group's performance. For property investments, we have upheld strong occupancy and rental rates in Singapore and overseas. While we remain cautious concerning potential impacts from global macroeconomic factors, hotel performance in countries such as the United Kingdom and Japan has continued to improve.

"As we navigate through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, our focus remains on sustainable growth by leveraging our track record and expertise to foster further developments. Supported by our healthy balance sheet with cash and bank balances and fixed deposits of S$134.6 million alongside a low gearing, we are strategically positioned to capitalise on investment opportunities prudently, unlocking value for our shareholders."