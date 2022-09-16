Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Kshitij Polyline Limited
  News
  Summary
    KSHITIJPOL   INE013801019

KSHITIJ POLYLINE LIMITED

(KSHITIJPOL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:01 2022-09-16 am EDT
101.10 INR   +4.98%
06:50aKSHITIJ POLYLINE : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
07/18Kshitij Polyline Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/24Kshitij Polyline Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Kshitij Polyline : Outcome of Board Meeting

09/16/2022 | 06:50am EDT
To

Date: September 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

NSE Symbol: KSHITIJPOL

Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR: Outcome of Board Meeting held on

September 16, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, which concluded at 3:30 P.M., inter alia approved the following matter:

  1. Recommended the proposal for split/sub-division of the Company's one (1) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Two) each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. The Record Date will be intimated in due course, upon receipt of approval of shareholders.
  2. Alteration in the Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. Brief of alteration in MoA in terms of SEBI Circular attached as Annexure - 2
    The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is provided in Annexure 1.
  3. The Board has also decided that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company be convened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11.00 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.
  4. The Company has fixed Monday, October 4, 2022, as the 'Cut-off for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM.

5. Appointment of CS Ajay Vadnerkar, Proprietor of M/s. Ajay Vadnerkar & Company, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer.

The Board of Directors has also approved the Draft Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be sent to the members seeking their approval for the aforesaid business matters.

You are requested to please take the above disclosures into your records.

For Kshitij Polyline Limited

______________________

Bharat Gala

Place: Mumbai

Managing Director

Date: 16-09-2022

DIN:01994342

Address: Mumbai

Annexure 1

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 is provided in Annexure 1.

Sr.

Particular

Information

No.

1

Split or consolidation

1 (One) equity

share of the face value of Rs. 10/-

Ratio;

(Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity

shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each

fully paid-up.

2

Rationale;

To encourage

wider participation of small retail

investors and to enhance the liquidity of equity shares

of the Company in the Share market.

3

Pre and Post Capital;

Equity shares capital structure

Authorised Capital

Particulars

Pre-split

Post-Split

No. of Share

2,00,00,000

10,00,00,000

Face value Rs.

10

2

Share Capital

20,00,00,000/-

20,00,00,000/-

in Rs.

Issued Capital

Particulars

Pre-split

Post-Split

No. of Share

10130466

50652330

Face value

10

2

Share Capital

101304660

101304660

in Rs.

Subscribed and Paid-Up Capital (fully paid up shares)

Particulars

Pre-split

Post-Split

No. of Share

10130466

50652330

Face value

10

2

Share Capital

101304660

101304660

in Rs.

The Company is in process of issuing up to 45,00,000

(Forty-five Lakhs) Equity convertible share warrants.

The Company has also got approval for KPL ESOP 2022

under which ESOP exercisable into not more than

10,00,000 (Ten lacs only) equity shares of face value of

10/- (Rupees Ten each) each fully paid-up, where one

Option would convert into one equity share upon

exercise, on such terms and in such manner as the

Board/Committee may decide in accordance with the

provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of

the Plan. The same corporate action of splitting of

shares will be extended to them on conversion into

equity shares.

4

Expected time of

Within the prescribed timelines specified in this regard,

completion;

if any

5

Class of shares which

Ordinary Equity share (There is only one class of Equity

are sub-divided;

shares)

  • Number of shares of Equity shares capital structure (Only one class of

each class pre and

share)

post-split;

Authorised Capital

Particulars

Pre-split

Post-Split

No. of Share

2,00,00,000

10,00,00,000

Face value Rs.

10

2

Share Capital

20,00,00,000/-

20,00,00,000/-

in Rs.

Issued Capital

Particulars

Pre-split

Post-Split

No. of Share

10130466

50652330

Face value

10

2

Share Capital

101304660

101304660

in Rs.

Subscribed and Paid-Up Capital (fully paid up shares)

Particulars

Pre-split

Post-Split

No. of Share

10130466

50652330

Face value

10

2

Share Capital

101304660

101304660

in Rs.

The Company is in process of issuing up to 45,00,000

(Forty-five Lakhs) Equity convertible share warrants.

The Company has also got approval for KPL ESOP 2022

under which ESOP exercisable into not more than

10,00,000 (Ten lacs only) equity shares of face value of

10/- (Rupees Ten each) each fully paid-up, where one

Option would convert into one equity share upon

exercise, on such terms and in such manner as the

Board/Committee may decide in accordance with the

provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of

the Plan. The same corporate action of splitting of

shares will be extended to them on conversion into

equity shares.

7

Number

of

Not applicable.

shareholders who

did

not get any shares in

consolidation and their

pre-consolidation

shareholding;

Annexure 2

Amendments to Memorandum of Association of the Company, in brief

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on September 16, 2022, subject to approval of the Members, approved alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as below:

V. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore only), divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore only) equity shares of INR 2/- (Rupees Two only) each.

For Kshitij Polyline Limited

______________________

Bharat Gala

Place: Mumbai

Managing Director

Date: 16-09-2022

DIN:01994342

Address: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 242 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
Net income 2021 0,03 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2021 156 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 8 454x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 976 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
