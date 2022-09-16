Kshitij Polyline : Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR: Outcome of Board Meeting held on
September 16, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, which concluded at 3:30 P.M., inter alia approved the following matter:
Recommended the proposal for split/sub-division of the Company's one (1) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Two) each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. The Record Date will be intimated in due course, upon receipt of approval of shareholders.
Alteration in the Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. Brief of alteration in MoA in terms of SEBI Circular attached as Annexure - 2
The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is provided in Annexure 1.
The Board has also decided that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company be convened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11.00 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.
The Company has fixed Monday, October 4, 2022, as the 'Cut-off for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM.
5. Appointment of CS Ajay Vadnerkar, Proprietor of M/s. Ajay Vadnerkar & Company, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer.
The Board of Directors has also approved the Draft Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be sent to the members seeking their approval for the aforesaid business matters.
You are requested to please take the above disclosures into your records.
Annexure 1
Sr.
Particular
Information
No.
1
Split or consolidation
1 (One) equity
share of the face value of Rs. 10/-
Ratio;
(Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity
shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each
fully paid-up.
2
Rationale;
To encourage
wider participation of small retail
investors and to enhance the liquidity of equity shares
of the Company in the Share market.
3
Pre and Post Capital;
Equity shares capital structure
Authorised Capital
Particulars
Pre-split
Post-Split
No. of Share
2,00,00,000
10,00,00,000
Face value Rs.
10
2
Share Capital
20,00,00,000/-
20,00,00,000/-
in Rs.
Issued Capital
Particulars
Pre-split
Post-Split
No. of Share
10130466
50652330
Face value
10
2
Share Capital
101304660
101304660
in Rs.
Subscribed and Paid-Up Capital (fully paid up shares)
Particulars
Pre-split
Post-Split
No. of Share
10130466
50652330
Face value
10
2
Share Capital
101304660
101304660
in Rs.
The Company is in process of issuing up to 45,00,000
The Company has also got approval for KPL ESOP 2022
under which ESOP exercisable into not more than
10,00,000 (Ten lacs only) equity shares of face value of
10/- (Rupees Ten each) each fully paid-up, where one
Option would convert into one equity share upon
exercise, on such terms and in such manner as the
Board/Committee may decide in accordance with the
provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of
the Plan. The same corporate action of splitting of
shares will be extended to them on conversion into
equity shares.
7
Number
of
Not applicable.
shareholders who
did
not get any shares in
consolidation and their
pre-consolidation
shareholding;
Annexure 2
Amendments to Memorandum of Association of the Company, in brief
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on September 16, 2022, subject to approval of the Members, approved alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as below:
V. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore only), divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore only) equity shares of INR 2/- (Rupees Two only) each.
