Kshitij Polyline : Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, which concluded at 3:30 P.M., inter alia approved the following matter: Recommended the proposal for split/sub-division of the Company's one (1) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Two) each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. The Record Date will be intimated in due course, upon receipt of approval of shareholders. Alteration in the Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. Brief of alteration in MoA in terms of SEBI Circular attached as Annexure - 2

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is provided in Annexure 1. The Board has also decided that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company be convened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11.00 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. The Company has fixed Monday, October 4, 2022, as the 'Cut-off for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM.

Appointment of CS Ajay Vadnerkar, Proprietor of M/s. Ajay Vadnerkar & Company, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer. The Board of Directors has also approved the Draft Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be sent to the members seeking their approval for the aforesaid business matters. Date: 16-09-2022

Annexure 1 The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 is provided in Annexure 1. Sr. Particular Information No. 1 Split or consolidation 1 (One) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- Ratio; (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid-up. 2 Rationale; To encourage wider participation of small retail investors and to enhance the liquidity of equity shares of the Company in the Share market. 3 Pre and Post Capital; Equity shares capital structure Authorised Capital Particulars Pre-split Post-Split No. of Share 2,00,00,000 10,00,00,000 Face value Rs. 10 2 Share Capital 20,00,00,000/- 20,00,00,000/- in Rs. Issued Capital Particulars Pre-split Post-Split No. of Share 10130466 50652330 Face value 10 2 Share Capital 101304660 101304660 in Rs. Subscribed and Paid-Up Capital (fully paid up shares) Particulars Pre-split Post-Split No. of Share 10130466 50652330 Face value 10 2 Share Capital 101304660 101304660 in Rs.

The Company is in process of issuing up to 45,00,000 (Forty-five Lakhs) Equity convertible share warrants. The Company has also got approval for KPL ESOP 2022 under which ESOP exercisable into not more than 10,00,000 (Ten lacs only) equity shares of face value of 10/- (Rupees Ten each) each fully paid-up, where one Option would convert into one equity share upon exercise, on such terms and in such manner as the Board/Committee may decide in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of the Plan. The same corporate action of splitting of shares will be extended to them on conversion into equity shares. 4 Expected time of Within the prescribed timelines specified in this regard, completion; if any 5 Class of shares which Ordinary Equity share (There is only one class of Equity are sub-divided; shares)