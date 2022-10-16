Ksolves India : Dividend

Pursuant to the above-captioned subject, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on Sunday, October 16, 2022, have inter alia considered and approved the following:
Un-AuditedFinancial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.
Un-AuditedConsolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.
Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date: The Board of Directors has declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 4.5/- (Four rupees and fifty paise only) per share for the financial year 2022-23. The 2nd interim dividend declared shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company on October 27, 2022, being the Record date fixed for eligibility of interim dividend.
This is to further inform you that on account of the Migration of shares from SME to Mainboard exchanges, the Company has implemented Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the current financial year 2022-23 with the transition date being 1st April 2021.
These are the Company's first interim financial results prepared in accordance with Ind AS as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and rules thereunder as amended from time to time.
In respect of the aforementioned approved items, please find enclosed herewith:
1. Un-audited Standalone Financial results and Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022, along with the Limited review reports thereon.
2. Key Highlights of Financial results Q2 FY 2022-23,Annexure-I (enclosed).
5:35
The said meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at ____ p.m.
Further, the Trading Window for dealing in its securities shall remain closed until 48 hours from this announcement. The same is being duly communicated to all the Designated Persons.
A copy of the above result and other enclosures is being also made available on the Company's website i.e., www.ksolves.com
This is for your information and records.
For Ksolves India Limited
MANISHA KIDE
Digitally signed by
MANISHA KIDE Date: 2022.10.16 17:40:23 +05'30'
Manisha Kide
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED
(Formerly Known as Ksolves India Private Limited)
CIN - L72900DL2014PLC269020
317/276, Second floor, Lane no.3, Mehrauli Road, Saidulajab, Saket, South Delhi, New Delhi - 110030 India
Website - www.ksolves.com; Email : cs@ksolves.com
Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30, 2022 Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
(Amount in Lakhs)
Quarter ended on
Quarter ended on
Quarter ended on
Year to date figures
Year to date figures
Year to date figures
for year ended on
for the year ended
for the previous year
Particulars
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
30/09/2021
30/09/2022
30/09/2021
ended 31/03/2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
I
Revenue from Operations
1850.26
1651.23
1070.22
3501.49
2064.22
4,706.86
II
Other Income
5.79
11.20
7.60
16.99
81.17
126.53
III
Total Revenue (I+II)
1856.05
1662.43
1077.82
3518.48
2145.39
4833.39
IV
EXPENSES
Cost of Material Consumed
-
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase of Stock in Trade
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress & Stock in
-
-
-
-
-
-
Trade
Employee Benefit Expenses
806.74
737.78
469.72
1544.52
857.59
2050.54
Finance Cost
-
-
0.11
-
0.26
0.32
Depreciation &Amortization Expense
12.68
14.79
13.25
27.47
25.00
49.07
Other Expenses
234.27
200.85
149.89
435.12
287.19
642.02
Total expenses (IV)
1053.69
953.42
632.97
2007.11
1170.05
2741.96
V
Profit before Exceptional & Extraordinary Items and tax (III-IV)
802.36
709.01
444.85
1511.37
975.34
2091.43
VI
Exceptional Items
-
-
-
-
-
-
VII
Profit before Extraordinary Items and tax (V-VI)
802.36
709.01
444.85
1511.37
975.34
2091.43
VIII
Extraordinary Items
-
-
-
-
7.49
-
IX
Profit before tax (VII-VIII)
802.36
709.01
444.85
1511.37
967.86
2091.43
X
Tax Expenses
1 Current Tax
211.39
190.02
109.91
401.41
225.25
512.93
2 Deferred Tax
(0.62)
(10.23)
0.88
(10.85)
(6.82)
(10.90)
Total Tax Expenses (X)
210.77
179.79
110.79
390.56
218.43
502.03
XI
Profit/(Loss) for the period from continuing operations (IX-X)
591.59
529.22
334.06
1120.81
749.42
1589.39
XII
Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operation
-
-
-
-
-
-
XIII
Tax Expenses of discontinuing operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
XIV
Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operation after tax (XII-XIII)
-
-
-
-
-
-
XV
Profit(Loss) for the Period (XI+XIV)
591.59
529.22
334.06
1120.81
749.42
1589.39
XVI
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
- Remeasurement Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans
-10.76
-10.02
-2.16
-20.78
-3.92
-16.80
- Income Tax on above
2.71
2.52
0.54
5.23
0.99
4.23
XVII
Total Other Comprehensive Income
-8.05
-7.50
-1.62
-15.55
-2.93
-12.57
XVIII
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
583.53
521.72
332.44
1105.26
746.49
1576.82
XIX
Paid up Equity Share Capital
1185.60
1185.60
1185.60
1185.60
1185.60
1185.60
XX
Reserves & Surplus
638.80
1003.74
362.98
638.80
362.98
482.02
XXI
Earnings per equity share
(1) Basic
4.99
4.46
2.82
9.45
6.32
13.41
(2) Diluted
4.99
4.46
2.82
9.45
6.32
13.41
Notes:-
The above Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meeting held on October 16, 2022
The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out the Limited Review of the above financial results of the Company and have expressed an unmodified opnion on these Results
The Company is only having one segment of business i.e. Information Technology Services.
There are no investor complaints received/pending as on September 30, 2022
Previous year's/ period figures have been regrouped/ reclassified/ restated, wherever necessary to confirm to classification of current year/period.
The Company has implemented Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the current financial year 2022-23 with the transition date being 1 April 2021. Accordingly, all conseqnetial impacts have been accounted in retained earnings on account of this implementation. These are the Company's|first interim financial result prepared in accordance with Ind AS as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and rules thereunder as amended from time to time. Figures for the respective commparative period have been restated, wherever applicable. Details of Ind AS adjustments are as under:
Reconciliation of Consolidated Statement of Profit & loss:
For the Half Year
Particulars
For the Quarter Ended
Ended
For the Year Ended
30.06.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
Profit After Tax As per Indian GAAP
515.33
330.69
741.06
1572.79
Add/Less : Ind AS Adjustment :
Increase/(Decrease) in Deferred Tax Assets
2.52
-0.14
1.73
-1.36
Increase in Tax Impact on OCI
2.52
0.54
0.99
0.00
Decrease in Share Issue Expenses
1.35
1.35
2.71
5.39
Total Comprehensive Income As per Ind AS
521.72
332.44
746.49
1576.82
For Ksolves India Limited
ratan kumar srivastava
Digitally signed by ratan kumar srivastava
Date: 2022.10.16 17:47:49 +05'30'
Ratan Kumar Srivastava
Chairman Cum Managing Director
DIN : 05329338
Place : Delhi
Date : October 16, 2022
KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED
(Formerly Known as Ksolves India Private Limited)
CIN - L72900DL2014PLC269020
317/276, Second floor, Lane no.3, Mehrauli Road, Saidulajab, Saket, South Delhi, New Delhi - 110030 India
Website - www.ksolves.com; Email : cs@ksolves.com
Consolidated Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on September 30, 2022
(Amount in Lakhs)
Particulars
As at
As at
30th September 2022
31st March 2022
Unaudited
Audited
I. ASSETS
(1) Non-Current Assets
(a) Property, Plant and Equipment
102.52
100.80
(b) Intangible Assets
5.99
5.99
(c) Financial Assets
(i) Investments
-
-
(ii) Other Financial Assets
11.50
17.02
(d) Deferred tax Assets (Net)
36.72
25.87
(e) Other Non Current Assets
-
Total Non Current Assets
156.73
149.68
(2) Current Assets
(a) Inventories
(b) Financial Assets
(i) Trade Receivables
1,169.99
925.69
(ii) Cash and Cash Equivalents
629.97
689.50
(iii) Bank balance other then cash equivalents
3.37
4.90
(iv) Other Financial Assets
18.97
27.08
(c) Other Current Assets
502.54
571.60
Total Current Assets
2,324.85
2,218.77
Total Assets
2,481.58
2,368.45
II. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
(1) Equity
(a) Equity Share capital
1,185.60
1,185.60
(b) Other Equity
638.80
482.02
Total Equity
1,824.40
1,667.62
(2) Liabilities
(A) Non-current liabilities
(a) Financial Liabilities
(i) Borrowings
-
-
(ii) Other Financial Liabilities
-
-
(b) Provisions
101.78
67.07
Total Non Current Liabilities
101.78
67.07
(B) Current liabilities
(a) Financial Liabilities
(i) Borrowings
(ii) Trade Payables
Total Outstanding dues of Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises
-
4.32
Total Outstanding dues of Creditors other than Micro Enterprises and Small
53.37
52.49
Enterprises
(ii) Other Financial Liabilities
6.29
14.36
(b) Provisions
417.60
512.65
(c) Other Current Liabilities
78.14
49.94
Total Current Liabilities
555.40
633.76
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,481.58
2,368.45
Ratan Kumar Srivastava
Chairman Cum Managing Director
DIN : 05329338
ratan kumar srivastava
Digitally signed by ratan kumar srivastava
Date: 2022.10.16 17:48:56 +05'30'
Place : Delhi
Date : October 16, 2022
KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED
(Formerly Known as Ksolves India Private Limited)
CIN -L72900DL2014PLC269020
317/276, Second floor, Lane no.3, Mehrauli Road, Saidulajab, Saket, South Delhi, New Delhi - 110030 India
Website - www.ksolves.com; Email : cs@ksolves.com
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for Half Year Ended on September 30, 2022
(Amount in Lakhs)
For Half Year Ended on
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before taxation
1,511.37
967.86
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
27.47
21.55
Provision for Gratuity debited to Profit & loss
18.57
5.28
Finance Cost
-
0.26
Investment Income
(11.86)
(78.71)
Working capital changes:
(Increase) / Decrease in Trade Receivables
(244.30)
(439.61)
(Increase) / Decrease in Financial Assets/Other Current Assets
78.69
97.53
Increase / (Decrease) in Trade Payables
(3.44)
(6.52)
Increase / (Decrease) in Financial Liabilities/Other Current Liabilities
20.13
19.77
Increase / (Decrease) in Short Term Provisions
-
0.51
Cash generated from operations
1,396.63
587.92
Payment/Adjustmen on Account of Tax Expenses
495.88
310.50
Net cash from operating activities
900.75
277.42
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(29.19)
(24.20)
Increase in Other Financial Assets (Non Current)
5.52
24.00
Investment income
11.86
78.71
Increase in Non Current Investments
-
(0.06)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11.81)
78.45
Cash flows from financing activities
Finance Cost
-
(0.26)
Repayment of Borrowings
-
(4.59)
Proceeds from Issue of Share Capital
-
-
Proceeds from Security Premium
-
-
Payment of Interim Dividend
(948.48)
(512.60)
Net cash used in financing activities
(948.48)
(517.45)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(59.53)
(161.59)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
689.50
808.92
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
629.97
647.34
For Ksolves India Limited
ratan kumar srivastava
Digitally signed by ratan kumar srivastava
Date: 2022.10.16 17:49:31 +05'30'
Ratan Kumar Srivastava
Chairman Cum Managing Director
DIN : 05329338
Place : Delhi
Date : October 16, 2022
