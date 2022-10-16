Ksolves India : Dividend

Date: October 16, 2022 To Listing Compliance Listing Compliance National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400 001.

Subject: Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ksolves India Limited held on October 16, 2022

Ref: Reg. 30 and Reg.33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BSE Scrip Code: 543599; NSE Symbol; KSOLVES; ISIN: INE0D6I01015

Dear Sir/Madam

Pursuant to the above-captioned subject, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on Sunday, October 16, 2022, have inter alia considered and approved the following:

Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022. Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022. Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date: The Board of Directors has declared the 2 nd interim dividend of Rs. 4.5/- (Four rupees and fifty paise only) per share for the financial year 2022-23. The 2 nd interim dividend declared shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company on October 27, 2022, being the Record date fixed for eligibility of interim dividend.

This is to further inform you that on account of the Migration of shares from SME to Mainboard exchanges, the Company has implemented Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the current financial year 2022-23 with the transition date being 1st April 2021.

These are the Company's first interim financial results prepared in accordance with Ind AS as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and rules thereunder as amended from time to time.