  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Ksolves India Limited
  News
  Summary
    KSOLVES   INE0D6I01015

KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED

(KSOLVES)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
423.25 INR   +2.38%
Ksolves India : Dividend

10/16/2022 | 08:43am EDT
Date: October 16, 2022

To

Listing Compliance

Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400 001.

Subject: Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ksolves India Limited held on October 16, 2022

Ref: Reg. 30 and Reg.33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BSE Scrip Code: 543599; NSE Symbol; KSOLVES; ISIN: INE0D6I01015

Dear Sir/Madam

Pursuant to the above-captioned subject, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on Sunday, October 16, 2022, have inter alia considered and approved the following:

  1. Un-AuditedFinancial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.
  2. Un-AuditedConsolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.
  3. Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date: The Board of Directors has declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 4.5/- (Four rupees and fifty paise only) per share for the financial year 2022-23. The 2nd interim dividend declared shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company on October 27, 2022, being the Record date fixed for eligibility of interim dividend.

This is to further inform you that on account of the Migration of shares from SME to Mainboard exchanges, the Company has implemented Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the current financial year 2022-23 with the transition date being 1st April 2021.

These are the Company's first interim financial results prepared in accordance with Ind AS as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and rules thereunder as amended from time to time.

In respect of the aforementioned approved items, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Un-audited Standalone Financial results and Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022, along with the Limited review reports thereon.

2. Key Highlights of Financial results Q2 FY 2022-23,Annexure-I (enclosed).

5:35

The said meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at ____ p.m.

Further, the Trading Window for dealing in its securities shall remain closed until 48 hours from this announcement. The same is being duly communicated to all the Designated Persons.

A copy of the above result and other enclosures is being also made available on the Company's website i.e., www.ksolves.com

This is for your information and records.

For Ksolves India Limited

MANISHA KIDE

Digitally signed by

MANISHA KIDE Date: 2022.10.16 17:40:23 +05'30'

Manisha Kide

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Ksolves India Private Limited)

CIN - L72900DL2014PLC269020

317/276, Second floor, Lane no.3, Mehrauli Road, Saidulajab, Saket, South Delhi, New Delhi - 110030 India

Website - www.ksolves.com; Email : cs@ksolves.com

Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30, 2022 Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015

(Amount in Lakhs)

Quarter ended on

Quarter ended on

Quarter ended on

Year to date figures

Year to date figures

Year to date figures

for year ended on

for the year ended

for the previous year

Particulars

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

30/09/2021

30/09/2022

30/09/2021

ended 31/03/2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

I

Revenue from Operations

1850.26

1651.23

1070.22

3501.49

2064.22

4,706.86

II

Other Income

5.79

11.20

7.60

16.99

81.17

126.53

III

Total Revenue (I+II)

1856.05

1662.43

1077.82

3518.48

2145.39

4833.39

IV

EXPENSES

Cost of Material Consumed

-

-

-

-

-

-

Purchase of Stock in Trade

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress & Stock in

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trade

Employee Benefit Expenses

806.74

737.78

469.72

1544.52

857.59

2050.54

Finance Cost

-

-

0.11

-

0.26

0.32

Depreciation &Amortization Expense

12.68

14.79

13.25

27.47

25.00

49.07

Other Expenses

234.27

200.85

149.89

435.12

287.19

642.02

Total expenses (IV)

1053.69

953.42

632.97

2007.11

1170.05

2741.96

V

Profit before Exceptional & Extraordinary Items and tax (III-IV)

802.36

709.01

444.85

1511.37

975.34

2091.43

VI

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

-

-

VII

Profit before Extraordinary Items and tax (V-VI)

802.36

709.01

444.85

1511.37

975.34

2091.43

VIII

Extraordinary Items

-

-

-

-

7.49

-

IX

Profit before tax (VII-VIII)

802.36

709.01

444.85

1511.37

967.86

2091.43

X

Tax Expenses

1 Current Tax

211.39

190.02

109.91

401.41

225.25

512.93

2 Deferred Tax

(0.62)

(10.23)

0.88

(10.85)

(6.82)

(10.90)

Total Tax Expenses (X)

210.77

179.79

110.79

390.56

218.43

502.03

XI

Profit/(Loss) for the period from continuing operations (IX-X)

591.59

529.22

334.06

1120.81

749.42

1589.39

XII

Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operation

-

-

-

-

-

-

XIII

Tax Expenses of discontinuing operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

XIV

Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operation after tax (XII-XIII)

-

-

-

-

-

-

XV

Profit(Loss) for the Period (XI+XIV)

591.59

529.22

334.06

1120.81

749.42

1589.39

XVI

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

- Remeasurement Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans

-10.76

-10.02

-2.16

-20.78

-3.92

-16.80

- Income Tax on above

2.71

2.52

0.54

5.23

0.99

4.23

XVII

Total Other Comprehensive Income

-8.05

-7.50

-1.62

-15.55

-2.93

-12.57

XVIII

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

583.53

521.72

332.44

1105.26

746.49

1576.82

XIX

Paid up Equity Share Capital

1185.60

1185.60

1185.60

1185.60

1185.60

1185.60

XX

Reserves & Surplus

638.80

1003.74

362.98

638.80

362.98

482.02

XXI

Earnings per equity share

(1) Basic

4.99

4.46

2.82

9.45

6.32

13.41

(2) Diluted

4.99

4.46

2.82

9.45

6.32

13.41

Notes:-

  1. The above Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meeting held on October 16, 2022
  2. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out the Limited Review of the above financial results of the Company and have expressed an unmodified opnion on these Results
  3. The Company is only having one segment of business i.e. Information Technology Services.
  4. There are no investor complaints received/pending as on September 30, 2022
  5. Previous year's/ period figures have been regrouped/ reclassified/ restated, wherever necessary to confirm to classification of current year/period.
  6. The Company has implemented Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the current financial year 2022-23 with the transition date being 1 April 2021. Accordingly, all conseqnetial impacts have been accounted in retained earnings on account of this implementation. These are the Company's|first interim financial result prepared in accordance with Ind AS as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and rules thereunder as amended from time to time. Figures for the respective commparative period have been restated, wherever applicable. Details of Ind AS adjustments are as under:
    Reconciliation of Consolidated Statement of Profit & loss:

For the Half Year

Particulars

For the Quarter Ended

Ended

For the Year Ended

30.06.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2021

31.03.2022

Profit After Tax As per Indian GAAP

515.33

330.69

741.06

1572.79

Add/Less : Ind AS Adjustment :

Increase/(Decrease) in Deferred Tax Assets

2.52

-0.14

1.73

-1.36

Increase in Tax Impact on OCI

2.52

0.54

0.99

0.00

Decrease in Share Issue Expenses

1.35

1.35

2.71

5.39

Total Comprehensive Income As per Ind AS

521.72

332.44

746.49

1576.82

For Ksolves India Limited

ratan kumar srivastava

Digitally signed by ratan kumar srivastava

Date: 2022.10.16 17:47:49 +05'30'

Ratan Kumar Srivastava

Chairman Cum Managing Director

DIN : 05329338

Place : Delhi

Date : October 16, 2022

KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Ksolves India Private Limited)

CIN - L72900DL2014PLC269020

317/276, Second floor, Lane no.3, Mehrauli Road, Saidulajab, Saket, South Delhi, New Delhi - 110030 India

Website - www.ksolves.com; Email : cs@ksolves.com

Consolidated Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on September 30, 2022

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars

As at

As at

30th September 2022

31st March 2022

Unaudited

Audited

I. ASSETS

(1) Non-Current Assets

(a) Property, Plant and Equipment

102.52

100.80

(b) Intangible Assets

5.99

5.99

(c) Financial Assets

(i) Investments

-

-

(ii) Other Financial Assets

11.50

17.02

(d) Deferred tax Assets (Net)

36.72

25.87

(e) Other Non Current Assets

-

Total Non Current Assets

156.73

149.68

(2) Current Assets

(a) Inventories

(b) Financial Assets

(i) Trade Receivables

1,169.99

925.69

(ii) Cash and Cash Equivalents

629.97

689.50

(iii) Bank balance other then cash equivalents

3.37

4.90

(iv) Other Financial Assets

18.97

27.08

(c) Other Current Assets

502.54

571.60

Total Current Assets

2,324.85

2,218.77

Total Assets

2,481.58

2,368.45

II. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(1) Equity

(a) Equity Share capital

1,185.60

1,185.60

(b) Other Equity

638.80

482.02

Total Equity

1,824.40

1,667.62

(2) Liabilities

(A) Non-current liabilities

(a) Financial Liabilities

(i) Borrowings

-

-

(ii) Other Financial Liabilities

-

-

(b) Provisions

101.78

67.07

Total Non Current Liabilities

101.78

67.07

(B) Current liabilities

(a) Financial Liabilities

(i) Borrowings

(ii) Trade Payables

Total Outstanding dues of Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises

-

4.32

Total Outstanding dues of Creditors other than Micro Enterprises and Small

53.37

52.49

Enterprises

(ii) Other Financial Liabilities

6.29

14.36

(b) Provisions

417.60

512.65

(c) Other Current Liabilities

78.14

49.94

Total Current Liabilities

555.40

633.76

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,481.58

2,368.45

Ratan Kumar Srivastava

Chairman Cum Managing Director

DIN : 05329338

ratan kumar srivastava

Digitally signed by ratan kumar srivastava

Date: 2022.10.16 17:48:56 +05'30'

Place : Delhi

Date : October 16, 2022

KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Ksolves India Private Limited)

CIN -L72900DL2014PLC269020

317/276, Second floor, Lane no.3, Mehrauli Road, Saidulajab, Saket, South Delhi, New Delhi - 110030 India

Website - www.ksolves.com; Email : cs@ksolves.com

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for Half Year Ended on September 30, 2022

(Amount in Lakhs)

For Half Year Ended on

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before taxation

1,511.37

967.86

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

27.47

21.55

Provision for Gratuity debited to Profit & loss

18.57

5.28

Finance Cost

-

0.26

Investment Income

(11.86)

(78.71)

Working capital changes:

(Increase) / Decrease in Trade Receivables

(244.30)

(439.61)

(Increase) / Decrease in Financial Assets/Other Current Assets

78.69

97.53

Increase / (Decrease) in Trade Payables

(3.44)

(6.52)

Increase / (Decrease) in Financial Liabilities/Other Current Liabilities

20.13

19.77

Increase / (Decrease) in Short Term Provisions

-

0.51

Cash generated from operations

1,396.63

587.92

Payment/Adjustmen on Account of Tax Expenses

495.88

310.50

Net cash from operating activities

900.75

277.42

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(29.19)

(24.20)

Increase in Other Financial Assets (Non Current)

5.52

24.00

Investment income

11.86

78.71

Increase in Non Current Investments

-

(0.06)

Net cash used in investing activities

(11.81)

78.45

Cash flows from financing activities

Finance Cost

-

(0.26)

Repayment of Borrowings

-

(4.59)

Proceeds from Issue of Share Capital

-

-

Proceeds from Security Premium

-

-

Payment of Interim Dividend

(948.48)

(512.60)

Net cash used in financing activities

(948.48)

(517.45)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(59.53)

(161.59)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

689.50

808.92

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

629.97

647.34

For Ksolves India Limited

ratan kumar srivastava

Digitally signed by ratan kumar srivastava

Date: 2022.10.16 17:49:31 +05'30'

Ratan Kumar Srivastava

Chairman Cum Managing Director

DIN : 05329338

Place : Delhi

Date : October 16, 2022

