Ksolves India Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 237.88 million compared to INR 165.12 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 238.58 million compared to INR 166.24 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 75.9 million compared to INR 52.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.4 compared to INR 4.46 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.4 compared to INR 4.46 a year ago.

