Ksolves India : Revised Record date

Date: October 16, 2022 To Listing Compliance Listing Compliance National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400 001.

Subject: Revised Record Date.

Ref: Reg. 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BSE Scrip Code: 543599; NSE Symbol; KSOLVES; ISIN: INE0D6I01015

Dear Sir/Madam

With reference to the above-captioned subject, we would like to inform you that on account of the festive holidays of NSE, the company has revised the record date for eligibility of the 2nd interim dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company on October 28, 2022, being the Record date revised and fixed for eligibility of the Dividend.

This is for your information and records.

For Ksolves India Limited

Manisha Kide

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer