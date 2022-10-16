Advanced search
    KSOLVES   INE0D6I01015

KSOLVES INDIA LIMITED

(KSOLVES)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
423.25 INR   +2.38%
09:53aKsolves India : Revised Record date
PU
08:43aKsolves India : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
08:43aKsolves India : Dividend
PU
Ksolves India : Revised Record date

10/16/2022 | 09:53am EDT
Date: October 16, 2022

To

Listing Compliance

Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400 001.

Subject: Revised Record Date.

Ref: Reg. 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BSE Scrip Code: 543599; NSE Symbol; KSOLVES; ISIN: INE0D6I01015

Dear Sir/Madam

With reference to the above-captioned subject, we would like to inform you that on account of the festive holidays of NSE, the company has revised the record date for eligibility of the 2nd interim dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company on October 28, 2022, being the Record date revised and fixed for eligibility of the Dividend.

This is for your information and records.

For Ksolves India Limited

Manisha Kide

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Ksolves India Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 13:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
