KSS : Cancellation of Record date

KSS LIMITED

25 th April, 2022

BSE Limited

Sub: Confirmation Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 that the Company does not fall under the Large Corporate framework

Ref: BSE- 532081; NSE - KSERASERA

With reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DOHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 ('said circular'}, we hereby confirm that the Large Corporate framewark as defined in the said circular was not applicable to KS5 Limited with respect to the Financial Year 2021-23.

DIN:07263779

KSS Limited

{ Formerly Known as K Sera Sera Ltd, )

CIN : L22100MH1995PLCo9243a

