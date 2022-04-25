Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  KSS Limited
  News
  Summary
    532081   INE216D01026

KSS LIMITED

(532081)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-13
0.1900 INR   -5.00%
06:39aKSS : Cancellation of Record date
PU
02/14KSS Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021KSS Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
KSS : Cancellation of Record date

04/25/2022 | 06:39am EDT
KSS LIMITED

25 th April, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Dear Sir/Madam,

Towers,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Sth Floar, Plot No. C-1, G Block, Bandra Kuria Complex,

Bandra (E], Mumbai - 400051

Sub: Confirmation Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 that the Company does not fall under the Large Corporate framework

Ref: BSE- 532081; NSE - KSERASERA

Kindly take the above on your records and oblige,

With reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DOHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 ('said circular'}, we hereby confirm that the Large Corporate framewark as defined in the said circular was not applicable to KS5 Limited with respect to the Financial Year 2021-23.

Yours Faithfully For KSS Limited

DIN:07263779

Tel: 022 40427600 / 4208a6q0

Unit No.101 A & 102, 1st Floor, Plot No. B-17, Morya Landmark II, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 053, INDIA.

KSS Limited

{ Formerly Known as K Sera Sera Ltd, )

CIN : L22100MH1995PLCo9243a

Fax: 022 40427601

Web: www.kserasera.com

Email: info@kserasera.com

Disclaimer

KSS Limited published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29,1 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net income 2021 -136 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net Debt 2021 332 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 406 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 25,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart KSS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KSS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shamrao Daulat Ingulkar Chief Financial Officer
Satish Ramswaroop Panchariya Executive Chairman
Kartik Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sandip Joshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Bhargav Vishalbhai Ahir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSS LIMITED0.00%5
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-50.49%8 152
TOHO COMPANY LTD-1.93%6 625
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-3.57%4 057
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-16.16%3 084
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-12.68%2 132