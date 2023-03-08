Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. KST Beteiligungs AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSW   DE000A161309

KST BETEILIGUNGS AG

(KSW)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05:47:19 2023-03-08 am EST
1.290 EUR   +0.78%
12:24pDd : KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy
EQ
02/23Dd : KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy
EQ
2022KST Beteiligungs AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy

03/08/2023 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2023 / 18:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.28 EUR 1536.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2800 EUR 1536.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE STUTTGART - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XSTU


08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstaße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81419  08.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578077&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about KST BETEILIGUNGS AG
12:24pDd : KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy
EQ
02/23Dd : KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy
EQ
2022KST Beteiligungs AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Kst Beteiligungs Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022KST Beteiligungs AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Kst Beteiligungs Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Kst Beteiligungs Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021Kst Beteiligungs Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Kst Beteiligungs Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Kst Beteiligungs Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,97 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2021 1,61 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2021 2,19 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,91x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 5,99 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 -30,2x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart KST BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
KST Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Schmitt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Steinbrenner Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Fenner Member-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Voss Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KST BETEILIGUNGS AG2.40%6
EQT AB (PUBL)8.39%26 521
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG7.93%24 433
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC30.01%2 412
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC3.55%2 356
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.79%2 341