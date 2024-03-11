

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.03.2024 / 10:12 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Q-Soft Verwaltungs AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Schmitt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI

529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.16 EUR 69600 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.1600 EUR 69600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

