|
KST Beteiligungs AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.12.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Martin
|Last name(s):
|Schmitt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161309
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.4900 EUR
|149000.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.4900 EUR
|149000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KST Beteiligungs AG
|
|Dammstraße 5
|
|71120 Grafenau
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kst-ag.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
64054 21.12.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about KST BETEILIGUNGS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
-0,31 M
-0,38 M
-0,38 M
|Net income 2019
|
0,34 M
0,41 M
0,41 M
|Net Debt 2019
|
0,15 M
0,19 M
0,19 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|20,6x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
6,47 M
7,91 M
7,88 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|32,7x
|EV / Sales 2019
|-22,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|1
|Free-Float
|89,6%
|
|Chart KST BETEILIGUNGS AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution