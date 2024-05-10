1Q24 Earnings Release

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Business Overview
  3. Appendix

1 1Q24 Highlights

Financials

(Unit: KRW bn)

Cons.

Revenue

Operating

Profit

6,654.6bn (YoY +3.3%)

Sep.

Revenue

506.5bn (YoY +4.2%)

Operating

Profit

4,694.8bn (YoY +1.6%)

393.8bn (YoY +1.5%)

Continued robust growth in B2C/B2B businesses and major subsidiaries

  • [B2C] Telco continues uptrend through premium subscribers (WirelessYoY +1.7%, BroadbandYoY +2.1%, MediaYoY +2.3%)
  • [B2B] Rev. growth led by broadband/data, project orders, and demand increase for AX Services (B2B ServiceYoY +5.0%)
  • [Subsidiaries] Double-digit growth from IDC/Cloud, real estate (kt estate YoY +20.3%, kt cloud YoY +17.8%)

Shareholder Return

'24.Q1 First Quarterly Dividend

Treasury Share Cancellation

Dividend per Share : 500 KRW

To cancel : 2% of total shares issued

(5.14 mnshares / total value: KRW 178.9 bn)

  1. 1Q24 Highlights
  2. Financial Highlights
  3. Business Overview
  4. Appendix

K-IFRS / Consolidated

1 Income Statement

  • Rev. +3.3% YoY through growth in both B2C/B2Bbusinesses,Cloud/IDC and real estate
  • OP +4.2% YoY due to robust fundamentals despite increasing costs due to inflation

(Unit: KRW bn)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

QoQ

YoY

Operating Revenue

6,443.7

6,687.6

6,654.6

-0.5%

3.3%

Service Revenue

5,597.5

5,720.2

5,722.7

0.0%

2.2%

Sale of goods

846.1

967.4

931.9

-3.7%

10.1%

Operating Expense

5,957.6

6,422.0

6,148.1

-4.3%

3.2%

Operating Income

486.1

265.6

506.5

90.7%

4.2%

Margin

7.5%

4.0%

7.6%

+3.6%p

+0.1%p

Margin1

8.7%

4.6%

8.9%

+4.3%p

+0.2%p

Non-op. Income/Loss

-48.5

-277.6

22.5

-

-

Income before taxes

437.6

-12.0

529.0

-

20.9%

Net Income

309.6

-41.7

393.0

-

26.9%

Margin

4.8%

-0.6%

5.9%

+6.5%p

+1.1%p

EBITDA

1,415.5

1,279.2

1,480.2

15.7%

4.6%

Margin

22.0%

19.1%

22.2%

+3.1%p

+0.2%p

1) OP Margin1 = Operating Income/Service Revenue

K-IFRS / Consolidated

2 Operating Expenses

(Unit: KRW bn)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

QoQ

YoY

Operating Expenses

5,957.6

6,422.0

6,148.1

-4.3%

3.2%

Labor Cost

1,069.1

1,157.8

1,100.9

-4.9%

3.0%

General Expense

2,604.0

2,843.7

2,674.2

-6.0%

2.7%

- Depreciation

929.4

1,013.6

973.7

-3.9%

4.8%

Cost of Service

717.3

725.5

726.5

0.1%

1.3%

Selling Expense

600.9

645.9

599.6

-7.2%

-0.2%

Cost of Goods sold

966.3

1,049.1

1,046.9

-0.2%

8.3%

[Selling Expense (KT Separate)

(Unit: KRW bn)

]

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

QoQ

YoY

Selling Expense

626.1

644.2

620.6

-3.7%

-0.9%

K-IFRS / Consolidated

3 Balance Sheet

(Unit: KRW bn)

Mar 31, '23

Dec 31, '23

Mar 31, '24

QoQ

YoY

Assets

40,214.4

42,710.0

42,710.0

0.0%

6.2%

Cash & Cash equivalents

2,109.2

2,879.6

3,000.7

4.2%

42.3%

Liabilities

22,062.4

24,148.9

24,127.8

-0.1%

9.4%

Borrowings

10,577.1

10,218.2

10,151.4

-0.7%

-4.0%

Equity

18,152.0

18,561.1

18,582.2

0.1%

2.4%

Capital Stock

1,564.5

1,564.5

1,564.5

0.0%

0.0%

Net Debt

8,467.9

7,338.6

7,150.7

-2.6%

-15.6%

Debt / Equity

121.5%

130.1%

129.8%

-0.3%p

8.3%p

Net Debt / Equity

46.6%

39.5%

38.5%

-1.0%p

-8.1%p

118.7%

117.9%

122.6%

124.3%

124.8%

131.1%

127.0%

122.5%

121.5%

115.4%

134.9%

130.1%

129.8%

Debt/Equity

46.6%

Net Debt/Equity

32.4%

29.7%

33.0%

32.7%

37.4%

42.9%

40.6%

41.0%

44.6%

38.5%

39.5%

38.5%

1Q 21

2Q 21

3Q 21

4Q 21

1Q 22

2Q 22

3Q 22

4Q 22

1Q 23

2Q 23

3Q 23

4Q 23

1Q 24

K-IFRS / Separate and major subsidiaries

4 CAPEX

• '24.Q1 CAPEX Execution: KRW 318.1bn (KT Separate), KRW 188.9 bn (Major Subsidiaries)

(Unit: KRW bn)

3,452 3,533

692 813

2,760 2,721

3,319

907

Major Subsidiaries' CAPEX

Includes Finance, Media, Cloud/IDC,

Real Estate and etc.

2,412

KT Separate CAPEX

507

Access network, Backbone Network,

189

318

B2B and etc.

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

KT

MajorSubsidiari

es

  1. 1Q24 Highlights
  2. Financial Highlights
  3. Business Overview
  4. Appendix

