1Q24 Earnings Release
1 1Q24 Highlights
Financials
(Unit: KRW bn)
Cons.
Revenue
Operating
Profit
6,654.6bn (YoY +3.3%)
Sep.
Revenue
506.5bn (YoY +4.2%)
Operating
Profit
4,694.8bn (YoY +1.6%)
393.8bn (YoY +1.5%)
『Continued robust growth in B2C/B2B businesses and major subsidiaries』
- [B2C] Telco continues uptrend through premium subscribers (WirelessYoY +1.7%, BroadbandYoY +2.1%, MediaYoY +2.3%)
- [B2B] Rev. growth led by broadband/data, project orders, and demand increase for AX Services (B2B ServiceYoY +5.0%)
- [Subsidiaries] Double-digit growth from IDC/Cloud, real estate (kt estate YoY +20.3%, kt cloud YoY +17.8%)
Shareholder Return
'24.Q1 First Quarterly Dividend
Treasury Share Cancellation
• Dividend per Share : 500 KRW
• To cancel : 2% of total shares issued
(5.14 mnshares / total value: KRW 178.9 bn)
K-IFRS / Consolidated
1 Income Statement
- Rev. +3.3% YoY through growth in both B2C/B2Bbusinesses,Cloud/IDC and real estate
- OP +4.2% YoY due to robust fundamentals despite increasing costs due to inflation
(Unit: KRW bn)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
QoQ
YoY
Operating Revenue
6,443.7
6,687.6
6,654.6
-0.5%
3.3%
Service Revenue
5,597.5
5,720.2
5,722.7
0.0%
2.2%
Sale of goods
846.1
967.4
931.9
-3.7%
10.1%
Operating Expense
5,957.6
6,422.0
6,148.1
-4.3%
3.2%
Operating Income
486.1
265.6
506.5
90.7%
4.2%
Margin
7.5%
4.0%
7.6%
+3.6%p
+0.1%p
Margin1
8.7%
4.6%
8.9%
+4.3%p
+0.2%p
Non-op. Income/Loss
-48.5
-277.6
22.5
-
-
Income before taxes
437.6
-12.0
529.0
-
20.9%
Net Income
309.6
-41.7
393.0
-
26.9%
Margin
4.8%
-0.6%
5.9%
+6.5%p
+1.1%p
EBITDA
1,415.5
1,279.2
1,480.2
15.7%
4.6%
Margin
22.0%
19.1%
22.2%
+3.1%p
+0.2%p
1) OP Margin1 = Operating Income/Service Revenue
K-IFRS / Consolidated
2 Operating Expenses
(Unit: KRW bn)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
QoQ
YoY
Operating Expenses
5,957.6
6,422.0
6,148.1
-4.3%
3.2%
Labor Cost
1,069.1
1,157.8
1,100.9
-4.9%
3.0%
General Expense
2,604.0
2,843.7
2,674.2
-6.0%
2.7%
- Depreciation
929.4
1,013.6
973.7
-3.9%
4.8%
Cost of Service
717.3
725.5
726.5
0.1%
1.3%
Selling Expense
600.9
645.9
599.6
-7.2%
-0.2%
Cost of Goods sold
966.3
1,049.1
1,046.9
-0.2%
8.3%
[Selling Expense (KT Separate)
(Unit: KRW bn)
]
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
QoQ
YoY
Selling Expense
626.1
644.2
620.6
-3.7%
-0.9%
K-IFRS / Consolidated
3 Balance Sheet
(Unit: KRW bn)
Mar 31, '23
Dec 31, '23
Mar 31, '24
QoQ
YoY
Assets
40,214.4
42,710.0
42,710.0
0.0%
6.2%
Cash & Cash equivalents
2,109.2
2,879.6
3,000.7
4.2%
42.3%
Liabilities
22,062.4
24,148.9
24,127.8
-0.1%
9.4%
Borrowings
10,577.1
10,218.2
10,151.4
-0.7%
-4.0%
Equity
18,152.0
18,561.1
18,582.2
0.1%
2.4%
Capital Stock
1,564.5
1,564.5
1,564.5
0.0%
0.0%
Net Debt
8,467.9
7,338.6
7,150.7
-2.6%
-15.6%
Debt / Equity
121.5%
130.1%
129.8%
-0.3%p
8.3%p
Net Debt / Equity
46.6%
39.5%
38.5%
-1.0%p
-8.1%p
118.7%
117.9%
122.6%
124.3%
124.8%
131.1%
127.0%
122.5%
121.5%
115.4%
134.9%
130.1%
129.8%
Debt/Equity
46.6%
Net Debt/Equity
32.4%
29.7%
33.0%
32.7%
37.4%
42.9%
40.6%
41.0%
44.6%
38.5%
39.5%
38.5%
1Q 21
2Q 21
3Q 21
4Q 21
1Q 22
2Q 22
3Q 22
4Q 22
1Q 23
2Q 23
3Q 23
4Q 23
1Q 24
K-IFRS / Separate and major subsidiaries
4 CAPEX
• '24.Q1 CAPEX Execution: KRW 318.1bn (KT Separate), KRW 188.9 bn (Major Subsidiaries)
(Unit: KRW bn)
3,452 3,533
692 813
2,760 2,721
3,319
907
■ Major Subsidiaries' CAPEX
Includes Finance, Media, Cloud/IDC,
Real Estate and etc.
2,412
■ KT Separate CAPEX
507
Access network, Backbone Network,
189
318
B2B and etc.
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
KT
MajorSubsidiari
es
