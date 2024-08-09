2Q24 Earnings Release

Contents

1 2Q24 Highlights

2 Financial Highlights

3 Business Overview

4 Appendix

1 2Q24 Highlights

Financials

(Unit: KRW bn)

Cons.

Revenue

6,546.4bn (YoY +0.0%)

Sep.

Revenue

4,548.3bn (YoY +1.4%)

Operating

494.0bn (YoY -14.3%*)

Operating

358.8bn (YoY -12.0%*)

Profit

Profit

*OP(Separate) 423.3bn (YoY +3.9%), OP(Consolidated) 558.4bn (YoY -3.1%) excluding impact of wage negotiation results

      • Pursuing structural change to enhance profitability and transforming into an AICT Company to strengthen growth potential
    • [B2C] Stable revenue growth in Wireless, Broadband and IPTV businesses
      • [B2B] Restructuring low-profit businesses to increase profitability
  • [Subsidiaries] Continued high growth, led mainly by real estate, IDC and Cloud

Shareholder Return

Enhancement of Shareholder Value

  • (July) 2Q quarterly dividend paid (DPS: 500KRW)
  • (May) treasury shares canceled (2%ofoutstanding shares)

Management Strategy

AICT Company

  • (June)KT-Microsoftstrategicpartnershipestablishedfor a full-scalecollaboration in AI, Cloud, and IT

4

K-IFRS / Consolidated

1 Income Statement

  • Steady service revenue led by growth of core businesses, offsetting the impact of portfolio restructuring
  • OP -14.3% YoY with increased labor costs due to early settlement of annual wage negotiation

(Unit: KRW bn)

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

QoQ

YoY

Operating Revenue

6,547.5

6,654.6

6,546.4

-1.6%

0.0%

Service Revenue

5,834.4

5,722.7

5,776.6

0.9%

-1.0%

Sale of goods

713.1

931.9

769.8

-17.4%

7.9%

Operating Expense

5,971.4

6,148.1

6,052.4

-1.6%

1.4%

Operating Income

576.1

506.5

494.0

-2.4%

-14.3%

Margin

8.8%

7.6%

7.5%

-0.1%p

-1.3%p

Margin1

9.9%

8.9%

8.6%

-0.3%p

-1.3%p

Non-op. Income/Loss

-28.0

22.5

62.7

178.9%

-

Income before taxes

548.1

529.0

556.7

5.2%

1.6%

Net Income

432.5

393.0

410.5

4.5%

-5.1%

Margin

6.6%

5.9%

6.3%

+0.4%p

-0.3%p

EBITDA

1,505.3

1,480.2

1,460.2

-1.4%

-3.0%

Margin

23.0%

22.2%

22.3%

+0.1%p

-0.7%p

1) OP Margin1 = Operating Income/Service Revenue

6

K-IFRS / Consolidated

2 Operating Expenses

• Op. expenses+1.4% YoY, with increase in labor cost and general expense,despite decrease in selling expense

(Unit: KRW bn)

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

QoQ

YoY

Operating Expenses

5,971.4

6,148.1

6,052.4

-1.6%

1.4%

Labor Cost

1,131.5

1,100.9

1,213.2

10.2%

7.2%

General Expense

2,690.6

2,674.2

2,708.3

1.3%

0.7%

- Depreciation

929.2

973.7

966.2

-0.8%

4.0%

Cost of Service

662.8

726.5

656.6

-9.6%

-0.9%

Selling Expense

633.9

599.6

600.8

0.2%

-5.2%

Cost of Goods sold

852.6

1,046.9

873.5

-16.6%

2.5%

[Selling Expense (KT Separate)]

(Unit: KRW bn)

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

QoQ

YoY

Selling Expense

637.0

620.6

618.6

-0.3%

-2.9%

7

K-IFRS / Consolidated

3 Balance Sheet

• Net debt/equity ratio decreased by YoY 11.1%p.

(Unit: KRW bn)

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

QoQ

YoY

Assets

39,756.0

42,710.0

43,144.4

1.0%

8.5%

Cash & Cash equivalents

1,805.5

3,000.7

3,786.7

26.2%

109.7%

Liabilities

21,302.3

24,127.8

24,162.5

0.1%

13.4%

Borrowings

10,036.0

10,151.4

10,150.6

0.0%

1.1%

Equity

18,453.7

18,582.2

18,981.9

2.2%

2.9%

Capital Stock

1,564.5

1,564.5

1,564.5

0.0%

0.0%

Net Debt

8,230.5

7,150.7

6,363.9

-11.0%

-22.7%

Debt / Equity

115.4%

129.8%

127.3%

-2.5%p

11.9%p

Net Debt / Equity

44.6%

38.5%

33.5%

-5.0%p

-11.1%p

118.7%

117.9%

122.6% 124.3% 124.8% 131.1% 127.0%

122.5%

121.5%

134.9% 130.1% 129.8% 127.3%

115.4%

Debt/Equity

Net Debt/Equity

33.0%

32.7%

37.4% 42.9% 40.6% 41.0% 46.6% 44.6% 38.5%

39.5% 38.5%

33.5%

32.4%

29.7%

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

8

K-IFRS / Separate and major subsidiaries

4 CAPEX

• '24.1H CAPEX Execution: KRW 960.9bn (KT Separate), KRW 374.1 bn (Major Subsidiaries)

(Unit: KRW bn)

3,452

3,533

3,319

692

782

907

Major Subsidiaries' CAPEX

1,335

Includes Finance, Media, Cloud/IDC,

2,760

2,721

2,412

Real Estate and etc.

374

KT Separate CAPEX

961

Access network, Backbone Network,

2021

2022

2023

1H24

B2B and etc.

KT

MajorSubsidiari

es

9

Contents

1 2Q24 Highlights

2 Financial Highlights

3 Business Overview

4 Appendix

