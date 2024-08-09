2Q24 Earnings Release
2Q24 Highlights
Financial Highlights
Business Overview
Appendix
2Q24 Highlights
Financials
(Unit: KRW bn)
Cons.
Revenue
6,546.4bn (YoY +0.0%)
Sep.
Revenue
4,548.3bn (YoY +1.4%)
Operating
494.0bn (YoY -14.3%*)
Operating
358.8bn (YoY -12.0%*)
Profit
Profit
*OP(Separate) 423.3bn (YoY +3.9%), OP(Consolidated) 558.4bn (YoY -3.1%) excluding impact of wage negotiation results
- Pursuing structural change to enhance profitability and transforming into an AICT Company to strengthen growth potential』
- [B2C] Stable revenue growth in Wireless, Broadband and IPTV businesses
- [B2B] Restructuring low-profit businesses to increase profitability
- [Subsidiaries] Continued high growth, led mainly by real estate, IDC and Cloud
Shareholder Return
Enhancement of Shareholder Value
- (July) 2Q quarterly dividend paid (DPS: 500KRW)
- (May) treasury shares canceled (2%ofoutstanding shares)
Management Strategy
AICT Company
- (June)KT-Microsoftstrategicpartnershipestablishedfor a full-scalecollaboration in AI, Cloud, and IT
4
2Q24 Highlights
Financial Highlights
Business Overview
Appendix
K-IFRS / Consolidated
1 Income Statement
- Steady service revenue led by growth of core businesses, offsetting the impact of portfolio restructuring
- OP -14.3% YoY with increased labor costs due to early settlement of annual wage negotiation
(Unit: KRW bn)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
QoQ
YoY
Operating Revenue
6,547.5
6,654.6
6,546.4
-1.6%
0.0%
Service Revenue
5,834.4
5,722.7
5,776.6
0.9%
-1.0%
Sale of goods
713.1
931.9
769.8
-17.4%
7.9%
Operating Expense
5,971.4
6,148.1
6,052.4
-1.6%
1.4%
Operating Income
576.1
506.5
494.0
-2.4%
-14.3%
Margin
8.8%
7.6%
7.5%
-0.1%p
-1.3%p
Margin1
9.9%
8.9%
8.6%
-0.3%p
-1.3%p
Non-op. Income/Loss
-28.0
22.5
62.7
178.9%
-
Income before taxes
548.1
529.0
556.7
5.2%
1.6%
Net Income
432.5
393.0
410.5
4.5%
-5.1%
Margin
6.6%
5.9%
6.3%
+0.4%p
-0.3%p
EBITDA
1,505.3
1,480.2
1,460.2
-1.4%
-3.0%
Margin
23.0%
22.2%
22.3%
+0.1%p
-0.7%p
1) OP Margin1 = Operating Income/Service Revenue
K-IFRS / Consolidated
2 Operating Expenses
• Op. expenses+1.4% YoY, with increase in labor cost and general expense,despite decrease in selling expense
(Unit: KRW bn)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
QoQ
YoY
Operating Expenses
5,971.4
6,148.1
6,052.4
-1.6%
1.4%
Labor Cost
1,131.5
1,100.9
1,213.2
10.2%
7.2%
General Expense
2,690.6
2,674.2
2,708.3
1.3%
0.7%
- Depreciation
929.2
973.7
966.2
-0.8%
4.0%
Cost of Service
662.8
726.5
656.6
-9.6%
-0.9%
Selling Expense
633.9
599.6
600.8
0.2%
-5.2%
Cost of Goods sold
852.6
1,046.9
873.5
-16.6%
2.5%
[Selling Expense (KT Separate)]
(Unit: KRW bn)
]]
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
QoQ
YoY
Selling Expense
637.0
620.6
618.6
-0.3%
-2.9%
K-IFRS / Consolidated
3 Balance Sheet
• Net debt/equity ratio decreased by YoY 11.1%p.
(Unit: KRW bn)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
QoQ
YoY
Assets
39,756.0
42,710.0
43,144.4
1.0%
8.5%
Cash & Cash equivalents
1,805.5
3,000.7
3,786.7
26.2%
109.7%
Liabilities
21,302.3
24,127.8
24,162.5
0.1%
13.4%
Borrowings
10,036.0
10,151.4
10,150.6
0.0%
1.1%
Equity
18,453.7
18,582.2
18,981.9
2.2%
2.9%
Capital Stock
1,564.5
1,564.5
1,564.5
0.0%
0.0%
Net Debt
8,230.5
7,150.7
6,363.9
-11.0%
-22.7%
Debt / Equity
115.4%
129.8%
127.3%
-2.5%p
11.9%p
Net Debt / Equity
44.6%
38.5%
33.5%
-5.0%p
-11.1%p
118.7%
117.9%
122.6% 124.3% 124.8% 131.1% 127.0%
122.5%
121.5%
134.9% 130.1% 129.8% 127.3%
115.4%
Debt/Equity
Net Debt/Equity
33.0%
32.7%
37.4% 42.9% 40.6% 41.0% 46.6% 44.6% 38.5%
39.5% 38.5%
33.5%
32.4%
29.7%
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
K-IFRS / Separate and major subsidiaries
4 CAPEX
• '24.1H CAPEX Execution: KRW 960.9bn (KT Separate), KRW 374.1 bn (Major Subsidiaries)
(Unit: KRW bn)
3,452
3,533
3,319
692
782
907
■ Major Subsidiaries' CAPEX
1,335
Includes Finance, Media, Cloud/IDC,
2,760
2,721
2,412
Real Estate and etc.
374
■ KT Separate CAPEX
961
Access network, Backbone Network,
2021
2022
2023
1H24
B2B and etc.
KT
MajorSubsidiari
es
Contents
2Q24 Highlights
Financial Highlights
Business Overview
Appendix
