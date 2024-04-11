KT : Decision to Dispose Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
Decision to Dispose Treasury Shares
1. Number of shares to be disposed
Common Shares
108,128
Other Shares
-
2. Share Price for Disposal (KRW)
Common Shares
36,400
Other Shares
-
3. Estimated Total Amount* (KRW)
Common Shares
3,935,859,200
Other Shares
-
4. Period of Disposal
From April 11, 2024 to June 24, 2024
5. Purpose of Disposal
To pay long-term performance-based incentives to executive officers and stock grant to outside directors for the year 2023 in the form of treasury shares.
6. Method of Disposal
Off-market transaction
8. Number of Treasury Shares before Disposal
11,447,338
(4.45% of total outstanding shares)
9. Date of Resolution
April 11, 2024
*
The above amount is calculated based on the closing price of KT common share of KRW 36,400 per share on April 9, 2024, and is subject to change according to the closing price on the actual disposal date.
KT Corp is a Korea-based company that mainly provides telecommunication services. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Information and Communications Technologies segment is engaged in providing telecommunication services to individual, home, corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance segment is engaged in providing financial services, such as credit card. The Satellite Broadcasting segment provides satellite television services. The Other segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company's principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services; as well as other services. The Company is engaged in the software platforms business.