KT Corp is a Korea-based company that mainly provides telecommunication services. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Information and Communications Technologies segment is engaged in providing telecommunication services to individual, home, corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance segment is engaged in providing financial services, such as credit card. The Satellite Broadcasting segment provides satellite television services. The Other segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company's principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services; as well as other services. The Company is engaged in the software platforms business.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services