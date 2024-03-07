SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of March 2024 Commission File Number 1-14926 KT Corporation (Translation of registrant's name into English) 90, Buljeong-ro, Bundang-gu,Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐

Notice of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders March 7, 2024 To our shareholders, KT Corporation will be holding the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on March 28th, 2024. At the Meeting, the Company will report on its performance and relevant issues from FY2023, as listed in the "Matters to be Reported" section of this document. Shareholders will be requested to vote on agenda items, including the Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. Holders of KT Corporation's common stock as of December 31, 2023, will have the right to vote at the meeting, with each stock being entitled to one vote per agenda item. KT Corporation would like to thank our shareholders for their continued investment and support. The Company understands that shareholders consider a range of matters before submitting their vote. We hope that our shareholders will find the information in this notice helpful to make an informed decision. We invite you to attend our upcoming Annual General Meeting on March 28th, 2024. We wish you good health and look forward to your participation. Young-Shub Kim Chief Executive Officer • Date and Time: Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (KST) • Place: Lecture Hall (2F) of KT Corporation's R&D Center, 151 Taebong-ro,Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea • Record Date: December 31, 2023 3

General Information for Voting • Number and Classification of Voting Shares The record date to exercise voting rights at the AGM is December 31, 2023. As of the record date, the total number of KT shares issued was 257,860,760. The number of common shares, excluding treasury shares, entitled to exercise voting rights was 246,413,422 shares. • Method of Resolution Pursuant to the provisions of the Commercial Act, Agenda No. 1 and 3 shall be passed by the majority of votes cast by shareholders present at the meeting and at least one-fourth of total shares entitle to vote. Agenda No. 2 shall be passed by at least two-thirds of votes cast by shareholders present at the meeting and at least one-third of total shares entitled to vote. 4

Matters to be Reported 5

Business Report for the 42nd Fiscal Year Pursuant to Article 447-2(Preparation of Business Report) and Article 449 of the Commercial Act (Approval and Public Notice of Financial statements, etc.), KT's 42nd annual business report is as follows: In FY2023, KT has continued to generate stable profits through balanced growth in the B2C and B2B sectors. KT's Group portfolio including finance, real estate, content, and DX also continued to grow. KT plans to position itself as an 'AICT' company, integrating AI capabilities into ICT capabilities with the aim of continued robust growth based on our core competencies. In the wireless business, revenue growth was led by the expansion of 5G and MVNO subscribers and an increase in roaming revenue. As of the end of 2023, 5G subscribers have grown to approximately 9.83 million, accounting for about 73% of the total wireless handset subscribers. In fixed-line services, there was an expansion of high-quality service demand, leading to an increase in GiGA internet and high-ARPU IPTV subscriptions. In the B2B sector, steady revenue growth was led by constant demand for corporate lines and the growth of emerging businesses such as AI and IoT. Both the AI Contact Center (AICC) and KT's LLM 'Mi:dm' have led the AI market. In the financial sector, BC Card achieved revenue growth based on the establishment of new businesses, such as the private label credit cards and loan business, while K Bank has solidified its medium to long-term business foundation with growth in its key business indicators, including deposits, loans, and its customer base. Additionally, KT Estate's hotel business thrived, KT Cloud continued to see growth in cloud and data center revenue, and KT Studio Genie strengthened its market presence by producing and broadcasting 14 original content programs in 2023. In September 2023, Millie's Library successfully completed its IPO. In 2023, KT achieved a standalone revenue of KRW 18.37 trillion, operating profit of KRW 1.19 trillion, and net profit of KRW 933.3 billion. As of the end of 2023, the current status of major services and subscribers is as follows: Subscribers (Unit: 10K) Mobile Broadband IPTV PSTN VoIP December 31, 2023 2,490 983 941 882 321 December 31, 2022 2,406 973 943 938 321 6

Report on Evaluation Results of Management Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Year Pursuant to Article 34 (Execution of Employment Contract with the Representative Director), evaluations results for Representative Directors performance shall be reported at the Meeting as described below. The Evaluation and Compensation Committee has reviewed the performance of management for FY2023. The following table summarizes the annual KPIs and evaluation results of the Representative Director's short-term performance. Item Annual KPI Weight Score Quantitative KPI - Service revenue of KT Corporation - Operating profit of KT Corporation 65 % 64.27 % Qualitative KPI - Management stabilization - Business innovation - Competence innovation 35 % 34.00 % Total 100 % 98.27 % 7

Report on Standards and Method of Payment for Remuneration of Directors Pursuant to Article 31 (Remuneration and Severance Allowance for Directors) of the KT's Articles of Incorporation, the criteria in place to determine the remuneration for executive directors and the method of payment are reported as follows: For clarification, the term 'executive director' refers to an inside director, whereas a 'non-executive director' represents an outside director. • Summary of Executive Compensation Program The Company's Executive Compensation program is designed to reward management for both short-term and long-term performance. The Company believes it is critical to maintain a well-balanced incentive program that encourages the management not only to achieve short-term performance but also to strive for the Company's long-term value enhancement. The Company's Evaluation and Compensation Committee sets annual goals and conducts performance evaluations of the management on an annual basis. The Evaluation and Compensation Committee is composed entirely of outside directors in order to maintain objectivity and fairness of the program. While it's uncommon for Korean companies to disclose such standards and methods, the Company not only discloses but also reports this information to the AGM to ensure transparency in executive compensation. • Components of Executive Compensation The remuneration for executive officers consists of annual salary, short-term performance-based incentives, long-term performance-based incentives, and severance packages. The annual salary is further separated into two major factors - base salary and payment for the responsibility of office. Compensation is made on a monthly basis at an amount equivalent to one-twelfth of the annual salary. Short-term performance-based incentives are paid in cash. The amount varies in accordance with each director's performance evaluation by the Evaluation and Compensation Committee. Specific payment schemes related to short-term incentives are as follows: • Representative Director : 0~180% of base salary • Other Inside Directors : 0~140% of base salary 8

Long-term performance-based incentives are paid in the form of a stock grant with a lock-up period of three years. The amount is determined based on TSR (Total Shareholder's Return), Group EBITDA and Group Revenue. Specific payment schemes related to long-term incentives are as follows: • Representative Director : 0~140% of base salary • Other Inside Directors : 0~95% of base salary Severance payment is calculated using the following formulas: • Representative Director : (Average monthly salary) x (number of years in service) x (5) • Other Inside Directors : (Average monthly salary) x (number of years in service) x (3) Fringe benefits are paid in accordance with relevant standards. • Criteria for Evaluation The Company's performance evaluation process begins with the setting of annual goals by the Evaluation and Compensation Committee. Annual goals are established in alignment with the Company's overall operational and financial goals with an emphasis on improving shareholder value. Short-term Performance Short-term performance is comprised of quantitative and qualitative factors. Typically, quantitative goals are related to financial and operational performances, whereas qualitative goals are focused on achieving operational and strategic goals to further enhance long-term competitiveness. Weighted Key Performance Indicator (KPI) is in place to assess annual short-term performance. Please refer to "Report on Evaluation Results of Management Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Year" for results of the Representative Director's short-term performance for FY2023. Long-term Performance Long-term performance incentives are provided to reward management's contribution to long-term financial and operational competitiveness. Incentives are offered in accordance with TSR (Total Shareholder Return), Group EBITDA and Group Revenue; each factor has a weight of 20%, 40% and 40% respectively. TSR is computed by the relative performance of the Company's TSR against the TSR of KOSPI and other domestic telecommunication service providers. The following illustrates the formulas for TSR, Group EBITDA and Group Revenue: • TSR : Share Price Return + Shareholders Return (Dividend and Share Retirement) • TSR Result : 100% + {KT's TSR - (Domestic Telco's TSR x 80% + KOSPI TSR x 20%)} • Group EBITDA : Operating profit + Depreciation & Amortization • Group Revenue : Consolidated revenue 9

• Compensation for Outside Directors Until February 2010, the Company had no stock-based compensation program for outside directors. Instead, fixed amounts of compensation were paid to outside directors as allowances to execute their respective duties. However, the BoD introduced a new compensation program for outside directors in March 2010. The program consists of cash and annual stock grants which are subject to one-year lock-up period beginning at the start of the year it is awarded. The stock grant is not subject to any performance criteria and has been introduced to ensure that outside directors have "skin in the game" to align their interests with all shareholders. The total remuneration for outside directors in FY2023 was KRW 675 million. • Summary of Total Compensation 1) Compensation Paid to Directors (KRW millions) Year Inside Directors Outside Directors Total Total Average Total Average 2021 4,979 1,660 827 103 5,806 2021 excl. severance pay 3,439 1,146 827 103 4,266 2022 2,994 1,497 786 98 3,780 2023 4,209 2,104 675 84 4,884 * The amount above represents actual cash payments executed each FY. * The amount includes severance pay for former-inside directors following the Severance Pay Regulations for Executives. * FY2021 severance pay for former-inside director Mr. Yoon-Young Park (13.32 years of service) was KRW 1,540 million * In FY2021, compensation was given to three inside directors and eight outside directors; In FY2022 and in FY2023, compensation was given to two inside directors and eight outside directors. 2) Comparison between total compensation paid and ceiling amounts on remuneration approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. (KRW millions) Year Total Compensation(A) Ceiling Amount on Remuneration(B)* Payment Ratio(A/B) 2021 5,806 5,800 100.1 % 2021 excl. severance pay 4,266 5,800 73.6 % 2022 3,780 5,800 65.2 % 2023 4,884 5,800 84.2 % * Maximum amounts of remuneration allowed per accrual basis

Compensation(A) Ceiling Amount on

Remuneration(B)* Payment

Ratio(A/B) 2021 5,806 5,800 100.1 % 2021 excl. severance pay 4,266 5,800 73.6 % 2022 3,780 5,800 65.2 % 2023 4,884 5,800 84.2 % * Maximum amounts of remuneration allowed per accrual basis 10

Report on Treasury Share Ownership and Utilization Plan Pursuant to Article 48-2(Treasury Stock Report) of KT's Articles of Incorporation, KT shall report the purpose of treasury share ownership and utilization plan at the annual general shareholder's meetings. Treasury Share Ownership During FY2023, the Company acquired 9,760,946 treasury shares, and disposed or cancelled 3,382,738 treasury shares. As of December 31, 2023, the Company holds 11,447,338 treasury shares. Treasury Share Utilization Plan KT plans to utilize treasury shares as performance-based incentives for executives and employee compensation as well as stock grants for outside directors. Treasury shares will also be used to enhance corporate and shareholder value through strategic partnerships or share cancellations. Concrete utilization plans will be disclosed after the resolution of the Board of Directors. 11

Matters Requiring Resolution 12

Agenda No. 1 Approval of Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Year Pursuant to Article 449 of the Commercial Act (Approval and Public Notice of Financial Statements), approval of the financial statements for the 42nd fiscal year is hereby requested. Background Information The consolidated and separate financial statements included below have not yet been audited and remain subject to the audit process of the Company's independent auditors. The Company's audit report for the 42nd fiscal year based on K-IFRS standards, including audited financial statements and the respective accompanying notes, will be uploaded on the Company's website ( https://corp.kt.com/eng/html/investors/financial/audit_01.html ) on March 18th, 2024. From fiscal years 2020 to 2022, the Company has received an unqualified opinion from the Company's independent auditors. 13

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents W 2,879,554 W 2,449,062 Trade and other receivables, net 7,170,289 6,098,072 Other financial assets 1,440,200 1,322,452 Current income tax assets 3,299 1,543 Inventories, net 912,262 709,191 Current assets held-for-sale - - Other current assets 2,112,553 2,101,212 Total current assets 14,518,157 12,681,532 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables, net 1,404,168 1,491,046 Other financial assets 2,724,761 2,501,484 Property and equipment, net 14,872,079 14,772,179 Right-of-use assets 1,304,963 1,280,334 Investment properties, net 2,198,135 1,933,358 Intangible assets, net 2,533,861 3,129,833 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1,556,889 1,480,722 Deferred income tax assets 608,924 578,443 Net defined benefit assets 160,748 311,142 Other non-current assets 827,297 820,608 Total non-current assets 28,191,825 28,299,149 Total assets W 42,709,982 W 40,980,681 14

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables W 8,054,922 W 7,333,165 Borrowings 3,058,564 1,827,042 Other financial liabilities 322,099 8,791 Current income tax liabilities 236,463 232,382 Other provisions 115,209 109,133 Deferred income 51,537 55,737 Other current liabilities 1,308,615 1,133,018 Total current liabilities 13,147,409 10,699,268 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 819,558 1,064,099 Borrowings 7,159,601 8,179,643 Other financial liabilities 753,739 412,650 Net defined benefit liabilities 63,616 51,654 Other provisions 107,014 91,233 Deferred income 153,563 165,186 Deferred income tax liabilities 994,330 967,650 Other non-current liabilities 950,015 934,575 Total non-current liabilities 11,001,436 11,866,690 Total liabilities 24,148,845 22,565,958 Equity attribute to owners of the Controlling Company Share capital 1,564,499 1,564,499 Share premium 1,440,258 1,440,258 Retained earnings 14,494,430 14,257,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income 52,407 (77,776 ) Other components of equity (802,418 ) (572,152 ) 16,749,176 16,612,172 Non-controlling interest 1,811,961 1,802,551 Total equity 18,561,137 18,414,723 Total liabilities and equity W 42,709,982 W 40,980,681 15

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Operating revenue W 26,376,273 W 25,650,011 Operating expenses 24,726,499 23,959,923 Operating profit 1,649,774 1,690,088 Other income 308,044 595,351 Other expenses 507,904 314,607 Finance income 486,277 690,428 Finance costs 568,682 749,908 Share of net losses of associates and joint ventures (43,424 ) (17,285 ) Profit before income tax expense 1,324,085 1,894,067 Income tax expense 335,367 506,404 Profit for the year W 988,718 W 1,387,663 Profit for the year attributable to: Owners of the Controlling Company: W 1,009,861 W 1,262,498 Non-controlling interest: (21,143 ) 125,165 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Controlling Company during the year (in Korean won): Basic earnings per share W 4,043 W 5,209 Diluted earnings per share 4,038 5,205 16

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022 Profit for the year W 988,718 W 1,387,663 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities (137,465 ) 181,429 Share of remeasurement loss of associates and joint ventures (105 ) (332 ) Gain (loss) on valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 121,271 (141,944 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Loss on valuation of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 534 (16,630 ) Valuation gain on cash flow hedge 15,329 64,091 Other comprehensive loss from cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss (37,492 ) (95,421 ) Share of other comprehensive loss from associates and joint ventures 21,595 (10,851 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 24,230 17,464 Total comprehensive income for the year W 996,165 W 1,385,469 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Controlling Company W 1,013,535 W 1,236,679 Non-controlling interest (17,370 ) 148,790 17

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company (in millions of Korean won) Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Other

components

of equity Total Non-controlling

interest Total equity

Balance as at January 1, 2022 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 13,287,390 W 117,469 W (1,433,080 ) W 14,976,536 W 1,590,625 W 16,567,161 Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - 1,262,498 - - 1,262,498 125,165 1,387,663 Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities - - 165,524 - - 165,524 15,905 181,429 Share of gain on remeasurements of associates and joint ventures - - (189 ) - - (189 ) (143 ) (332 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures - - - (8,291 ) - (8,291 ) (2,560 ) (10,851 ) Valuation gain on cash flow hedge - - - (32,140 ) - (32,140 ) 810 (31,330 ) Gain on valuation of financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 4,091 (160,785 ) - (156,694 ) (1,880 ) (158,574 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - 5,971 - 5,971 11,493 17,464 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 1,431,924 (195,245 ) - 1,236,679 148,790 1,385,469 Transactions with owners Dividends paid by the Controlling Company - - (450,394 ) - - (450,394 ) - (450,394 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries - - - - - - (26,407 ) (26,407 ) Effect of change in connection range - - - - - - 3,152 3,152 Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries - - - - 88,924 88,924 32,695 121,619 Appropriations of loss on disposal of treasury stock - - (11,577 ) - 11,577 - - - Disposal of treasury stock - - - - 763,081 763,081 - 763,081 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares of subsidiaries to common shares - - - - - - 51,476 51,476 Others - - - - (2,654 ) (2,654 ) 2,220 (434 ) Subtotal - - (461,971 ) - 860,928 398,957 63,136 462,093 Balance as at December 31, 2022 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 14,257,343 W (77,776 ) W (572,152 ) W 16,612,172 W 1,802,551 W 18,414,723 18

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company (in millions of Korean won) Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Other

components

of equity Total Non-controlling

interest Total equity

Balance as at January 1, 2023 W1,564,499 W1,440,258 W14,257,343 W (77,776 ) W (572,152 ) W16,612,172 W1,802,551 W18,414,723 Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - 1,009,861 - - 1,009,861 (21,143 ) 988,718 Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities - - (126,613 ) - - (126,613 ) (10,852 ) (137,465 ) Share of gain on remeasurements of associates and joint ventures - - (118 ) - - (118 ) 13 (105 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures - - - 15,775 - 15,775 5,820 21,595 Valuation loss on cash flow hedge - - - (22,252 ) - (22,252 ) (361 ) (22,613 ) Loss on valuation of financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 222 126,028 - 126,250 (4,445 ) 121,805 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - 10,632 - 10,632 13,598 24,230 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 883,352 130,183 - 1,013,535 (17,370 ) 996,165 Transactions with owners Dividends paid by the Controlling Company - - (501,843 ) - - (501,843 ) - (501,843 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries - - - - - - (24,964 ) (24,964 ) Effect of change in connection range - - - - - - (79,134 ) (79,134 ) Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries - - - - 216,841 216,841 128,526 345,367 Appropriations of loss on disposal of treasury stock - - (44,422 ) - 44,422 - - - Acquisition of treasury stock - - - - (300,243 ) (300,243 ) - (300,243 ) Disposal of treasury stock - - - - 4,463 4,463 - 4,463 Retirement of treasury stock - - (100,000 ) - 100,000 - - - Accounting for Acquisitions of Interests in Joint Operations - - - - (298,196 ) (298,196 ) - (298,196 ) Others 2,447 2,447 2,352 4,799 Subtotal - - (646,265 ) - (230,266 ) (876,531 ) 26,780 (849,751 ) Balance as at December 31, 2023 W1,564,499 W1,440,258 W14,494,430 W 52,407 W (802,418 ) W16,749,176 W1,811,961 W18,561,137 19

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations W 5,747,195 W 3,835,879 Interest paid (361,741 ) (263,520 ) Interest received 360,614 307,091 Dividends received 60,987 68,827 Income tax paid (303,766 ) (351,212 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities 5,503,289 3,597,065 Cash flows from investing activities Collection of loans 53,885 44,287 Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 90,487 1,298,621 Disposal of financial assets at amortized cost 1,543,663 1,046,115 Disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 306 97,932 Disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures 6,890 34,828 Disposal of assets held-for-sale - 4,600 Disposal of property and equipment and investment properties 100,348 178,063 Disposal of intangible assets 7,078 20,088 Disposal of right-of-use assets 529 97 Increase in cash due to derivatives contracts 4,888 - Increase in cash due to changes in scope of consolidation and others 46,642 6,754 Loans granted (37,771 ) (43,694 ) Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (220,989 ) (1,317,175 ) Acquisition of financial assets at amortized cost (1,875,525 ) (1,450,442 ) Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (10,267 ) (449,504 ) Acquisition of investments in associates and joint ventures (106,389 ) (280,988 ) Acquisition of property and equipment and investment properties (3,692,972 ) (3,439,857 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (478,685 ) (545,190 ) Acquisition of right-of-use assets (1,065 ) (2,090 ) Decrease in cash due to changes in scope of consolidation and others (51,561 ) (41,088 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (4,620,508 ) (4,838,643 ) 20

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) 2022 2021 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 5,381,231 4,234,570 Cash inflows under derivatives contracts 48,183 76,280 Cash intflow from consolidated equity transaction 632,776 125,066 Cash inflow from other financing activities 2,082 2,193 Repayments of borrowings (5,275,113 ) (2,843,249 ) Dividends paid (526,826 ) (476,800 ) Decrease in lease liabilities (407,051 ) (378,684 ) Cash outflow under derivatives contracts - (41,197 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (300,086 ) - Cash outflow from consolidated equity transaction (7,988 ) (28,848 ) Cash outflow from other financing activities - - Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities (452,792 ) 669,331 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 503 1,717 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 430,492 (570,530 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the year 2,449,062 3,019,592 End of the year W 2,879,554 W 2,449,062 21

December 31, 2023 and 2022 Separate Statements of Financial Position December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents W 1,242,005 W 966,307 Trade and other receivables, net 3,190,269 3,055,649 Other financial assets 279,451 232,837 Inventories, net 368,117 349,870 Other current assets 2,008,723 1,998,825 Total current assets 7,088,565 6,603,488 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables, net 370,717 526,988 Other financial assets 2,134,324 1,993,893 Property and equipment, net 11,492,776 11,540,162 Right-of-use assets 976,625 983,049 Investment properties, net 1,191,592 1,137,489 Intangible assets, net 1,487,848 1,855,679 Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 4,796,606 4,879,219 Net defined benefit assets 60,590 180,689 Other non-current assets 709,276 717,118 Total non-current assets 23,220,354 23,814,286 Total assets W 30,308,919 W 30,417,774 22

KT Corporation Separate Statements of Financial Position December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables W 4,232,377 W 4,411,056 Borrowings 1,725,234 984,720 Other financial liabilities 660 - Current income tax liabilities 148,136 127,944 Provisions 91,861 87,720 Deferred income 39,618 44,042 Other current liabilities 719,605 665,968 Total current liabilities 6,957,491 6,321,450 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 739,766 979,050 Borrowings 5,834,699 6,510,841 Other financial liabilities 23,819 37,566 Net defined benefit liabilities - - Provisions 90,493 79,374 Deferred income 145,334 158,161 Deferred income tax liabilities 796,087 763,113 Other non-current liabilities 677,691 710,139 Total non-current liabilities 8,307,889 9,238,244 Total liabilities 15,265,380 15,559,694 Equity Share capital 1,564,499 1,564,499 Share premium 1,440,258 1,440,258 Retained earnings 12,544,425 12,347,403 Accumulated other comprehensive income 64,229 (72,672 ) Other components of equity (569,872 ) (421,408 ) Total equity 15,043,539 14,858,080 Total liabilities and equity W 30,308,919 W 30,417,774 23

KT Corporation Separate Statements of Profit or Loss Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Operating revenue W 18,371,437 W 18,289,243 Operating expenses 17,186,045 17,121,140 Operating profit 1,185,392 1,168,103 Other income 327,527 408,025 Other expenses 319,586 228,723 Finance income 381,151 577,334 Finance costs 419,210 653,996 Profit before income tax 1,155,274 1,270,743 Income tax expense 221,937 506,993 Profit for the year W 933,337 W 763,750 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share W 3,741 W 3,153 Diluted earnings per share 3,739 3,152 24

KT Corporation Separate Statements of Comprehensive Income Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022 Profit for the year W 933,337 W 763,750 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities (90,272 ) 114,154 Gain (loss) on valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 158,245 (149,638 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Loss on valuation of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (26 ) (13,902 ) Valuation gain on cash flow hedges 16,030 56,259 Other comprehensive loss from cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss (37,126 ) (91,012 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) W 46,851 W (84,139 ) Total comprehensive income for the year W 980,188 W 679,611 25

KT Corporation Separate Statements of Changes in Equity Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) Share capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Other

components

of equity Total Balance at January 1, 2022 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 11,931,481 W 125,610 W (1,196,954 ) W 13,864,894 Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - 763,750 - - 763,750 Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (11 ) (163,529 ) - (163,540 ) Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities - - 114,154 - - 114,154 Valuation gain on cash flow hedge - - - (34,753 ) - (34,753 ) Total comprehensive income for the year - - 877,893 (198,282 ) - 679,611 Transactions with equity holders - - Dividends paid - - (450,394 ) - - (450,394 ) Appropriation of retained earnings related to loss on disposal of treasury stock - - (11,577 ) - 11,577 - Disposal of treasury stock - - - 763,081 763,081 Others - - - - 888 888 Balance at December 31, 2022 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 12,347,403 W (72,672 ) W (421,408 ) W 14,858,080 Balance at January 1, 2023 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 12,347,403 W (72,672 ) W (421,408 ) W 14,858,080 Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - 933,337 - - 933,337 Loss on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 222 157,997 - 158,219 Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities - - (90,272 ) - - (90,272 ) Valuation loss on cash flow hedge - - - (21,096 ) - (21,096 ) Total comprehensive income for the year - - 843,287 136,901 - 980,188 Transactions with equity holders - Dividends paid - - (501,843 ) - - (501,843 ) Appropriation of retained earnings related to loss on disposal of treasury stock - - (44,422 ) - 44,422 - Acquisition of treasury stock - - - - (300,243 ) (300,243 ) Disposal of treasury stock - - - - 4,463 4,463 Retirement of treasury stock - - (100,000 ) - 100,000 - Others - - - - 2,894 2,894 Balance at December 31, 2023 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 12,544,425 W 64,229 W (569,872 ) W 15,043,539 26

KT Corporation Separate Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations W 4,657,805 W 4,128,185 Interest paid (246,516 ) (202,579 ) Interest received 191,289 211,170 Dividends received 115,324 98,874 Income tax paid (165,648 ) (173,297 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities 4,552,254 4,062,353 Cash flows from investing activities Collection of loans 36,724 133,864 Disposal of current financial instruments at amortized cost 343,231 900 Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,155 1,695 Disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 306 - Disposal of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 73,556 36,028 Disposal of property and equipment 30,010 60,619 Disposal of intangible assets 2,860 17,047 Disposal of right-of-use assets 458 96 Loans granted (30,107 ) (125,146 ) Acquisition of current financial instruments at amortized cost (304,450 ) (117,764 ) Acquisition of non-current financial instruments at amortized cost - (226,030 ) Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (46,437 ) (115,415 ) Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (10,267 ) (442,176 ) Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (49,032 ) (348,607 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (2,928,008 ) (2,980,008 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (311,317 ) (307,689 ) Acquisition of right-of-use assets (926 ) (1,984 ) Net cash outflow from in investing activities (3,189,244 ) (4,414,570 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and bonds 2,207,827 1,741,962 Settlement of derivative instruments (inflow) 46,525 76,280 Dividend paid (501,843 ) (450,394 ) Repayments of borrowings and debentures (2,206,730 ) (1,359,117 ) Settlement of derivative instruments (outflow) (300,086 ) (41,197 ) Acquisition of treasury stock - - Decrease in lease liabilities (333,042 ) (357,337 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (1,087,349 ) (389,803 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 37 (387 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 275,698 (742,407 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the year 966,307 1,708,714 End of the year W 1,242,005 W 966,307 27

Agenda No. 2 Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation In order to introduce quarterly dividends and to improve the dividend payment procedure, approval of the following changes to the Articles of Incorporation is requested. Background Information Proposed changes to the Articles of Incorporation have been drafted following a resolution by the Board of Directors. The amendment includes: 1) Introduction of quarterly dividends; 2) Change of record date for dividend payment; and 3) Clarification of terminology (only applicable to the Korean Articles of Incorporation) The information above is drafted to improve shareholder's understanding. For more accurate excerpts, please refer to subsequent pages. If any potential conflict exists, the following information shall prevail. No. 2-1, Introduction of Quarterly Dividends> Before Amendment After Amendment Purpose Article 49. (Payment of Dividends) (4) Pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors, KT may pay interim dividends once during a fiscal year with June 30 as a base date (referred to as the fixed interim dividend date). Article 49. (Payment of Dividends) (4) (Deleted) To delete the Article regarding interim dividends for the introduction of quarterly dividends (Omitted) (6) The rights to dividends shall be extinguished if it is not exercised within five (5) years from the date when the relevant dividend was declared, and such unclaimed dividends shall belong to KT. (Omitted) (6) (Unchanged) 28

Before Amendment After Amendment Purpose (New) Article 49-2. (Quarterly Dividends) (1) The Company may pay quarterly dividends in cash to the Shareholders who hold the shares at the end of March, June or September from the commencement of the fiscal year by a resolution of the Board of Directors. (2) The dividends referred to in Paragraph (1) shall be paid to the shareholders or registered pledgees who are registered in the registry of shareholders. (3) All matters, including the limitation on the amount and specific method of the quarterly dividends referred to in Paragraph(1), shall comply with relevant laws including Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act. (4) The dividends referred to in Paragraph(1) shall be subject to Paragraph (6) of Article 49. To introduce quarterly dividends No. 2-2, Change of Record Date for Dividend Payment> Before Amendment After Amendment Purpose Article 49. (Payment of Dividends) (1) Dividends may be paid either in cash, in shares or in other property. Article 49. (Payment of Dividends) (1) (Unchanged) To change the record date for dividend payment (Omitted) (5) The dividends referred to in Paragraphs (1) and (4) shall be paid to the shareholders or registered pledgees who are registered in the registry of shareholders as of the date referred to paragraph (1) of Article 14 or as of the fixed interim dividend date. (Omitted) (5) The dividends referred to in Paragraph (1) shall be paid to the shareholders or registered pledgees registered in the registry of shareholders as of the date determined by the resolution of the Board of Directors. When the Company decides the date for determining the shareholders eligible for dividends, it shall make announcement two weeks before the record date. 29

No. 2-3, Clarification of Terminology> * Change in terminology is applicable only to the Korean Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, Article 34 will remain unchanged in English. Before Amendment After Amendment Purpose Article 34. (Execution of Employment Contract with the Candidate for Representative Director) (4) The management goal shall include revenue increase, profitability improvement, investment plan and other related business objectives and shall be determined, on a yearly basis, at the Board of Directors' Meeting in order to achieve the goal of management plans during the term of Representative Director's office approved by the Board of Directors. Such management goal may be established on a numerical basis, if possible. Article 34. (Execution of Employment Contract with the Candidate for Representative Director) (4) (Unchanged) N/A Addendum Before Amendment After Amendment Purpose (New) ADDENDUM (March 28, 2024) Article 1. (Enforcement Date) These Articles of Incorporation shall become effective from the date on which a resolution on the foregoing amendments is adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Article 2. (Transitional Measure on the record date to determine the shareholders who will receive the Dividends) The paragraph (5) of Article 49 does not apply to dividends for the fiscal year prior to the enforcement of these Articles of Incorporation. To add effective date of amended Articles of Incorporation as of date of the resolution at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 30

Agenda No. 3 Approval of Ceiling Amount on Remuneration for Directors Pursuant to Article 388 (Remuneration of Directors) of the Commercial Act and Article 31 (Remuneration and Severance Payment for Directors) of Articles of Incorporation of KT, approval of a ceiling amount on remuneration for directors is hereby requested. The compensation of all directors is deliberated by the Evaluation and Compensation Committee, which consists of outside directors only. The committee also is responsible for evaluating the performance of the Representative Director and proposing the ceiling amount on the directors' remuneration for shareholders' approval. In determining the ceiling amount on remuneration for directors, the following factors are considered: annual salary, short-term and long-term performance-based incentives as well as provisions for severances and allowances. Actual amounts paid for the recent three years are disclosed in the "Report on Standards and Method of Payment for Remuneration of Directors." Included herein. For FY2024, the ceiling amount, proposed by the BoD, on remuneration for directors is KRW 5.8 billion. 31

