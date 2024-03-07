Form 6-K Table of Contents

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of March 2024

Commission File Number 1-14926

KT Corporation

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

90, Buljeong-ro,

Bundang-gu,Seongnam-si,

Gyeonggi-do,

Korea

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F ☒    Form40-F ☐

Table of Contents

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Dated: March 7, 2024
KT Corporation
By: 

/s/ Youngkyoon Yun

Name: Youngkyoon Yun
Title: Vice President
By: 

/s/ Sanghyun Cho

Name: Sanghyun Cho
Title: Director
Table of Contents

Notice of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 3

General Information for Voting

 4

Matters to be Reported

 5

•  Report on Audit Results by the Audit Committee

*

•  Business Report for the 42nd Fiscal Year

 6

•  Report on Evaluation Results of Management Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Year

 7

•  Report on Standards and Method of Payment for Remuneration of Directors

 8

•  Report on Operating Status of Internal Control over Financial Reporting

*

•  Report on Treasury Share Ownership and Utilization Plan

 11

Matters Requiring Resolution

 12

•  Agenda No. 1 Approval of Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Year

 13

•  Agenda No. 2 Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

 28

•  Agenda No. 3 Approval of Ceiling Amount on Remuneration for Directors

 31
*

To be presented at the meeting

2

Table of Contents

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

March 7, 2024

To our shareholders,

KT Corporation will be holding the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on March 28th, 2024.

At the Meeting, the Company will report on its performance and relevant issues from FY2023, as listed in the "Matters to be Reported" section of this document. Shareholders will be requested to vote on agenda items, including the Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.

Holders of KT Corporation's common stock as of December 31, 2023, will have the right to vote at the meeting, with each stock being entitled to one vote per agenda item.

KT Corporation would like to thank our shareholders for their continued investment and support. The Company understands that shareholders consider a range of matters before submitting their vote. We hope that our shareholders will find the information in this notice helpful to make an informed decision.

We invite you to attend our upcoming Annual General Meeting on March 28th, 2024. We wish you good health and look forward to your participation.

Young-Shub Kim

Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (KST)

Place: Lecture Hall (2F) of KT Corporation's R&D Center, 151 Taebong-ro,Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea

Record Date: December 31, 2023

3

Table of Contents

General Information for Voting

Number and Classification of Voting Shares

The record date to exercise voting rights at the AGM is December 31, 2023. As of the record date, the total number of KT shares issued was 257,860,760. The number of common shares, excluding treasury shares, entitled to exercise voting rights was 246,413,422 shares.

Method of Resolution

Pursuant to the provisions of the Commercial Act, Agenda No. 1 and 3 shall be passed by the majority of votes cast by shareholders present at the meeting and at least one-fourth of total shares entitle to vote. Agenda No. 2 shall be passed by at least two-thirds of votes cast by shareholders present at the meeting and at least one-third of total shares entitled to vote.

4

Table of Contents

Matters to be Reported

5

Table of Contents

Business Report for the 42nd Fiscal Year

Pursuant to Article 447-2(Preparation of Business Report) and Article 449 of the Commercial Act (Approval and Public Notice of Financial statements, etc.), KT's 42nd annual business report is as follows:

In FY2023, KT has continued to generate stable profits through balanced growth in the B2C and B2B sectors. KT's Group portfolio including finance, real estate, content, and DX also continued to grow. KT plans to position itself as an 'AICT' company, integrating AI capabilities into ICT capabilities with the aim of continued robust growth based on our core competencies.

In the wireless business, revenue growth was led by the expansion of 5G and MVNO subscribers and an increase in roaming revenue. As of the end of 2023, 5G subscribers have grown to approximately 9.83 million, accounting for about 73% of the total wireless handset subscribers. In fixed-line services, there was an expansion of high-quality service demand, leading to an increase in GiGA internet and high-ARPU IPTV subscriptions.

In the B2B sector, steady revenue growth was led by constant demand for corporate lines and the growth of emerging businesses such as AI and IoT. Both the AI Contact Center (AICC) and KT's LLM 'Mi:dm' have led the AI market. In the financial sector, BC Card achieved revenue growth based on the establishment of new businesses, such as the private label credit cards and loan business, while K Bank has solidified its medium to long-term business foundation with growth in its key business indicators, including deposits, loans, and its customer base. Additionally, KT Estate's hotel business thrived, KT Cloud continued to see growth in cloud and data center revenue, and KT Studio Genie strengthened its market presence by producing and broadcasting 14 original content programs in 2023. In September 2023, Millie's Library successfully completed its IPO.

In 2023, KT achieved a standalone revenue of KRW 18.37 trillion, operating profit of KRW 1.19 trillion, and net profit of KRW 933.3 billion. As of the end of 2023, the current status of major services and subscribers is as follows:

Subscribers (Unit: 10K)

Mobile Broadband IPTV PSTN VoIP

December 31, 2023

2,490 983 941 882 321

December 31, 2022

2,406 973 943 938 321

6

Table of Contents

Report on Evaluation Results of Management Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Year

Pursuant to Article 34 (Execution of Employment Contract with the Representative Director), evaluations results for Representative Directors performance shall be reported at the Meeting as described below.

The Evaluation and Compensation Committee has reviewed the performance of management for FY2023. The following table summarizes the annual KPIs and evaluation results of the Representative Director's short-term performance.

Item

Annual KPI

Weight Score

Quantitative KPI

- Service revenue of KT Corporation

- Operating profit of KT Corporation

65 % 64.27 %

Qualitative KPI

- Management stabilization

- Business innovation

- Competence innovation

35 % 34.00 %

Total

100 % 98.27 %

7

Table of Contents

Report on Standards and Method of Payment for Remuneration of Directors

Pursuant to Article 31 (Remuneration and Severance Allowance for Directors) of the KT's Articles of Incorporation, the criteria in place to determine the remuneration for executive directors and the method of payment are reported as follows:

For clarification, the term 'executive director' refers to an inside director, whereas a 'non-executive director' represents an outside director.

Summary of Executive Compensation Program

The Company's Executive Compensation program is designed to reward management for both short-term and long-term performance. The Company believes it is critical to maintain a well-balanced incentive program that encourages the management not only to achieve short-term performance but also to strive for the Company's long-term value enhancement. The Company's Evaluation and Compensation Committee sets annual goals and conducts performance evaluations of the management on an annual basis. The Evaluation and Compensation Committee is composed entirely of outside directors in order to maintain objectivity and fairness of the program. While it's uncommon for Korean companies to disclose such standards and methods, the Company not only discloses but also reports this information to the AGM to ensure transparency in executive compensation.

Components of Executive Compensation

The remuneration for executive officers consists of annual salary, short-term performance-based incentives, long-term performance-based incentives, and severance packages.

The annual salary is further separated into two major factors - base salary and payment for the responsibility of office. Compensation is made on a monthly basis at an amount equivalent to one-twelfth of the annual salary.

Short-term performance-based incentives are paid in cash. The amount varies in accordance with each director's performance evaluation by the Evaluation and Compensation Committee. Specific payment schemes related to short-term incentives are as follows:

Representative Director : 0~180% of base salary

Other Inside Directors : 0~140% of base salary

8

Table of Contents

Long-term performance-based incentives are paid in the form of a stock grant with a lock-up period of three years. The amount is determined based on TSR (Total Shareholder's Return), Group EBITDA and Group Revenue. Specific payment schemes related to long-term incentives are as follows:

Representative Director : 0~140% of base salary

Other Inside Directors : 0~95% of base salary

Severance payment is calculated using the following formulas:

Representative Director :

(Average monthly salary) x (number of years in service) x (5)

Other Inside Directors :

(Average monthly salary) x (number of years in service) x (3)

Fringe benefits are paid in accordance with relevant standards.

Criteria for Evaluation

The Company's performance evaluation process begins with the setting of annual goals by the Evaluation and Compensation Committee. Annual goals are established in alignment with the Company's overall operational and financial goals with an emphasis on improving shareholder value.

Short-term Performance

Short-term performance is comprised of quantitative and qualitative factors. Typically, quantitative goals are related to financial and operational performances, whereas qualitative goals are focused on achieving operational and strategic goals to further enhance long-term competitiveness. Weighted Key Performance Indicator (KPI) is in place to assess annual short-term performance. Please refer to "Report on Evaluation Results of Management Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Year" for results of the Representative Director's short-term performance for FY2023.

Long-term Performance

Long-term performance incentives are provided to reward management's contribution to long-term financial and operational competitiveness. Incentives are offered in accordance with TSR (Total Shareholder Return), Group EBITDA and Group Revenue; each factor has a weight of 20%, 40% and 40% respectively. TSR is computed by the relative performance of the Company's TSR against the TSR of KOSPI and other domestic telecommunication service providers. The following illustrates the formulas for TSR, Group EBITDA and Group Revenue:

TSR : Share Price Return + Shareholders Return (Dividend and Share Retirement)

TSR Result : 100% + {KT's TSR - (Domestic Telco's TSR x 80% + KOSPI TSR x 20%)}

Group EBITDA : Operating profit + Depreciation & Amortization

Group Revenue : Consolidated revenue

9

Table of Contents

Compensation for Outside Directors

Until February 2010, the Company had no stock-based compensation program for outside directors. Instead, fixed amounts of compensation were paid to outside directors as allowances to execute their respective duties. However, the BoD introduced a new compensation program for outside directors in March 2010. The program consists of cash and annual stock grants which are subject to one-year lock-up period beginning at the start of the year it is awarded. The stock grant is not subject to any performance criteria and has been introduced to ensure that outside directors have "skin in the game" to align their interests with all shareholders. The total remuneration for outside directors in FY2023 was KRW 675 million.

Summary of Total Compensation

1) Compensation Paid to Directors

(KRW millions)

Year

Inside Directors Outside Directors Total
Total Average Total Average

2021

4,979 1,660 827 103 5,806

2021 excl. severance pay

3,439 1,146 827 103 4,266

2022

2,994 1,497 786 98 3,780

2023

4,209 2,104 675 84 4,884
*

The amount above represents actual cash payments executed each FY.

*

The amount includes severance pay for former-inside directors following the Severance Pay Regulations for Executives.

*

FY2021 severance pay for former-inside director Mr. Yoon-Young Park (13.32 years of service) was KRW 1,540 million

*

In FY2021, compensation was given to three inside directors and eight outside directors; In FY2022 and in FY2023, compensation was given to two inside directors and eight outside directors.

2) Comparison between total compensation paid and ceiling amounts on remuneration approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

(KRW millions)

Year

Total
Compensation(A)		 Ceiling Amount on
Remuneration(B)*		 Payment
Ratio(A/B)

2021

5,806 5,800 100.1 %

2021 excl. severance pay

4,266 5,800 73.6 %

2022

3,780 5,800 65.2 %

2023

4,884 5,800 84.2 %
*

Maximum amounts of remuneration allowed per accrual basis

10

Table of Contents

Report on Treasury Share Ownership and Utilization Plan

Pursuant to Article 48-2(Treasury Stock Report) of KT's Articles of Incorporation, KT shall report the purpose of treasury share ownership and utilization plan at the annual general shareholder's meetings.

Treasury Share Ownership

During FY2023, the Company acquired 9,760,946 treasury shares, and disposed or cancelled 3,382,738 treasury shares. As of December 31, 2023, the Company holds 11,447,338 treasury shares.

Treasury Share Utilization Plan

KT plans to utilize treasury shares as performance-based incentives for executives and employee compensation as well as stock grants for outside directors. Treasury shares will also be used to enhance corporate and shareholder value through strategic partnerships or share cancellations.

Concrete utilization plans will be disclosed after the resolution of the Board of Directors.

11

Table of Contents

Matters Requiring Resolution

12

Table of Contents

Agenda No. 1

Approval of Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Year

Pursuant to Article 449 of the Commercial Act (Approval and Public Notice of Financial Statements), approval of the financial statements for the 42nd fiscal year is hereby requested.

Background Information

The consolidated and separate financial statements included below have not yet been audited and remain subject to the audit process of the Company's independent auditors. The Company's audit report for the 42nd fiscal year based on K-IFRS standards, including audited financial statements and the respective accompanying notes, will be uploaded on the Company's website (https://corp.kt.com/eng/html/investors/financial/audit_01.html) on March 18th, 2024.

From fiscal years 2020 to 2022, the Company has received an unqualified opinion from the Company's independent auditors.

13

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

W 2,879,554 W 2,449,062

Trade and other receivables, net

7,170,289 6,098,072

Other financial assets

1,440,200 1,322,452

Current income tax assets

3,299 1,543

Inventories, net

912,262 709,191

Current assets held-for-sale

-  - 

Other current assets

2,112,553 2,101,212

Total current assets

14,518,157 12,681,532

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables, net

1,404,168 1,491,046

Other financial assets

2,724,761 2,501,484

Property and equipment, net

14,872,079 14,772,179

Right-of-use assets

1,304,963 1,280,334

Investment properties, net

2,198,135 1,933,358

Intangible assets, net

2,533,861 3,129,833

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,556,889 1,480,722

Deferred income tax assets

608,924 578,443

Net defined benefit assets

160,748 311,142

Other non-current assets

827,297 820,608

Total non-current assets

28,191,825 28,299,149

Total assets

 W 42,709,982 W 40,980,681

14

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

W 8,054,922 W 7,333,165

Borrowings

3,058,564 1,827,042

Other financial liabilities

322,099 8,791

Current income tax liabilities

236,463 232,382

Other provisions

115,209 109,133

Deferred income

51,537 55,737

Other current liabilities

1,308,615 1,133,018

Total current liabilities

13,147,409 10,699,268

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

819,558 1,064,099

Borrowings

7,159,601 8,179,643

Other financial liabilities

753,739 412,650

Net defined benefit liabilities

63,616 51,654

Other provisions

107,014 91,233

Deferred income

153,563 165,186

Deferred income tax liabilities

994,330 967,650

Other non-current liabilities

950,015 934,575

Total non-current liabilities

11,001,436 11,866,690

Total liabilities

 24,148,845 22,565,958

Equity attribute to owners of the Controlling Company

Share capital

1,564,499 1,564,499

Share premium

1,440,258 1,440,258

Retained earnings

14,494,430 14,257,343

Accumulated other comprehensive income

52,407 (77,776 )

Other components of equity

(802,418 ) (572,152 )
16,749,176 16,612,172

Non-controlling interest

 1,811,961 1,802,551

Total equity

 18,561,137 18,414,723

Total liabilities and equity

 W 42,709,982 W 40,980,681

15

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won, except per share amounts) 2023 2022

Operating revenue

 W 26,376,273 W 25,650,011

Operating expenses

 24,726,499 23,959,923

Operating profit

 1,649,774 1,690,088

Other income

308,044 595,351

Other expenses

507,904 314,607

Finance income

486,277 690,428

Finance costs

568,682 749,908

Share of net losses of associates and joint ventures

(43,424 ) (17,285 )

Profit before income tax expense

 1,324,085 1,894,067

Income tax expense

335,367 506,404

Profit for the year

 W 988,718 W 1,387,663

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Controlling Company:

W 1,009,861 W 1,262,498

Non-controlling interest:

(21,143 ) 125,165

Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Controlling Company during the year (in Korean won):

Basic earnings per share

W 4,043 W 5,209

Diluted earnings per share

4,038 5,205

16

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022

Profit for the year

 W 988,718 W 1,387,663

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

(137,465 ) 181,429

Share of remeasurement loss of associates and joint ventures

(105 ) (332 )

Gain (loss) on valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

121,271 (141,944 )

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Loss on valuation of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

534 (16,630 )

Valuation gain on cash flow hedge

15,329 64,091

Other comprehensive loss from cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss

(37,492 ) (95,421 )

Share of other comprehensive loss from associates and joint ventures

21,595 (10,851 )

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

24,230 17,464

Total comprehensive income for the year

 W 996,165 W 1,385,469

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Controlling Company

W 1,013,535 W 1,236,679

Non-controlling interest

(17,370 ) 148,790

17

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company
(in millions of Korean won) Share
capital		 Share
premium		 Retained
earnings		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income		 Other
components
of equity		 Total Non-controlling
interest		 Total equity

Balance as at January 1, 2022

 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 13,287,390 W 117,469 W (1,433,080 ) W 14,976,536 W 1,590,625 W 16,567,161

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-  -  1,262,498 -  -  1,262,498 125,165 1,387,663

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

-  -  165,524 -  -  165,524 15,905 181,429

Share of gain on remeasurements of associates and joint ventures

-  -  (189 ) -  -  (189 ) (143 ) (332 )

Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures

-  -  -  (8,291 ) -  (8,291 ) (2,560 ) (10,851 )

Valuation gain on cash flow hedge

-  -  -  (32,140 ) -  (32,140 ) 810 (31,330 )

Gain on valuation of financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-  -  4,091 (160,785 ) -  (156,694 ) (1,880 ) (158,574 )

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

-  -  -  5,971 -  5,971 11,493 17,464

Total comprehensive income for the year

 -  -  1,431,924 (195,245 ) -  1,236,679 148,790 1,385,469

Transactions with owners

Dividends paid by the Controlling Company

-  -  (450,394 ) -  -  (450,394 ) -  (450,394 )

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries

-  -  -  -  -  -  (26,407 ) (26,407 )

Effect of change in connection range

-  -  -  -  -  -  3,152 3,152

Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries

-  -  -  -  88,924 88,924 32,695 121,619

Appropriations of loss on disposal of treasury stock

-  -  (11,577 ) -  11,577 -  -  - 

Disposal of treasury stock

-  -  -  -  763,081 763,081 -  763,081

Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares of subsidiaries to common shares

-  -  -  -  -  -  51,476 51,476

Others

-  -  -  -  (2,654 ) (2,654 ) 2,220 (434 )

Subtotal

 -  -  (461,971 ) -  860,928 398,957 63,136 462,093

Balance as at December 31, 2022

 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 14,257,343 W (77,776 ) W (572,152 ) W 16,612,172 W 1,802,551 W 18,414,723

18

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company
(in millions of Korean won) Share
capital		 Share
premium		 Retained
earnings		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income		 Other
components
of equity		 Total Non-controlling
interest		 Total equity

Balance as at January 1, 2023

 W1,564,499 W1,440,258 W14,257,343 W (77,776 ) W (572,152 ) W16,612,172 W1,802,551 W18,414,723

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-  -  1,009,861 -  -  1,009,861 (21,143 ) 988,718

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

-  -  (126,613 ) -  -  (126,613 ) (10,852 ) (137,465 )

Share of gain on remeasurements of associates and joint ventures

-  -  (118 ) -  -  (118 ) 13 (105 )

Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures

-  -  -  15,775 -  15,775 5,820 21,595

Valuation loss on cash flow hedge

-  -  -  (22,252 ) -  (22,252 ) (361 ) (22,613 )

Loss on valuation of financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-  -  222 126,028 -  126,250 (4,445 ) 121,805

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

-  -  -  10,632 -  10,632 13,598 24,230

Total comprehensive income for the year

 -  -  883,352 130,183 -  1,013,535 (17,370 ) 996,165

Transactions with owners

Dividends paid by the Controlling Company

-  -  (501,843 ) -  -  (501,843 ) -  (501,843 )

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries

-  -  -  -  -  -  (24,964 ) (24,964 )

Effect of change in connection range

-  -  -  -  -  -  (79,134 ) (79,134 )

Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries

-  -  -  -  216,841 216,841 128,526 345,367

Appropriations of loss on disposal of treasury stock

-  -  (44,422 ) -  44,422 -  -  - 

Acquisition of treasury stock

-  -  -  -  (300,243 ) (300,243 ) -  (300,243 )

Disposal of treasury stock

-  -  -  -  4,463 4,463 -  4,463

Retirement of treasury stock

-  -  (100,000 ) -  100,000 -  -  - 

Accounting for Acquisitions of Interests in Joint Operations

-  -  -  -  (298,196 ) (298,196 ) -  (298,196 )

Others

2,447 2,447 2,352 4,799

Subtotal

 -  -  (646,265 ) -  (230,266 ) (876,531 ) 26,780 (849,751 )

Balance as at December 31, 2023

 W1,564,499 W1,440,258 W14,494,430 W 52,407 W (802,418 ) W16,749,176 W1,811,961 W18,561,137

19

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

W 5,747,195 W 3,835,879

Interest paid

(361,741 ) (263,520 )

Interest received

360,614 307,091

Dividends received

60,987 68,827

Income tax paid

(303,766 ) (351,212 )

Net cash inflow from operating activities

 5,503,289 3,597,065

Cash flows from investing activities

Collection of loans

53,885 44,287

Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

90,487 1,298,621

Disposal of financial assets at amortized cost

1,543,663 1,046,115

Disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

306 97,932

Disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures

6,890 34,828

Disposal of assets held-for-sale

-  4,600

Disposal of property and equipment and investment properties

100,348 178,063

Disposal of intangible assets

7,078 20,088

Disposal of right-of-use assets

529 97

Increase in cash due to derivatives contracts

4,888 - 

Increase in cash due to changes in scope of consolidation and others

46,642 6,754

Loans granted

(37,771 ) (43,694 )

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(220,989 ) (1,317,175 )

Acquisition of financial assets at amortized cost

(1,875,525 ) (1,450,442 )

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(10,267 ) (449,504 )

Acquisition of investments in associates and joint ventures

(106,389 ) (280,988 )

Acquisition of property and equipment and investment properties

(3,692,972 ) (3,439,857 )

Acquisition of intangible assets

(478,685 ) (545,190 )

Acquisition of right-of-use assets

(1,065 ) (2,090 )

Decrease in cash due to changes in scope of consolidation and others

(51,561 ) (41,088 )

Net cash outflow from investing activities

 (4,620,508 ) (4,838,643 )

20

Table of Contents

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) 2022 2021

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

5,381,231 4,234,570

Cash inflows under derivatives contracts

48,183 76,280

Cash intflow from consolidated equity transaction

632,776 125,066

Cash inflow from other financing activities

2,082 2,193

Repayments of borrowings

(5,275,113 ) (2,843,249 )

Dividends paid

(526,826 ) (476,800 )

Decrease in lease liabilities

(407,051 ) (378,684 )

Cash outflow under derivatives contracts

-  (41,197 )

Acquisition of treasury stock

(300,086 ) - 

Cash outflow from consolidated equity transaction

(7,988 ) (28,848 )

Cash outflow from other financing activities

-  - 

Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities

 (452,792 ) 669,331

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

 503 1,717

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 430,492 (570,530 )

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of the year

2,449,062 3,019,592

End of the year

W 2,879,554 W 2,449,062

21

Table of Contents

December 31, 2023 and 2022

Separate Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

W 1,242,005 W 966,307

Trade and other receivables, net

3,190,269 3,055,649

Other financial assets

279,451 232,837

Inventories, net

368,117 349,870

Other current assets

2,008,723 1,998,825

Total current assets

7,088,565 6,603,488

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables, net

370,717 526,988

Other financial assets

2,134,324 1,993,893

Property and equipment, net

11,492,776 11,540,162

Right-of-use assets

976,625 983,049

Investment properties, net

1,191,592 1,137,489

Intangible assets, net

1,487,848 1,855,679

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

4,796,606 4,879,219

Net defined benefit assets

60,590 180,689

Other non-current assets

709,276 717,118

Total non-current assets

23,220,354 23,814,286

Total assets

 W 30,308,919 W 30,417,774

22

Table of Contents

KT Corporation

Separate Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

W 4,232,377 W 4,411,056

Borrowings

1,725,234 984,720

Other financial liabilities

660 - 

Current income tax liabilities

148,136 127,944

Provisions

91,861 87,720

Deferred income

39,618 44,042

Other current liabilities

719,605 665,968

Total current liabilities

6,957,491 6,321,450

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

739,766 979,050

Borrowings

5,834,699 6,510,841

Other financial liabilities

23,819 37,566

Net defined benefit liabilities

-  - 

Provisions

90,493 79,374

Deferred income

145,334 158,161

Deferred income tax liabilities

796,087 763,113

Other non-current liabilities

677,691 710,139

Total non-current liabilities

8,307,889 9,238,244

Total liabilities

 15,265,380 15,559,694

Equity

Share capital

1,564,499 1,564,499

Share premium

1,440,258 1,440,258

Retained earnings

12,544,425 12,347,403

Accumulated other comprehensive income

64,229 (72,672 )

Other components of equity

(569,872 ) (421,408 )

Total equity

 15,043,539 14,858,080

Total liabilities and equity

 W 30,308,919 W 30,417,774

23

Table of Contents

KT Corporation

Separate Statements of Profit or Loss

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won, except per share amounts) 2023 2022

Operating revenue

 W 18,371,437 W 18,289,243

Operating expenses

 17,186,045 17,121,140

Operating profit

 1,185,392 1,168,103

Other income

327,527 408,025

Other expenses

319,586 228,723

Finance income

381,151 577,334

Finance costs

419,210 653,996

Profit before income tax

 1,155,274 1,270,743

Income tax expense

221,937 506,993

Profit for the year

 W 933,337 W 763,750

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

W 3,741 W 3,153

Diluted earnings per share

3,739 3,152

24

Table of Contents

KT Corporation

Separate Statements of Comprehensive Income

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022

Profit for the year

 W 933,337 W 763,750

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

(90,272 ) 114,154

Gain (loss) on valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

158,245 (149,638 )

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Loss on valuation of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

(26 ) (13,902 )

Valuation gain on cash flow hedges

16,030 56,259

Other comprehensive loss from cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss

(37,126 ) (91,012 )

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 W 46,851 W (84,139 )

Total comprehensive income for the year

 W 980,188 W 679,611

25

Table of Contents

KT Corporation

Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) Share capital Share
premium		 Retained
earnings		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income		 Other
components
of equity		 Total

Balance at January 1, 2022

 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 11,931,481 W 125,610 W (1,196,954 ) W 13,864,894

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-  -  763,750 -  -  763,750

Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

-  -  (11 ) (163,529 ) -  (163,540 )

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

-  -  114,154 -  -  114,154

Valuation gain on cash flow hedge

-  -  -  (34,753 ) -  (34,753 )

Total comprehensive income for the year

 -  -  877,893 (198,282 ) -  679,611

Transactions with equity holders

 -  - 

Dividends paid

-  -  (450,394 ) -  -  (450,394 )

Appropriation of retained earnings related to loss on disposal of treasury stock

-  -  (11,577 ) -  11,577 - 

Disposal of treasury stock

-  -  -  763,081 763,081

Others

-  -  -  -  888 888

Balance at December 31, 2022

 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 12,347,403 W (72,672 ) W (421,408 ) W 14,858,080

Balance at January 1, 2023

 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 12,347,403 W (72,672 ) W (421,408 ) W 14,858,080

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-  -  933,337 -  -  933,337

Loss on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

-  -  222 157,997 -  158,219

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

-  -  (90,272 ) -  -  (90,272 )

Valuation loss on cash flow hedge

-  -  -  (21,096 ) -  (21,096 )

Total comprehensive income for the year

 -  -  843,287 136,901 -  980,188

Transactions with equity holders

- 

Dividends paid

-  -  (501,843 ) -  -  (501,843 )

Appropriation of retained earnings related to loss on disposal of treasury stock

-  -  (44,422 ) -  44,422 - 

Acquisition of treasury stock

-  -  -  -  (300,243 ) (300,243 )

Disposal of treasury stock

-  -  -  -  4,463 4,463

Retirement of treasury stock

-  -  (100,000 ) -  100,000 - 

Others

-  -  -  -  2,894 2,894

Balance at December 31, 2023

 W 1,564,499 W 1,440,258 W 12,544,425 W 64,229 W (569,872 ) W 15,043,539

26

Table of Contents

KT Corporation

Separate Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in millions of Korean won) 2023 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

W 4,657,805 W 4,128,185

Interest paid

(246,516 ) (202,579 )

Interest received

191,289 211,170

Dividends received

115,324 98,874

Income tax paid

(165,648 ) (173,297 )

Net cash inflow from operating activities

 4,552,254 4,062,353

Cash flows from investing activities

Collection of loans

36,724 133,864

Disposal of current financial instruments at amortized cost

343,231 900

Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,155 1,695

Disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

306 - 

Disposal of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

73,556 36,028

Disposal of property and equipment

30,010 60,619

Disposal of intangible assets

2,860 17,047

Disposal of right-of-use assets

458 96

Loans granted

(30,107 ) (125,146 )

Acquisition of current financial instruments at amortized cost

(304,450 ) (117,764 )

Acquisition of non-current financial instruments at amortized cost

-  (226,030 )

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(46,437 ) (115,415 )

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(10,267 ) (442,176 )

Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

(49,032 ) (348,607 )

Acquisition of property and equipment

(2,928,008 ) (2,980,008 )

Acquisition of intangible assets

(311,317 ) (307,689 )

Acquisition of right-of-use assets

(926 ) (1,984 )

Net cash outflow from in investing activities

 (3,189,244 ) (4,414,570 )

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings and bonds

2,207,827 1,741,962

Settlement of derivative instruments (inflow)

46,525 76,280

Dividend paid

(501,843 ) (450,394 )

Repayments of borrowings and debentures

(2,206,730 ) (1,359,117 )

Settlement of derivative instruments (outflow)

(300,086 ) (41,197 )

Acquisition of treasury stock

-  - 

Decrease in lease liabilities

(333,042 ) (357,337 )

Net cash outflow from financing activities

 (1,087,349 ) (389,803 )

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

 37 (387 )

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 275,698 (742,407 )

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of the year

966,307 1,708,714

End of the year

W 1,242,005 W 966,307

27

Table of Contents

Agenda No. 2

Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

In order to introduce quarterly dividends and to improve the dividend payment procedure, approval of the following changes to the Articles of Incorporation is requested.

Background Information

Proposed changes to the Articles of Incorporation have been drafted following a resolution by the Board of Directors. The amendment includes:

1)

Introduction of quarterly dividends;

2)

Change of record date for dividend payment; and

3)

Clarification of terminology (only applicable to the Korean Articles of Incorporation)

The information above is drafted to improve shareholder's understanding. For more accurate excerpts, please refer to subsequent pages. If any potential conflict exists, the following information shall prevail.

No. 2-1, Introduction of Quarterly Dividends>

Before Amendment

After Amendment

Purpose

Article 49. (Payment of Dividends)

(4) Pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors, KT may pay interim dividends once during a fiscal year with June 30 as a base date (referred to as the fixed interim dividend date).

Article 49. (Payment of Dividends)

(4) (Deleted)

To delete the Article regarding interim dividends for the introduction of quarterly dividends

(Omitted)

(6) The rights to dividends shall be extinguished if it is not exercised within five (5) years from the date when the relevant dividend was declared, and such unclaimed dividends shall belong to KT.

(Omitted)

(6) (Unchanged)

28

Table of Contents

Before Amendment

After Amendment

Purpose

(New)

Article 49-2. (Quarterly Dividends)

(1) The Company may pay quarterly dividends in cash to the Shareholders who hold the shares at the end of March, June or September from the commencement of the fiscal year by a resolution of the Board of Directors.

(2) The dividends referred to in Paragraph (1) shall be paid to the shareholders or registered pledgees who are registered in the registry of shareholders.

(3) All matters, including the limitation on the amount and specific method of the quarterly dividends referred to in Paragraph(1), shall comply with relevant laws including Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act.

(4) The dividends referred to in Paragraph(1) shall be subject to Paragraph (6) of Article 49.

To introduce quarterly dividends

No. 2-2, Change of Record Date for Dividend Payment>

Before Amendment

After Amendment

Purpose

Article 49. (Payment of Dividends)

(1) Dividends may be paid either in cash, in shares or in other property.

Article 49. (Payment of Dividends)

(1) (Unchanged)

To change the record date for dividend payment

(Omitted)

(5) The dividends referred to in Paragraphs (1) and (4) shall be paid to the shareholders or registered pledgees who are registered in the registry of shareholders as of the date referred to paragraph (1) of Article 14 or as of the fixed interim dividend date.

(Omitted)

(5) The dividends referred to in Paragraph (1) shall be paid to the shareholders or registered pledgees registered in the registry of shareholders as of the date determined by the resolution of the Board of Directors. When the Company decides the date for determining the shareholders eligible for dividends, it shall make announcement two weeks before the record date.

29

Table of Contents

No. 2-3, Clarification of Terminology>

* Change in terminology is applicable only to the Korean Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, Article 34 will remain unchanged in English.

Before Amendment

After Amendment

Purpose

Article 34. (Execution of Employment Contract with the Candidate for Representative Director)

(4) The management goal shall include revenue increase, profitability improvement, investment plan and other related business objectives and shall be determined, on a yearly basis, at the Board of Directors' Meeting in order to achieve the goal of management plans during the term of Representative Director's office approved by the Board of Directors. Such management goal may be established on a numerical basis, if possible.

Article 34. (Execution of Employment Contract with the Candidate for Representative Director)

(4) (Unchanged)

N/A

Addendum

Before Amendment

After Amendment

Purpose

(New)

ADDENDUM (March 28, 2024)

Article 1. (Enforcement Date)

These Articles of Incorporation shall become effective from the date on which a resolution on the foregoing amendments is adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Article 2. (Transitional Measure on the record date to determine the shareholders who will receive the Dividends)

The paragraph (5) of Article 49 does not apply to dividends for the fiscal year prior to the enforcement of these Articles of Incorporation.

To add effective date of amended Articles of Incorporation as of date of the resolution at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

30

Table of Contents

Agenda No. 3

Approval of Ceiling Amount on Remuneration for Directors

Pursuant to Article 388 (Remuneration of Directors) of the Commercial Act and Article 31 (Remuneration and Severance Payment for Directors) of Articles of Incorporation of KT, approval of a ceiling amount on remuneration for directors is hereby requested.

The compensation of all directors is deliberated by the Evaluation and Compensation Committee, which consists of outside directors only. The committee also is responsible for evaluating the performance of the Representative Director and proposing the ceiling amount on the directors' remuneration for shareholders' approval.

In determining the ceiling amount on remuneration for directors, the following factors are considered: annual salary, short-term and long-term performance-based incentives as well as provisions for severances and allowances. Actual amounts paid for the recent three years are disclosed in the "Report on Standards and Method of Payment for Remuneration of Directors." Included herein.

For FY2024, the ceiling amount, proposed by the BoD, on remuneration for directors is KRW 5.8 billion.

31

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

KT Corporation published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 15:07:04 UTC.