KT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean police said they are
investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the
network of telecom service provider KT Corp on
Monday.
The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack
brought down the network for almost an hour.
In DDoS attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-banks-post-office-hit-by-outages-apparent-cyber-attack-2021-09-08,
servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to
overload the system and drown legitimate requests.
"We are investigating what caused such network outage," a KT
official told Reuters.
Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a
government agency, also said they were investigating the outage
although the cause was not yet known.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha, additional reporting by Heekyong
Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)