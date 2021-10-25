Log in
    A030200   KR7030200000

KT CORPORATION

(A030200)
KT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

10/25/2021 | 12:34am EDT
SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp on Monday.

The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour.

In DDoS attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-banks-post-office-hit-by-outages-apparent-cyber-attack-2021-09-08, servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to overload the system and drown legitimate requests.

"We are investigating what caused such network outage," a KT official told Reuters.

Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha, additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
KT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 24 654 B 21,1 B 21,1 B
Net income 2021 983 B 0,84 B 0,84 B
Net Debt 2021 4 085 B 3,50 B 3,50 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 7 437 B 6 313 M 6 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 21 883
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends KT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 31 750,00 KRW
Average target price 39 562,96 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Mo Gu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Jin Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Jung Shin VP & Head-Information Technology Planning
Tae-Yoon Seong Independent Director
Hee-Yeol Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KT CORPORATION32.29%6 313
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.91%219 136
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.49%134 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.75%128 938
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%98 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.62%90 455