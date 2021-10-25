KT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp on Monday.

The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour.

In DDoS attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-banks-post-office-hit-by-outages-apparent-cyber-attack-2021-09-08, servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to overload the system and drown legitimate requests.

"We are investigating what caused such network outage," a KT official told Reuters.

Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha, additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)