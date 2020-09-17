Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  KT Corporation    A030200   KR7030200000

KT CORPORATION

(A030200)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 09/16
23400 KRW   -0.64%
03:50aKT : S. Korea's KT Corp. Unveils AI Robot Server Amid COVID-19
PU
09/15A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant
RE
09/15A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KT : S. Korea's KT Corp. Unveils AI Robot Server Amid COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 03:50am EDT
- Korean Telecom Leader Expands AI Robotics from Hotels to F&B Serving -
- Trial Service for New AI Robot Underway at Mad for Garlic's Seoul Store -

SEOUL, South Korea (September 16, 2020) - KT Corporation (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, has introduced a smart robot food server, powered by its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other latest technologies, at a Seoul franchise of Mad for Garlic, a major nationwide restaurant chain.

The AI robot server, is equipped with state-of-the-art software that features 3D spatial mapping and self-driving. The programming, developed by KT's Institute of Convergence Technology, enables the smart robot to maneuver between and around tables and chairs to serve customers ordering food at the restaurant.

Korea's leading telecom company is developing various future AI robots as part of efforts to transform itself into the world's No. 1 ICT platform company after new CEO Ku Hyeon-Mo took office in March this year. It pioneered a new era in smart hospitality by offering AI-assisted room services at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences, owned by its subsidiary, KT Real Estate Inc., in 2018.

"KT is bringing AI closer to the lives of our customers with the release of its first hotel robots last year, second-generation hotel robots this year, and now a new AI serving robot developed for the food and beverage business area," said Kim Chae-Hee, head of KT's AI/Big Data business division. "We will continue to contribute to improving their quality of life with our advanced AI and Big Data technologies."

KT and MFG Korea, the parent of the Italian bistro chain, expect food-serving robots will be a welcome way to reduce person-to-person contact amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The robots also would help give restaurant employees more time to tend to specific customer needs, boosting their efficiency and productivity.

The AI robot server is 1.25 meters tall, 50 centimeters wide and battery powered. The design emphasizes stability as the robot moves at up to 1.5 meters per second carrying four fully loaded trays and little vibration when stopping to prevent spills.

MFG Korea is expected to develop various customer scenarios during the pilot service and study the possibility of nationwide deployment of the next AI-equipped restaurant robot that KT is developing.

KT introduced its commercial 5G network service through an AI-equipped robot named Lota in December 2018 before launching the world's first nationwide 5G network in March 2019. It is also deploying autonomous carts using 5G connectivity at its smartphone warehouses starting May.

KT began to commercialize its AI robotics segment with its GiGA Genie Hotel service robots in December 2019. A second-generation GiGA Genie Hotel with enhanced capabilities and functions went into service in April this year.

GiGA Genie Hotel is a multi-functional, voice-recognizing infotainment system capable of smart room controls and delivery of toiletries and other supplies. It is a customization of GiGA Genie, the world's first AI-powered smart home media hub developed by KT.

The second-generation GiGA Genie Hotel, dubbed "N Bot," is an upgrade in design and function. The AI robot can operate in both Korean and English for items such as towels and bottled water and get on and off elevators on its own for room deliveries. Other languages, including Chinese and Japanese, will be added.

PHOTO CAPTION
Models introduce an AI robot server at the Mad for Garlic restaurant in Hyundai I-Park Tower, Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea, on September 1, 2020.

MEDIA CONTACTS
For inquiries, please contact our Foreign Media Relations Team at kt.fmrt@gmail.com

ABOUT KT CORPORATION (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT)
KT Corp., Korea's largest telecommunications service provider, is leading the new era of innovations in one of the world's most connected countries with 5G, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain and other transformative technologies. KT launched the world's first nationwide commercial 5G network in April 2019, after showcasing the first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. To help cope with COVID-19, KT is staging a social campaign, dubbed "Ma-Eum:TACT (Heart to Heart)," providing technology supports for people and businesses in need. KT will deliver most essential and innovative services and solutions to its customers around the world as the first frontier in the next technology revolution and number one Global ICT Company.

※ For more information, please visit our English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng/

Disclaimer

KT Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KT CORPORATION
03:50aKT : S. Korea's KT Corp. Unveils AI Robot Server Amid COVID-19
PU
09/15A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant
RE
09/15A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant
RE
09/15KT : A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant
RE
09/08KT CORP : oration Deploys Infinera Solution for Nationwide Backbone Network
AQ
08/23Apple Korea, under antitrust probe, proposes $84 million to support small bus..
RE
08/03KT : Launches New Smart Building Management Service
PU
07/30Total Demonstrates Resilience and Maintains -5-
DJ
07/30Total Demonstrates Resilience and Maintains -3-
DJ
07/24KT : South Korea's KT Exports K-Pop Contents via 5G
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 191 B 20,6 B 20,6 B
Net income 2020 698 B 0,59 B 0,59 B
Net Debt 2020 4 283 B 3,65 B 3,65 B
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
Yield 2020 4,79%
Capitalization 5 739 B 4 894 M 4 889 M
EV / Sales 2020 237x
EV / Sales 2021 231x
Nbr of Employees 23 371
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart KT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 30 875,00 KRW
Last Close Price 23 400,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyeon-Mo Ku Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwe Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Planning
Dae-Yu Kim Chairman
Il Cho Head-Finance
Soo-Jung Shin VP & Head-Information Technology Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KT CORPORATION-13.33%4 894
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.68%250 766
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.53%85 689
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.56%79 594
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.18%54 385
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.34%39 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group