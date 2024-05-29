KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2024 and 2023

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

March 31, 2024 and 2023

Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income ...………...………

6

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Review Report

[English Translation of Independent Auditor's Review Report Originally Issued in Korean on May 16, 2024]

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of KT Corporation.

Reviewed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of KT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). The consolidated interim financial statements consist of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2024, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, all expressed in Korean won, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No. 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semi-annual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of consolidated interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above do not present fairly, in all material respects, the

financial position as of March 2024 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 2024 in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.

Other Matters

We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, and the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. We expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements in our audit report dated March 18, 2024. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, presented for comparative purposes, is not different from the audited consolidated statement of financial position above in all material respects.

Seoul, Korea

May 16, 2024

Notice to Readers

This review report is effective as of May 16, 2024, the auditor's review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred between the auditor's review report date and the time the auditor's review report is read. Such events or circumstances could significantly affect the financial statements and may result in modifications to the auditor's review report.

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in millions of Korean won)

Notes

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4,29

3,000,687

2,879,554

Trade and other receivables, net

4,5,29

7,363,529

7,170,289

Other financial assets

4,6,29

1,471,688

1,440,200

Current tax assets

3,185

3,299

Inventories, net

7

899,137

912,262

Other current assets

8

2,259,146

2,112,553

Total current assets

14,997,372

14,518,157

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables, net

4,5,29

1,348,557

1,404,168

Other financial assets

4,6,29

2,815,651

2,724,761

Property and equipment, net

9

14,585,722

14,872,079

Right-of-use assets

16

1,263,040

1,304,963

Investment properties, net

9

2,186,404

2,198,135

Intangible assets, net

9

2,406,379

2,533,861

Investments in associates and joint

10

1,571,489

1,556,889

ventures

Deferred tax assets

615,529

608,924

Net defined benefit assets

14

107,795

160,748

Other non-current assets

8

812,071

827,297

Total non-current assets

27,712,637

28,191,825

Total assets

42,710,009

42,709,982

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in millions of Korean won)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Borrowings

Other financial liabilities Current tax liabilities Provisions

Deferred income Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables Borrowings

Other financial liabilities Net defined benefit liabilities Provisions

Deferred income Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Equity

Share capital Share premium

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Other components of equity

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

Notes

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

4,11,29

8,282,447

8,054,922

4,12,29

3,538,571

3,058,564

4,6,29

346,645

322,099

216,898

236,463

13,15

108,575

115,209

19

49,603

51,537

8

1,503,363

1,308,615

14,046,102

13,147,409

4,11,29

554,092

819,558

4,12,29

6,612,819

7,159,601

4,6,29

698,936

753,739

14

68,322

63,616

13,15

107,661

107,014

19

150,272

153,563

1,047,237

994,330

4,8,16

842,399

950,015

10,081,738

11,001,436

24,127,840

24,148,845

1,564,499

1,564,499

1,440,258

1,440,258

17

14,361,473

14,494,430

182,837

52,407

18

(797,432)

(802,418)

16,751,635

16,749,176

1,830,534

1,811,961

18,582,169

18,561,137

42,710,009

42,709,982

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Three-Month Period Ended March 31

(in millions of Korean won, except per share amounts)

Operating revenue

Operating expenses

Operating profit

Other income Other expenses Finance income Finance costs

Share of net profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures

Profit before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Controlling Company:

Non-controlling interest:

Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Controlling Company during the period (in Korean won):

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Notes

2024

2023

19

6,654,574

6,443,676

20

6,148,074

5,957,571

506,500

486,105

21

72,838

68,986

21

70,372

60,237

22

250,276

173,334

22

240,492

226,781

10

10,238

(3,805)

528,988

437,602

23

135,985

127,974

393,003

309,628

375,530

296,614

17,473

13,014

24

1,524

1,159

1,523

1,158

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Three-Month Period Ended

March 31

(in millions of Korean won)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liabilities

Share of remeasurement of the net defined benefit liabilities of associates and joint ventures

Gain on valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Notes

2024

2023

₩ 393,003 ₩ 309,628

14

603

(5,410)

(95)

1,068

6

113,455

72,817

Valuation gains on cash flow hedges

6

82,753

56,596

Other comprehensive loss from cash flow

hedges reclassified to profit or loss

(86,721)

(67,025)

Share of other comprehensive income from

associates and joint ventures

614

8,839

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

45,726

7,477

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

156,335

74,362

Total comprehensive income for the period

549,338

383,990

Total comprehensive income is attributable to:

Owners of the Controlling Company

507,543

365,523

Non-controlling interests

41,795

18,467

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company

Accumulated

Other

Non-

Share

Share

Retained

other

(in millions of Korean won)

Notes

components

Total

controlling

Total equity

capital

premium

earnings

comprehensive

of equity

interest

income (loss)

Balance as of January 1, 2023

₩1,564,499

₩1,440,258

₩14,257,343

₩(77,776)

₩(572,152)

₩16,612,172

₩1,802,551

₩18,414,723

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

Share of remeasurement of the net defined benefit liabilities of associates and joint ventures Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures Valuation loss on cash flow hedge Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners

Dividends paid by the Controlling Company

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries

Appropriations of loss on disposal of treasury stock

-

-

296,614

-

-

296,614

13,014

309,628

14

-

-

(691)

-

-

(691)

(4,719)

(5,410)

-

-

1,055

-

-

1,055

13

1,068

-

-

-

6,237

-

6,237

2,602

8,839

6

-

-

-

(9,997)

-

(9,997)

(432)

(10,429)

-

-

224

72,421

-

72,645

172

72,817

-

-

-

(340)

-

(340)

7,817

7,477

-

-

297,202

68,321

-

365,523

18,467

383,990

-

-

(501,843)

-

-

(501,843)

-

(501,843)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24,441)

(24,441)

-

-

-

-

741

741

(2,994)

(2,253)

-

-

(44,422)

-

44,422

-

-

-

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

(121,975)

(121,975)

-

(121,975)

Others

-

-

-

-

2,770

2,770

1,009

3,779

Subtotal

-

-

(546,265)

-

(74,042)

(620,307)

(26,426)

(646,733)

Balance at March 31, 2023

₩1,564,499

₩1,440,258

₩14,008,280

₩ (9,455)

₩ (646,194)

₩16,357,388

₩1,794,592

₩18,151,980

KT Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company

Accumulated

Other

Non-

Share

Share

Retained

other

(in millions of Korean won)

Notes

components

Total

controlling

Total equity

capital

premium

earnings

comprehensive

of equity

interest

income (loss)

Balance as of January 1, 2024

₩1,564,499

₩1,440,258

₩14,494,430

₩52,407

₩(802,418)

₩16,749,176

₩1,811,961

₩18,561,137

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

Share of remeasurement of the net defined benefit liabilities of associates and joint ventures Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures Valuation loss on cash flow hedge

Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners

Dividends paid by the Controlling Company

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries

Acquisition of treasury stock Retirement of treasury stocks Others

Subtotal

Balance at March 31, 2024

-

-

375,530

-

-

375,530

17,473

393,003

14

-

-

1,685

-

-

1,685

(1,082)

603

-

-

(81)

-

-

(81)

(14)

(95)

-

-

-

580

-

580

34

614

6

-

-

-

(4,126)

-

(4,126)

158

(3,968)

-

-

(21)

113,247

-

113,226

229

113,455

-

-

-

20,729

-

20,729

24,997

45,726

-

-

377,113

130,430

-

507,543

41,795

549,338

-

-

(482,970)

-

-

(482,970)

-

(482,970)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,600)

(20,600)

-

-

-

-

291

291

(811)

(520)

-

-

-

-

(27,100)

(27,100)

-

(27,100)

-

-

(27,100)

-

27,100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,695

4,695

(1,811)

2,884

-

-

(510,070)

-

4,986

(505,084)

(23,222)

(528,306)

₩1,564,499

₩1,440,258

₩14,361,473

₩ 182,837

₩ (797,432)

₩16,751,635

₩1,830,534

₩18,582,169

