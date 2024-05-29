Deloitte Anjin LLC

9F., One IFC,

10, Gukjegeumyung-ro,

Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul

07326, Korea

Tel: +82 (2) 6676 1000

Fax: +82 (2) 6674 2114

www.deloitteanjin.co.kr

Independent Auditor's Review Report

[English Translation of Independent Auditor's Review Report Originally Issued in Korean on May 16, 2024]

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of KT Corporation.

Reviewed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of KT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). The consolidated interim financial statements consist of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2024, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, all expressed in Korean won, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No. 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semi-annual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of consolidated interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above do not present fairly, in all material respects, the

1