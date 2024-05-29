KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2024 and 2023
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Deloitte Anjin LLC
9F., One IFC,
10, Gukjegeumyung-ro,
Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul
07326, Korea
Tel: +82 (2) 6676 1000
Fax: +82 (2) 6674 2114
www.deloitteanjin.co.kr
Independent Auditor's Review Report
[English Translation of Independent Auditor's Review Report Originally Issued in Korean on May 16, 2024]
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of KT Corporation.
Reviewed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of KT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). The consolidated interim financial statements consist of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2024, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, all expressed in Korean won, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No. 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semi-annual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of consolidated interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above do not present fairly, in all material respects, the
1
financial position as of March 2024 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 2024 in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Other Matters
We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, and the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. We expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements in our audit report dated March 18, 2024. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, presented for comparative purposes, is not different from the audited consolidated statement of financial position above in all material respects.
Seoul, Korea
May 16, 2024
Notice to Readers
This review report is effective as of May 16, 2024, the auditor's review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred between the auditor's review report date and the time the auditor's review report is read. Such events or circumstances could significantly affect the financial statements and may result in modifications to the auditor's review report.
2
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in millions of Korean won)
Notes
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4,29
₩
3,000,687
₩
2,879,554
Trade and other receivables, net
4,5,29
7,363,529
7,170,289
Other financial assets
4,6,29
1,471,688
1,440,200
Current tax assets
3,185
3,299
Inventories, net
7
899,137
912,262
Other current assets
8
2,259,146
2,112,553
Total current assets
14,997,372
14,518,157
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables, net
4,5,29
1,348,557
1,404,168
Other financial assets
4,6,29
2,815,651
2,724,761
Property and equipment, net
9
14,585,722
14,872,079
Right-of-use assets
16
1,263,040
1,304,963
Investment properties, net
9
2,186,404
2,198,135
Intangible assets, net
9
2,406,379
2,533,861
Investments in associates and joint
10
1,571,489
1,556,889
ventures
Deferred tax assets
615,529
608,924
Net defined benefit assets
14
107,795
160,748
Other non-current assets
8
812,071
827,297
Total non-current assets
27,712,637
28,191,825
Total assets
₩
42,710,009
₩
42,709,982
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in millions of Korean won)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Borrowings
Other financial liabilities Current tax liabilities Provisions
Deferred income Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables Borrowings
Other financial liabilities Net defined benefit liabilities Provisions
Deferred income Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Equity
Share capital Share premium
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Other components of equity
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
Notes
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
4,11,29
₩
8,282,447
₩
8,054,922
4,12,29
3,538,571
3,058,564
4,6,29
346,645
322,099
216,898
236,463
13,15
108,575
115,209
19
49,603
51,537
8
1,503,363
1,308,615
14,046,102
13,147,409
4,11,29
554,092
819,558
4,12,29
6,612,819
7,159,601
4,6,29
698,936
753,739
14
68,322
63,616
13,15
107,661
107,014
19
150,272
153,563
1,047,237
994,330
4,8,16
842,399
950,015
10,081,738
11,001,436
24,127,840
24,148,845
1,564,499
1,564,499
1,440,258
1,440,258
17
14,361,473
14,494,430
182,837
52,407
18
(797,432)
(802,418)
16,751,635
16,749,176
1,830,534
1,811,961
18,582,169
18,561,137
₩
42,710,009
₩
42,709,982
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Three-Month Period Ended March 31
(in millions of Korean won, except per share amounts)
Operating revenue
Operating expenses
Operating profit
Other income Other expenses Finance income Finance costs
Share of net profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures
Profit before income tax expense
Income tax expense
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Controlling Company:
Non-controlling interest:
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Controlling Company during the period (in Korean won):
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Notes
2024
2023
19
₩
6,654,574
₩
6,443,676
20
6,148,074
5,957,571
506,500
486,105
21
72,838
68,986
21
70,372
60,237
22
250,276
173,334
22
240,492
226,781
10
10,238
(3,805)
528,988
437,602
23
135,985
127,974
₩
393,003
₩
309,628
₩
375,530
₩
296,614
17,473
13,014
24
₩
1,524
₩
1,159
1,523
1,158
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Three-Month Period Ended
March 31
(in millions of Korean won)
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liabilities
Share of remeasurement of the net defined benefit liabilities of associates and joint ventures
Gain on valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Notes
2024
2023
₩ 393,003 ₩ 309,628
14
603
(5,410)
(95)
1,068
6
113,455
72,817
Valuation gains on cash flow hedges
6
82,753
56,596
Other comprehensive loss from cash flow
hedges reclassified to profit or loss
(86,721)
(67,025)
Share of other comprehensive income from
associates and joint ventures
614
8,839
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
45,726
7,477
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
156,335
74,362
Total comprehensive income for the period
₩
549,338
₩
383,990
Total comprehensive income is attributable to:
Owners of the Controlling Company
₩
507,543
₩
365,523
Non-controlling interests
41,795
18,467
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company
Accumulated
Other
Non-
Share
Share
Retained
other
(in millions of Korean won)
Notes
components
Total
controlling
Total equity
capital
premium
earnings
comprehensive
of equity
interest
income (loss)
Balance as of January 1, 2023
₩1,564,499
₩1,440,258
₩14,257,343
₩(77,776)
₩(572,152)
₩16,612,172
₩1,802,551
₩18,414,723
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
Share of remeasurement of the net defined benefit liabilities of associates and joint ventures Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures Valuation loss on cash flow hedge Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with owners
Dividends paid by the Controlling Company
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries
Appropriations of loss on disposal of treasury stock
-
-
296,614
-
-
296,614
13,014
309,628
14
-
-
(691)
-
-
(691)
(4,719)
(5,410)
-
-
1,055
-
-
1,055
13
1,068
-
-
-
6,237
-
6,237
2,602
8,839
6
-
-
-
(9,997)
-
(9,997)
(432)
(10,429)
-
-
224
72,421
-
72,645
172
72,817
-
-
-
(340)
-
(340)
7,817
7,477
-
-
297,202
68,321
-
365,523
18,467
383,990
-
-
(501,843)
-
-
(501,843)
-
(501,843)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,441)
(24,441)
-
-
-
-
741
741
(2,994)
(2,253)
-
-
(44,422)
-
44,422
-
-
-
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(121,975)
(121,975)
-
(121,975)
Others
-
-
-
-
2,770
2,770
1,009
3,779
Subtotal
-
-
(546,265)
-
(74,042)
(620,307)
(26,426)
(646,733)
Balance at March 31, 2023
₩1,564,499
₩1,440,258
₩14,008,280
₩ (9,455)
₩ (646,194)
₩16,357,388
₩1,794,592
₩18,151,980
KT Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Attributable to owners of the Controlling Company
Accumulated
Other
Non-
Share
Share
Retained
other
(in millions of Korean won)
Notes
components
Total
controlling
Total equity
capital
premium
earnings
comprehensive
of equity
interest
income (loss)
Balance as of January 1, 2024
₩1,564,499
₩1,440,258
₩14,494,430
₩52,407
₩(802,418)
₩16,749,176
₩1,811,961
₩18,561,137
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
Share of remeasurement of the net defined benefit liabilities of associates and joint ventures Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures Valuation loss on cash flow hedge
Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with owners
Dividends paid by the Controlling Company
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest of subsidiaries Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries
Acquisition of treasury stock Retirement of treasury stocks Others
Subtotal
Balance at March 31, 2024
-
-
375,530
-
-
375,530
17,473
393,003
14
-
-
1,685
-
-
1,685
(1,082)
603
-
-
(81)
-
-
(81)
(14)
(95)
-
-
-
580
-
580
34
614
6
-
-
-
(4,126)
-
(4,126)
158
(3,968)
-
-
(21)
113,247
-
113,226
229
113,455
-
-
-
20,729
-
20,729
24,997
45,726
-
-
377,113
130,430
-
507,543
41,795
549,338
-
-
(482,970)
-
-
(482,970)
-
(482,970)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(20,600)
(20,600)
-
-
-
-
291
291
(811)
(520)
-
-
-
-
(27,100)
(27,100)
-
(27,100)
-
-
(27,100)
-
27,100
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,695
4,695
(1,811)
2,884
-
-
(510,070)
-
4,986
(505,084)
(23,222)
(528,306)
₩1,564,499
₩1,440,258
₩14,361,473
₩ 182,837
₩ (797,432)
₩16,751,635
₩1,830,534
₩18,582,169
