Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A030200   KR7030200000

KT CORPORATION

(A030200)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Waterford crystals added to Times Square's New Year's Eve ball

12/27/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers install Waterford Crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on the roof of One Times Square in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Waterford crystals joined over 2,000 sparkling triangles covering the ball that drops over New York's Times Square every year, days before the countdown to 2022.

"We're here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, 'the Gift of Wisdom,'" said Jeffrey Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment, on Monday. "It's represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward."

Each year the geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, gets 192 new crystal facets that represent themes for the new year such as Happiness, Goodwill, Harmony, Serenity, Kindness and Wonder. The ball is studded with 2,688 intricate crystal panels that range in length from 4-3/4 inches to 5-3/4 inches.

For the second year in a row, New Year's Eve in Times Square will be scaled-back event, with organizers encouraging spectators to attend the virtual show. In-person attendance, usually about 60,000 before the pandemic, will be capped at 15,000 due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But the worldwide audience is expected to remain massive.

"We're going to have more than a billion revelers around the world joining us on TV and on the internet celebrating," said Strauss. "It's the one moment where we all come together, even if it's just for 60 seconds as we countdown towards 2022."

Stars scheduled to perform at this year's celebration include KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Journey and Chloe.

(Reporting by Dan Fastenberg and Hussein al Waaile; Editing by Richard Chang and Aurora Ellis)

By Dan Fastenberg and Hussein al Waiile


© Reuters 2021
All news about KT CORPORATION
12/08KT Makes $5 Million Equity Investment in NeuroSigma
MT
12/08NeuroSigma Announces a $5 Million Equity Investment by KT Corporation
AQ
12/08NeuroSigma, Inc. announced that it has received $5 million in funding from KT Corporati..
CI
12/02KT Corporation completed the acquisition of Alti Media Corporation from Alticast Corpor..
CI
11/30Kymera Secures FDA Clearance for Phase 1 Trial of KT-413 Relapsed/Refractory B Cell Lym..
MT
11/23Wildpack Beverage Closes US$37.2-Million Purchase of KT Murray Corp, Closes Financings
MT
11/17Glencore to sell Ernest Henry asset to Evolution for A$1 billion
RE
11/15Disney+ Launches in South Korea with LG Uplus
MT
11/15KT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/10KT Q3 Net Income, Operating Revenue Rise; Shares Slightly Higher in US Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 647 B 20,8 B 20,8 B
Net income 2021 1 038 B 0,88 B 0,88 B
Net Debt 2021 4 214 B 3,55 B 3,55 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,15x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 7 664 B 6 454 M 6 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 21 368
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart KT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 32 700,00 KRW
Average target price 39 524,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Mo Gu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Jin Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Jung Shin VP & Head-Information Technology Planning
Tae-Yoon Seong Independent Director
Hee-Yeol Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KT CORPORATION36.25%6 469
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.33%221 139
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.47%124 702
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.00%116 234
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION16.24%96 994
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.35%86 939