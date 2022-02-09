Log in
    A030200   KR7030200000

KT CORPORATION

(A030200)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 02/08
31950 KRW   +0.16%
08:11aRussia's MTS, Korea's KT Corp to partner on data centres, AI
RE
02/04KT, Medsi Group to Establish Health Checkup Centers in Russia
MT
01/27KT Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
Russia's MTS, Korea's KT Corp to partner on data centres, AI

02/09/2022 | 08:11am EST
A view shows the MTS company logo outside a MTS shop in St.Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest mobile operator MTS on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with South Korea's KT Corp to develop data centres, AI-based solutions and media content projects.

MTS is one of several Russian companies developing services beyond its core business, including MTS Bank, e-commerce and streaming service KION. In December it signed a deal to acquire biometrics company VisionLabs.

MTS in a statement said it plans to leverage telecom service provider KT's experience as a data centre operator in building and managing MTS's cloud facilities in Russia.

"In addition, the companies plan to strengthen their strategic partnership in developing joint solutions leveraging AI technology, combining KT's GiGa Genie voice recognition service and MTS AI's solutions in video analytics," the statement said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KT CORPORATION 0.16% 31950 End-of-day quote.4.41%
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC -0.43% 288.65 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.45% 74.7978 Delayed Quote.0.64%
