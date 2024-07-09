President Bang Kyung-man of KT&G has released a CEO message on his 100th day in office, highlighting communication, challenges, collaboration, and sharing.





The message is framed under the slogan "KT&G's Arithmetic for a Global Top-tier Organizational Culture" and outlines specific organizational culture innovation plans to achieve this vision.





President Bang stated, "To generate the highest level of sustainable performance, we need an organizational culture that evokes joy, meaning, and motivation for growth," adding, "To make KT&G a place where members find joy in their work and grow, we should add opportunities for communication (+), eliminate inefficiencies (-), create the best synergy through bold challenges and collaboration (×), and share the fruits of growth (÷)."





This CEO message was emailed to all employees and also distributed in English for staff around the world.





Since taking office, President Bang has focused on strengthening and growing core businesses (overseas cigarettes, NGP, health functional foods) for 100 days. He has established new strategy, marketing, and production departments to maximize performance and strengthened the responsible management system for each department head. Additionally, regional CICs (Company-In-Company, independent internal companies) and production headquarters were established in overseas markets to enhance organizational efficiency and execution.





Efforts were also made to create a great workplace for everyone by overcoming generational gaps through two-way communication with employees. President Bang personally visited major domestic manufacturing and sales organizations, as well as key overseas business sites in Indonesia, Mongolia, and Taiwan, to form a consensus on the company's vision of becoming a "Global Top-tier" and to encourage strong growth in core businesses.





In June, he participated in the appointment ceremonies for the Global Junior Committee and Global Change Agent who will lead corporate culture innovation domestically and internationally. He also directly chaired Can Meetings to freely communicate with employees, fostering a creative and flexible organizational culture. This Organizational Culture Innovation Plan also reflects the voices of employees gathered during the 100-day field management.





President Bang Kyung-man of KT&G stated, "I will continue to frequently communicate face-to-face with employees and listen to their opinions for the company's change and development," and urged, "Let's create a horizontal corporate culture that communicates freely to lay the foundation for higher performance."









(Photo description1) President Bang Kyung-man of KT&G announces a CEO message on his 100th day in office, emphasizing communication, challenges, collaboration, and sharing. The photo shows President Bang Kyung-man of KT&G.









(Photo description2) President Bang Kyung-man of KT&G announces a CEO message on his 100th day in office, emphasizing communication, challenges, collaboration, and sharing. The photo shows employees pledging to practice KT&G's Arithmetic for a Global Top-tier Organizational Culture.