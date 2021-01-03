KT&G : Bok-in Baek, CEO of KT&G, strengthens “Non-face-to-face” communication with employees

387Bok-in Baek, CEO of KT&G, strengthens 'Non-face-to-face' communication with employees2020.12.28

Bok-in Baek, CEO of KT&G, set out for a 'Non-face-to-face' communication with employees of the 'Sangsang Realization Committee', composed of the 2030 generation, on themes including strengthening Corporate Social Responsibility and settling a horizontal corporate culture.

The 'Sangsang Realization Committee' is an organization created to practice 'communication', which is one of the management philosophies that CEO Bok-in Baek emphasized when he took office in 2015. Employees composed of the younger generation take the lead in improving corporate culture and proceed with activities discovering and suggesting new ideas in various fields, such as social responsibility reinforcement and work process innovation.

The 6th Sangsang Realization Committee began its activities in May of this year and is composed of 10 employees selected from various departments, including the headquarters, sales, and manufacturing. The members have been supporting improvements in organizational culture through activities such as the proper vacation culture campaign for COVID-19 prevention, and they also have been suggesting efficient reporting guidelines.

The meeting was held online considering the situation where face-to-face activities are difficult to arrange due to the influence of COVID-19. On the 23rd, CEO Baek and the members of the 'Sangsang Realization Committee' looked back on the improvements on the corporate culture this year and suggested and shared ideas through a video chat from individual work environments.

The proposal of promoting the 'smoking etiquette campaign' to prevent the illegal disposal of cigarette stubs was chosen as the primary item on the itinerary. In detail, methods such as posting 'complying with smoking etiquette' posters in public smoking rooms and spreading smoking manners using around 1,200 commercial motor vehicles throughout the country were discussed. Apart from these, diverse ideas including the establishment of horizontal appellation systems and methods of efficiently delivering the CEO's messages were shared.

CEO Bok-in Baek of KT&G stated that they will, 'support the implementation of ideas including the smoking etiquette campaign through scrutiny,' and will, 'strive for the settling of a horizontal corporate culture and fulfill unreserved open communication between employees.'

(Photo caption) Bok-in Baek, CEO of KT&G (right), is taking a commemorative photograph after holding a non-face-to-face idea-sharing meeting with the 'Sangsang Realization Committee' composed of the MZ generation on the 23rd.

