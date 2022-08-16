KT&G : Details of Sustainability Report, etc. (Voluntary Disclosure)

5. Details

KT&G makes public its activities, performances, and plans for sustainable growth and healthy development by publishing the KT&G Report on an annual basis. Such efforts are aligned with our efforts to better communicate with stakeholders and gather their opinions, as well as work to strike a balance between environmental and social aspects as we push ahead with our advancement. We reviewed recommendations from ESG-related global initiatives and reflected the results in this report. We will continue to disclose our sustainability activities and performances transparently by publishing reports.



This report covers sustainability business activities and performances for the fiscal year from January 1 through December 31, 2021. In addition, the quantitative data covers three-year data from 2019 to 2021 to show yearly trends and includes some activities for four-year data from 2018 to 2021. It may include significant sustainability business activities and performances in the first half of 2022 to provide timely information.



[Contents]



1) INTRODUCTION

- Letter To Stakeholder

- KT&G At a Glance

- Global Business Network

- Business Overview

- Financial Highlights



2) APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY

- Sustainability Strategy

- Materiality Analysis

- 2021 ESG Performance Highlights

- Our Impact



3) Focusing on New Future Growth Engine of Tobacco Business

- NGP(Next Generation Products)

- Responsible Marketing

- Product Safety and Quality

- Research and Development



4) Performing Environmental Responsibility across Value Chain

- GREEN IMPACT PATHWAY

- Environmental Management Vision System

- Response to Climate Change

- Water Resource Management

- Waste Management

- Mitigation of Products'Environmental Impacts

- Protection of Biodiversity



5) Building a Sustainable Business Ecosystem

- Sustainability in the Supply Chain

- Human Rights Management

- Diversity and Inclusivity

- Attraction of Talents and Capacity Building

- Safety and Health in Workplace

- Social Contribution

- Customer Relationship Management



6) Advancing Governance and Strengthening Execution Capability

- Corporate Governance

- Business Ethics and Compliance

- Risk Management

- Enhancement of Shareholder Value



7) Sustainability Management of Subsidiaries

- Direction of Subsidiaries Sustainability Management

- Food Safety

- Eco-friendliness of Products

- Reduce Environmental Impacts

- Human Rights Management

- Occupational Safety and Health

- Ethical Management



8) ESG Data Book

- KT&G

- KGC

- Yungjin Pharm

- COSMOCOS

- Tae-A Industrial

- KGC Yebon



9) APPENDIX

- Financial Statement

- GRI Standards Index

- SASB Index

- TCFD Index

- K-ESG Index

- ESG Certifications

- GHG Emissions Assurance Statement

- Independent Assurance Statement

- Association Memberships



10) Social Contribution Activities Report