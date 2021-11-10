Log in
    A033780   KR7033780008

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
KT&G Hosts to Support Local Indie Musicians

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
KT&G (President Baek Bok-in) will hold 'IndieOn Spotlight 2' on November 27 with the Busan Music Center to provide opportunities for growth to indie musicians working in Busan.

'IndieOn Spotlight' is a program designed to help aspiring musicians in Busan grow to the next level by providing mentoring by famous musicians.

KT&G also provides opportunities for up-and-coming indie musicians to experience large-scale performances based on the mentoring of well-known and popular musicians.

Selected musicians are provided with free rental of a live hall at 'KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan' as well as help with performance promotion and marketing, In addition, KT&G provides support for live video recording of performances that can be used for promotion after the performance.

Following the first performance in February, the second performance scheduled for November 27 will feature the four-member rock band Seoul Bu-In (Seoul Busan Incheon), based in Busan, and Suyeon & Lee Green, who started to make their presence known through various busking activities in the Busan area.

For their first large-scale performance, singer 'Harim', who produces music that crosses all genres from R&B to world music, will serve as a mentor, and Park Moon-chi, who is a famous producer of the popular TV program 'Hangout with Yoo', will participate as an MC and provide help with shooting.

At the performance, you will be able to witness the progress and results of mentoring for up-and-coming indie musicians, as well as each indie musician's own songs.

Shim Young-ah, head of KT&G's Social Contribution Department, said, "There are many young musicians who are active in the local area but do not have good opportunities even though they have excellent skills." She added, "KT&G will continue to provide opportunities for people to realize their dreams regardless of region through various regional platforms such as Sangsang Madang Busan"

(Photo description) Poster

Financials
Sales 2021 5 439 B 4,61 B 4,61 B
Net income 2021 1 107 B 0,94 B 0,94 B
Net cash 2021 2 372 B 2,01 B 2,01 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 10 696 B 9 071 M 9 059 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,6%
Managers and Directors
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chi-Beom Oh Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Eop-Kyo Song Independent Director
Hae-Soo Yoon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KT&G CORPORATION3.73%9 071
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.9.24%82 793
ITC LIMITED9.95%38 299
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.10.70%36 748
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-33.55%8 190
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%5 747