KT&G : MZ Generation Spearheads Corporate Culture Innovation... 3rd Sangsang Junior Board Launched

554KT&G, MZ Generation Spearheads Corporate Culture Innovation... 3rd Sangsang Junior Board Launched2023.05.30

KT&G (CEO Baek Bok-in), announced on the 30th that it conducted the appointment ceremony for the 3rd term of the "Sangsang Junior Board" at the company's Seoul Headquarters. This board, representing the 2030 generation employees, will lead the way in driving corporate culture innovation for the company.

The Sangsang Junior Board is a collaborative body for improving corporate culture, aiming to create a great working environment through communication between young members and management. For the 3rd term of the Sangsang Junior Board, a total of 8 individuals were selected through an internal recruitment process from various departments across the company, including headquarters, sales, and manufacturing facilities nationwide. The selected members will take on the role of "communication leaders" leading organizational culture improvement, representing the 2030 generation, for the next 10 months.

In this 3rd term, there are plans to drive corporate culture innovation at a global standard level as "KT&G Futurists" to achieve the group's future vision of becoming a "global top-tier" leader. Furthermore, in line with the aggressive global business expansion and the emphasis on being a "global corporate member" that transcends national boundaries, there are also plans to promote vision alignment through the spread of shared understanding and implement improvements in working methods through town hall meetings with management.

CEO Baek Bok-in of KT&G personally attended the appointment ceremony for the 3rd term of the Sangsang Junior Board. Furthermore, to facilitate seamless communication between the management and the members, the employees of the 3rd term of the Sangsang Junior Board appointed CEO Bak Bok-in as an honorary member of the 3rd term, and a ceremony for presenting the appointment certificate was also conducted.

Upon his inauguration, CEO Baek Bok-in established the "Sangsang (Imagination) Realization Committee," an organizational culture improvement advisory body, to implement the management philosophy of "communication and empathy." Furthermore, since 2021, KT&G has been at the forefront of communication management by launching the Sangsang Junior Board to enhance communication with the 2030 generation, who are considered a driving force for future growth.

Furthermore, the recently concluded 2nd term of the Sangsang Junior Board has taken the lead in building a culture of diversity and inclusion (D&I), which recognizes the value of each individual beyond generations and ranks. They have promoted organizational culture improvement based on a respectful attitude towards diversity by introducing the KT&G D&I slogan and implementing a D&I pledge for employees.

KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in stated, "Improving corporate culture and innovating work methods from a fresh perspective will be the fundamental competitiveness for realizing our 'global top-tier' vision." He further expressed, "Together with the 3rd term of the Sangsang Junior Board, we will strive to establish a corporate culture where all members are respected and work passionately towards creating a company where everyone wants to work."

(Photo description1) KT&G (CEO Bak Bok-in) announced on the 30th that the company held the appointment ceremony for the 3rd term of the Sangsang Junior Board, which will lead corporate culture innovation on behalf of the 2030 generation, at the KT&G Headquarters in Seoul. The photo shows CEO Baek Bok-in of KT&G(front row, right) and members of the 3rd term of the Sangsang Junior Board, concluding the appointment ceremony and capturing a commemorative photo.

