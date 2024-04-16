On the 12th, KT&G (President Bang Kyung-Man) conducted volunteer activities to transplant tobacco seedlings, helping tobacco farms in Chungcheongbuk-do that are experiencing difficulties in farming due to labor shortages.





The volunteer team from KT&G consisted of 36 members from the SCM Headquarters Raw Material Business Division and the Gimcheon Factory. They visited a tobacco farm in Jangan-myeon, Boeun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, and transplanted about 32,000 tobacco seedlings across approximately 15,000 square meters (4,540 pyeong) of farmland.





Tobacco farming involves growing seedlings in a nursery facility rather than sowing seeds directly in the field, and transplanting them, which is a crucial stage that largely determines the crop's yield and is mostly done by hand, requiring significant labor.





Since 2007, KT&G has continued its volunteer activities for tobacco farms for 18 years, not only helping with seedling transplantation, but also supporting tobacco leaf harvesting activities during the summer, which require intensive labor due to the hot weather.





Jeong-ho Kim, Head of KT&G's SCM Division, stated, "KT&G has been engaging in activities that provide practical help to farmers for a long time. We will continue to make efforts to grow together with the farming community and the local society."





Additionally, KT&G has been consistently supporting welfare improvement projects for domestic tobacco farmers. In June last year, KT&G delivered support funds totaling 520 million won for tobacco farmers' health check-ups, children's education fees, and support for devices that reduce fuel for curing barns. Since 2013, the cumulative support amount has reached approximately 3.85 billion won, benefiting a total of 13,050 farmers.









(Photo Description1) On the 12th, KT&G conducted a volunteer activity to transplant tobacco seedlings in Boeun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, to assist tobacco farms struggling with labor shortages. The photo shows KT&G employees participating in the seedling transplantation.









(Photo Description2) On the 12th, KT&G conducted a volunteer activity to transplant tobacco seedlings in Boeun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, to assist tobacco farms struggling with labor shortages. The photo shows KT&G employees participating in the volunteer activity, carrying tobacco seedlings.









(Photo Description3) On the 12th, KT&G conducted a volunteer activity to transplant tobacco seedlings in Boeun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, to assist tobacco farms struggling with labor shortages. The photo shows KT&G employees taking a group photo during the volunteer activity.