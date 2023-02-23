Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KT&G Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A033780   KR7033780008

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
90300.00 KRW   +1.35%
02/23Kt&g : Sangsang Madang Busan Holds ‘3rd ARTISTART' Exhibition
PU
02/16Kt&g : Sangsang Madang Space Provision Program, ‘Performance Challenge' Contest
PU
02/16Kt&g : Scholarship Organization manages ‘Sangsang RESTART Scholarship Project' for self-reliance of youth protection
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KT&G : Sangsang Madang Busan Holds ‘3rd ARTISTART' Exhibition

02/23/2023 | 11:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From February 28 to March 26, KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan will host the '3rd ARTISTART' exhibition to showcase the works of pre-graduating students from the fine arts departments of local universities.

Since 2021, KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan has held the 'ARTISTART' local artist support program annually in order to discover new artists in Busan and Gyeongnam.

At this event, sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City and hosted by KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan, a total of 123 works by 64 graduates-to-be from eight universities, including Pusan National University and Kyungnam University, will be displayed at three venues: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan and Piark, a complex cultural space in Yeongdo-gu, Busan. KT&G Sangsang Madang Daechi Gallery will exhibit the outstanding works selected from the ARTISTART Exhibition after it concludes.

An official at KT&G said, "ARTISTART is a program that identifies new artists in the region and promotes the professional development of aspiring artists through exhibitions. We will continue to actively promote the discovery and development of new cultural artists."

Meanwhile, KT&G Sangsang Madang is a complex cultural art space that supports the creative endeavors of emerging artists and offers the public a vast array of cultural experiences. Beginning in 2007 with 'Sangsang Madang Hongdae,' KT&G operates Sangsang Madang in five locations, including Nonsan, Chuncheon, Daechi, and Busan, contributing to the expansion of the cultural arts base and the growth of local culture. Currently, Sangsang Madang receives approximately 2 million visitors and operates approximately 3,000 cultural and artistic programs annually.

(Photo description) Poster for the "3rd ARTISTART" exhibition, which is supported by aspiring local artists.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KT&G CORPORATION
02/23Kt&g : Sangsang Madang Busan Holds ‘3rd ARTISTART' Exhibition
PU
02/16Kt&g : Sangsang Madang Space Provision Program, ‘Performance Challenge' Contest
PU
02/16Kt&g : Scholarship Organization manages ‘Sangsang RESTART Scholarship Project' for s..
PU
02/10KT&G Swings to Loss in Q4
MT
02/10Kt&g : Provides Urgent Aid of $300 Million for Turkey Earthquake Damage
PU
02/03Kt&g : Sangsang Madang Busan Seeks Participants for “Indie on Spotlight”
PU
01/31Philip Morris International builds on collaboration with KT&G to further accelerate our..
AQ
01/30KT&G Strikes Philip Morris Deal
CI
01/27KT&G Refuses Ginseng Unit Spin-off
CI
01/27K-TIG Acquiring UK-Based Metal Fabrications Manufacturer in AU$31 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 683 B 4,38 B 4,38 B
Net income 2022 1 193 B 0,92 B 0,92 B
Net cash 2022 2 488 B 1,92 B 1,92 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 10 500 B 8 087 M 8 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart KT&G CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KT&G Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KT&G CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 90 300,00 KRW
Average target price 105 343,75 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chi-Beom Oh Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Eop-Kyo Song Independent Director
Hae-Soo Yoon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KT&G CORPORATION-1.31%7 957
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.3.94%84 170
ITC LIMITED15.77%57 562
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.4.23%36 546
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK34.52%8 728
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK41.11%3 299