KT&G Sangsangmadang is operating a collaborative exhibition titled "The Purple Magic World of the White Witch" with illustrator CUNA at the Sangsangmadang Busan Design Square until the 31st.





This exhibition showcases over ten types of products, including illustrated postcards, tumblers, and photo cards, designed based on the character universe of CUNA's "White Witch from an Alien Planet Who Loves Earth." These items, inspired by Sangsangmadang Busan and various Busan landmarks, are available for display and purchase. In addition, the exhibition features a photo zone and various events, such as the distribution of mini-postcards for those who share their visit on social media.





CUNA, an illustrator selected as one of the twelve to watch at the 20th Seoul Design Festival in 2021, is primarily active in the Busan area and collaborates with numerous corporations.





Cho Na-young, the Head of Design at KT&G's Cultural Contribution Department, stated, "KT&G Sangsangmadang has been discovering unique and creative design brands to introduce to the public. We will continue to utilize Sangsangmadang's infrastructure to contribute to revitalizing culture, arts, and local culture."





KT&G Sangsangmadang is a multi-cultural space that supports the creative activities of emerging artists and offers a broad range of cultural experiences to the public. Since opening Sangsangmadang Hongdae in 2007, it has expanded to five locations, including Nonsan, Chuncheon, Daechi, and Busan, contributing to the expansion of cultural arts and the development of regional culture. Sangsangmadang welcomes approximately 3 million visitors annually, with over 3,000 cultural and artistic programs operating each year.









(Photo Description) KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan will run the design exhibition "The Purple Magic World of the White Witch" until the 31st. The photo shows the poster for the Exhibition.