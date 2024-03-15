KT&G Sangsangmadang will hold the solo exhibition ＂Window Somewhere＂by the pen illustration artist Soman at Sangsangmadang Busan until the 16th of next month.





＂Window Somewhere＂ is the second exhibition in the ＂Gift＂ series of Sangsangmadang Busan, which introduces promising artists to the public. The first exhibition, ＂Eyes Everywhere,＂ held in December last year, attracted over 33,000 visitors in just one month.





This exhibition will feature around 100 pieces of artwork, including unreleased works by emerging artist Soman, as well as large-scale pieces and sculptures. Additionally, it includes various participatory programs such as 'Live Performance', where visitors can watch the artist working in real-time, and 'Artist Talk', where the audience can communicate with the artist. Furthermore, various benefits are provided for local residents, such as giving exhibition postcards to certified citizens of Busan and offering discounts on admission fees for holders of Busan Education Office's After School Happiness Cards.





Soman is an artist with a strong fan base who showcases black and white artworks through various methods such as illustrations, videos, based on pen illustrations. Soman has worked on projects including album covers for singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun and background work for the music videos of the boy group Seventeen.





Kim Jung-yoon, the head of the exhibition department of KT&G's Cultural Contribution Division, stated, ＂KT&G Sangsangmadang has been discovering and introducing innovative emerging artists to the public, and in the future, we will continue to contribute to the activation of cultural arts and local culture using the infrastructure that Sangsangmadang possesses.＂





KT&G Sangsangmadang is a multi-cultural arts space that supports the creative activities of emerging artists and provides a wide range of cultural experiences to the public. Since its inception in 2007 with Sangsangmadang Hongdae, it has expanded to operate in a total of five locations including Nonsan, Chuncheon, Daechi, and Busan, contributing to the expansion of cultural arts and the development of local culture. Sangsangmadang receives approximately 3 million visitors annually and operates over 3,000 cultural arts programs each year.









(Photo Description) KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan will run the second exhibition of the Gift series introducing talented artists to the public, titled Soman's ＂Window Somewhere,＂ until the 16th of next month. The photo shows the poster for Soman's ＂Window Somewhere.＂