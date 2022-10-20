KT&G : Scholarship Foundation and KIST Future Foundation signed a MOU to Foster Science Talents

505KT&G Scholarship Foundation and KIST Future Foundation signed a MOU to Foster Science Talents2022.10.18

On the 17th, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the KIST Future Foundation to foster talents in science and technology who are expected to lead the industries of the future.

The signing ceremony took place at the main building of KT&G in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, and was attended by leading positions, including Sang-hak Lee, the head of KIST's Sustainable Management Division (vice president), and Yong-jik Kim, the chairman of the KIST Future Foundation.

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation is planning to provide a total of 100 million won in scholarships through this MOU. The scholarship students will be selected after a comprehensive evaluation conducted by the KIST Scholarship Review Committee, and the KIST Future Foundation will award scholarships to the corresponding student in December with donations.

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation is a public interest corporation that was founded by KT&G to embody their corporate ideology of "a corporation for the people". The foundation has been continuing its scholarship program for 15 years to assist excellent students who are forced to give up their studies for social and economic reasons.

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation is assisting numerous talents in continuing their studies, in particular, and growing through scholarship projects for the development of science technologies of the future. Last year, a total of KRW 88 million in scholarships were provided to 58 international students in the Republic of Korea studying in the science and technology field. And this year, the size of the financial support has increased.

An official from the KT&G Scholarship Foundation said, "We have proceeded with the scholarship project with the hopes to assure excellent growth of the younger generation who will be responsible for the science technologies of the future," and added, "We will continue to strive to support scholarships to foster scientific talents."

(Photo description) On the 17th, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the KIST Future Foundation to foster talents in science and technology who are expected to lead the industries of the future. Sang-hak Lee (left), head of KT&G's Sustainable Management Division, and Yong-jik Kim, chairman of KIST Future Foundation (right), taking a commemorative photo at the MOU ceremony