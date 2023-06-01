Advanced search
    A033780   KR7033780008

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
KT&G : Scholarship Foundation and National Police University Education Promotion Foundation Sign MOU for Cultivating Global Talents

06/01/2023
555KT&G Scholarship Foundation and National Police University Education Promotion Foundation Sign MOU for Cultivating Global Talents2023.06.01

On May 31st, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation signed a "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cultivating Global Talents" with the National Police University Education Promotion Foundation.

The signing ceremony for the MOU took place at the National Police University, located in Asan City, Chungcheongnam-do. It was attended by Ahn Hong-pil, the Director of the KT&G Scholarship Foundation, and Kim Du-yeon, the President of the National Police University Education Promotion Foundation, among others.

In accordance with the MOU, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation will provide a total of 30 million won in scholarships to foreign graduate students at the Graduate School of Police Studies at the National Police University who possess global capabilities. There are also plans to collaborate with the KT&G Welfare Foundation to provide overseas volunteer opportunities.

Ahn Hong-pil, the Director of the KT&G Scholarship Foundation, stated, "We have pursued this collaboration with the National Police University Education Promotion Foundation to foster outstanding global talents who can contribute to the nation and provide them with a stable educational environment." He further expressed, "We will continue to actively nurture the next generation of global talents through differentiated scholarship programs."

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation is a public interest corporation established in 2008 by KT&G to embody its corporate philosophy of "Together We Can." It engages in various scholarship programs both domestically and internationally to support education for underprivileged groups and foster future talents. Since its establishment until last year, the foundation has provided scholarships totaling 39.5 billion won to a cumulative total of 8,679 individuals. Furthermore, since 2012, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation has collaborated with the Welfare Policy Division of the Korean National Police Agency and provided a total of 1.24 billion won in scholarships to 168 children of deceased or disabled police officers. The KT&G Welfare Foundation has also been actively involved in improving police welfare. Since 2010, it has provided opportunities for 130 police university students to participate in overseas volunteer programs aimed at fostering global leadership skills.

(Photo description1) On May 31st, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation signed a "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cultivating Global Talents" with the National Police University Education Promotion Foundation. The photo shows Lee Sang-hak, the Head of KT&G Sustainability Management Division (second person from the right in the front row), and Kim Du-yeon, the President of the National Police University Education Promotion Foundation (third person from the left in the front row), capturing a commemorative photo.

(Photo description2) On May 31st, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation signed a "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cultivating Global Talents" with the National Police University Education Promotion Foundation. The photo shows Ahn Hong-pil, the Director of the KT&G Scholarship Foundation (on the right), presenting a scholarship certificate to a representative of the National Police University students (on the left).

Attachments

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 03:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
