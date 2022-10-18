504The KT&G Scholarship Foundation holding the 'Social Innovation Idea Competition'2022.10.17

The 'Social Innovation Idea Competition' is to discover innovative talents enthusiastically interested in issues related to society, climate change, and the youth and to support their growth.

The 'Social Innovation Idea Competition' is to discover innovative talents who are enthusiastically interested in issues related to the society, the climate change, and the youth, and to support their growth.

The competition is open for team unit consisting of 2 to 4 university students, until November 6. You can apply with any ideas related to services, products, and projects to solve social issues. You can find more detailed information on the KT&G Scholarship Foundation website ( scholarship.ktngtogether.com ).

The initial screening will be the application review. The relevant field experts will evaluate the applications and select the top 21 teams, including 6 teams going to the next stage. All members of the selected teams will be awarded with the scholarship and the certificate. They will be also offered a training to make their ideas real and a consultation from mentors who have experienced starting their own business. The final 6 teams will go through an interview process and the final winner will be decided on December 3.

The KT&G Scholarship Foundation has signed a business agreement with 'Impact Alliance', the consultative group representing social ventures, and "Nestand", and agreed on building a cooperation system in order to support the sustainable growth of talents for social innovation.

Ahn Hongpil, secretary general of the KT&G Scholarship Foundation, said, "We are holding the 'Social Innovation Idea Competition' to support university students to become social entrepreneurs, and added, "We are hoping to discover various social business items to solve social issues through this competition."

(Photo description) The KT&G Scholarship Foundation's poster for "Social Innovation Idea Competition"