KT&G has been selected as an 'Outstanding XBRL Financial Disclosure Company' by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).





KT&G was recognized for its diligent execution of financial disclosures based on XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) in its annual report last year, improving information accessibility and accounting transparency for domestic and international investors, and contributing to the globalization of the capital market.





XBRL is an international standard computing language designed to facilitate the creation, reporting, and analysis of financial information. Applying this method to disclosures allows financial statements and detailed explanations to be data-driven, making corporate analysis easier and enabling foreign investors to access disclosure content automatically translated into English. The FSS mandated the introduction of XBRL for listed companies with assets exceeding 2 trillion KRW starting last year.





KT&G has been preparing for the proactive application of XBRL since the disclosure of its 2022 annual report, ahead of the FSS's mandatory adoption of the international standard computing language. Additionally, the FSS has appointed KT&G's accounting practitioners as private advisory committee members to contribute to the development of guidelines and the system for future XBRL financial disclosures.





Kyung-shin Park, Head of KT&G's IR Center, stated, "The company is strengthening communication with stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, by complying with global standards in disclosures," adding, "We will continue our financial efforts to achieve the company's future vision of becoming a 'global top tier' based on financial reliability through transparent disclosures."





(Photo Description) KT&G has been selected as an 'Outstanding XBRL Financial Disclosure Company' by the Financial Supervisory Service. The photo shows the certificate of appreciation for the Outstanding XBRL Financial Disclosure Company.