MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  KT&G Corporation

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KT&G : Welfare Foundation Provides Food Aid worth KRW 1 Billion to Vulnerable Groups

12/20/2020 | 11:37pm EST
384KT&G Welfare Foundation Provides Food Aid worth KRW 1 Billion to Vulnerable Groups2020.12.16

The KT&G Welfare Foundation provides food aid worth KRW 1 billion to 20,000 households of vulnerable social groups nationwide. To this end, the Korea Association of Social Welfare Centers located in Mapo-gu, Seoul held a 'Goods of Love Delivery Ceremony' and donated funds on December 15.

This donation is designed to help underprivileged neighbors in winter and to create a win-win situation with local farmers who are struggling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With KRW 1 billion donated by the KT&G Welfare Foundation, the Korea Association of Social Welfare Centers prepares packages of agricultural products containing rice, grains, fruits, and vegetables, and provides them to 20,000 low-income families via social welfare centers throughout the country.

The KT&G Welfare Foundation has also continued to conduct its 'Sharing Kimchi of Love' project for the last 17 years. Unlike other years when KT&G volunteers directly made and delivered the kimchi, this year, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, tje foundation is delivering kimchi products worth KRW 1 billion to 30,000 low-income households in the metropolitan area.

A spokesperson at the KT&G Welfare Foundation said, 'This winter, as the spread of COVID-19 will cause a decrease in year-end sharing activities, the pain of underprivileged neighbors will likely increase, so we hope that we can pass on a little warmth and care to our neighbors through this project.'

In addition, the KT&G Welfare Foundation is also carrying out a meal provision project for senior citizens living alone. Since 2004, the foundation has been providing nutritional meals every year to over 150 senior citizens, and this year, in particular, to strengthen support for elderly persons who are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, we are also delivering additional hygiene products and vitamins.

The KT&G Welfare Foundation was established by KT&G in 2003 to communicate with local communities and actively fulfill its corporate social responsibilities, and it provides community-based welfare services through eight welfare centers throughout the country. In addition, the foundation shares with neighbors and local communities in need such as low-income vulnerable groups and social welfare facilities, and we also actively participate in solving social problems.

(Image Description) The KT&G Welfare Foundation provides food aid worth KRW 1 billion to 20,000 households of vulnerable social groups nationwide. The photo shows KT&G Welfare Foundation Secretary General Jihyeong Kang (left) and Korea Social Welfare Center President Gukhee Nam (right) taking a commemorative photo at the Korea Association of Social Welfare Centers.

(Image Description) The KT&G Welfare Foundation provides food aid worth KRW 1 billion to 20,000 households of vulnerable social groups nationwide. In addition, the foundation is providing KRW 1 billion for the 'Sharing Kimchi of Love' project to deliver kimchi to low-income households. The photo shows a KT&G employee volunteer group participating in the '2020 Sharing Kimchi of Love' project at the Eunpyeong Senior Welfare Center in Seoul.

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 04:36:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
