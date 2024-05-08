The KT&G Welfare Foundation, along with about 70 volunteers, including university students, conducted the 'Areum Deuri Picnic' cleanup activity at the Hangang on the 4th to enhance the river's environment.





This cleanup activity took place at Yeouido Hangang Park, which was crowded with visitors this spring. The volunteers participated in a plogging activity, collecting trash as they walked a 5km round trip from the southern end of Wonhyo Bridge to Yeoui Lower IC intersection.





Since 2018, KT&G Welfare Foundation has continued the 'Areum Deuri Picnic' with the aim of preserving urban natural parks. Additionally, on April 13th, the foundation conducted a tree planting activity, planting 1,500 trees at Bukhansan National Park.





A KT&G Welfare Foundation spokesperson stated, "We hope our plogging volunteer activities will contribute to improving the environment around the Han River. We will continue to take an active part in addressing various environmental issues both in Korea and abroad."





Additionally, the KT&G Welfare Foundation, established by KT&G in 2003 to engage with communities and fulfill the corporation's social responsibilities, provides localized welfare services through eight welfare centers spread across the nation. It also supports low-income and marginalized groups and social welfare facilities, actively contributing to the alleviation of social challenges and practicing sharing within the community and wider society.









(Photo Description) KT&G Welfare Foundation conducted the 'Areum Deuri Picnic' environmental cleanup at the Hangang River on the 4th. The photo shows participants engaging in the plogging activity.