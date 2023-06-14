KT&G : Welfare Foundation volunteered for ecological restoration of Bukhansan Mountain

559KT&G Welfare Foundation volunteered for ecological restoration of Bukhansan Mountain2023.06.13

On June 10, KT&G Welfare Foundation with about 120 participants (college student volunteers and employee volunteers) planted trees to restore the ecology of Bukhansan Mountain.

The volunteer activity was conducted at Songchu-bunso, a spot in Bukhansan National Park, where the forest has been damaged due to illegal installations. The participants removed non-native plants, which disrupt the ecosystem, and planted a total of 1,830 plants, including mountain hydrangea, kerria, and mountain azalea, which are native to the mountain.

Since 2013, KT&G Welfare Foundation has been volunteering to restore the ecological system of Bukhansan National Park. KT&G has planted 13,588 trees in total until last year, contributing to the expansion of forests in Bukhansan.

In addition to the activity in Bukhansan National Park, KT&G Welfare Foundation planted about 38,000 trees for 7 years since 2006 to restore the forest of Naksansa Temple in Yangyang, Gangwon-do, where a large-scale forest fire occurred. KT&G established a forestry and agriculture education center in Ulan Batar, Mongolia in 2016 and trained forestry and farming experts to prevent desertification in Mongolia.

KT&G Welfare Foundation, established by KT&G in 2003, actively performs environmental protection activities to respond to the global climate crisis as well as welfare services for underprivileged neighbors.

An official from the foundation said, "We continue our tree planting in destroyed forests to alert the importance of forest resources and take the lead in environmental preservation." "We will continue to fulfill our social responsibilities as a corporate citizen by promoting environmental protection as well as social contribution programs in connection with local communities," the official added.

(Photo description1) On June 10, KT&G Welfare Foundation volunteered to plant trees to restore the ecosystem of Bukhansan. In the photo, college student volunteers participate in seedling planting.

(Photo description2) On June 10, KT&G Welfare Foundation volunteered to plant trees to restore the ecosystem of Bukhansan. In the photo, college student volunteers and employee volunteers take a photo together at the site.